Emergency Fund for College Students: Do You Need One?

An emergency fund for college students is a great starting point when you’re learning how to be financially responsible. You can’t always predict when an emergency will happen, but you can be prepared for such an occasion by establishing an emergency fund.
If you’re not sure where to begin, let us walk you through the importance of an emergency fund for college students and steps that you can take to build one.
Importance of emergency fund for college students
As a college student, you may not have the income necessary to keep you safe from an unexpected expense. When establishing an emergency fund, you’ll have to consider that circumstances vary from student to student, and how you can build an emergency fund despite your personal financial situation.
Regardless of how easy or difficult it may be for a student, there are many reasons to work toward establishing an emergency fund. Specifically:
1. You’re more prepared when an unplanned expense strikes
2. You’re practicing good financial habits
3. You’re avoiding taking on unnecessary debt
4. You’re avoiding damage to your credit score
1. You’re more prepared when an unplanned expense strikes
Your laptop could break, your class may require additional books or supplies or your car could need a repair. But if you have an emergency fund, you won’t have to stress about having to find the cash to pay for the unexpected expense. With that extra money in the bank, you’ll have the cash ready and available to you whenever you need it.
2. You’re practicing good financial habits
If you choose to build an emergency fund, you’ll be practicing several good financial habits. Not only will you be learning how to budget, but you’ll also be learning how to save. Chances are that you’ll be saving for more than the unexpected, and if you can learn to effectively manage your finances now, you’ll be setting yourself up for success in the future.
3. You’re avoiding taking on unnecessary debt
If you need cash and don’t have the money, you’ll likely look into taking out a personal loan, opening a credit card or even borrowing money from a friend or family member. It may seem like a good idea at the time, but you may already have student loan debt accruing, so why take on even more debt when you could just build an emergency fund?
4. You’re avoiding damage to your credit score
Payment history, amount of debt owed, credit mix, length of credit history and new credit are the factors that can affect your credit score. As a college student, you’re likely still establishing your credit, but taking on too much debt could have a negative impact on your score. If you can avoid taking on unnecessary debt, you may be able to avoid damage to your credit score.
How to build an emergency fund for college students
If you choose to create an emergency fund, you need to know what steps to take. This financial safety net will give you peace of mind when the unexpected happens, so it’s important that you do it right if you want to be protected.
These steps can help you when building an emergency fund in college:
1. Set a goal for how much you need
2. Consider your total monthly income and expenses
3. Determine what expenses are necessary
4. Decide how much you’re going to save every month
5. Consider how you’re going to get what you need
6. Decide where you’re going to store the money
7. Determine other ways to save
1. Set a goal for how much you need
What type of emergency situations may apply to you? This is something to consider when setting a goal for how much you need to save. For example, if you have a car, you might consider how much repairs and maintenance cost. If you have a laptop, consider how much it would cost to purchase a new one if your current one suddenly stops working.
2. Consider your total monthly income and expenses
Groceries, gas, entertainment and whatever else you spend your money on will need to be compared to your income, so you can be successful at establishing an emergency fund while in college. This is because you’ll need to know where your money is going, as well as what you’ll have left over for savings.
3. Determine what expenses are necessary
You spend money every day, but how many of these purchases are necessary? As you review your income and expenses, determine what the most important expenses are. Even if you’re only saving an additional $5 or $10 a month by cutting something out, it’s money that’ll be there for you when you really need it.
4. Decide how much you’re going to save every month
As you take a look at your income and expenses, you’ll be able to get a better idea of your finances. At this point, you can determine how much you can put aside every month. If your goal is to save $1,000 in 12 months, then you’ll want to aim to save about $84 a month.
5. Consider how you’re going to get what you need
If you want to build an emergency fund, you need some sort of income. When considering how you’re going to get the money you need, you may find that you have a number of ways to make some cash available to you. You may already have a part-time job, but there are other ways to make the money you need:
- Side hustle (e.g. blogger, Instagram influencer, tutor)
- Ridesharing (e.g. Uber or Lyft)
- Grocery pickup and delivery (e.g. InstaCart)
- Food pickup and delivery (e.g. UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash)
6. Decide where you’re going to store the money
You could keep all of your money in the same account you use for your everyday spending, but you might get tempted to spend your emergency fund. Consider using a separate checking or savings account or a money-saving app that allows you to automate your savings. Depending on which option you choose, you could make some extra cash thanks to interest.
7. Determine other ways to save
You may have a certain amount that you’ll save every month, but you should determine if there are other ways you can save money. Cutting unnecessary expenses helps, but if it’s possible to put away your tax refund, buy used books instead of new or ride a bike instead of drive, you could reach your savings goal sooner.
Elyssa Kirkham contributed to this report.
