How to Refinance Your Student Loans, Even If You Didn’t Graduate

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

People enroll in college anticipating that a degree will lead to better job prospects, higher salaries and more opportunities in the future. But for a range of reasons, including college costs and life circumstances, some students have to drop out.

After leaving school, you’re still required to make payments on your student loan debt. Refinancing can help many people manage their student debt, but refinancing student loans without a degree can be difficult.

Here are your options for refinancing student loan and coming up with a repayment strategy if you didn’t complete your degree.

Can you refinance student loans without a degree?

For many people, refinancing and consolidating student loans makes their debt more manageable. They may qualify for a lower interest rate, different repayment terms or even a lower monthly payment. That can free up money in their budgets for other financial priorities.

If you didn’t complete your degree, finding a lender who will refinance your loans with no degree can be a challenge. Many lenders require that you graduate to be eligible for refinancing offers.

But lenders who will refinance the loans of non-graduates do exist. Citizens Bank, for example, provides refinancing loans to eligible people who have not completed their degrees, but there are slightly different requirements to apply.

To be eligible, you must have at least $10,000 in student loans to refinance and you must have made 12 qualifying loan payments after leaving school. You must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or resident alien with a valid Social Security number.

A few other lenders will refinance student loans for borrowers who didn’t graduate. PNC, for example, does not require graduation to apply for refinancing, but applicants cannot be in school and must be making payments on the loans they want to refinance.

Other repayment options

If you are not able to refinance student loans without a degree, there are still ways to make your federal student loans easier to manage. You may be eligible for income-driven repayment plans, deferment or forbearance.

Income-driven repayment plans

If you have federal student loans, the standard repayment plan is 10 years once you leave school— whether you graduated or dropped out. But if your payments under this plan are too large for you to handle, you can sign up for an income-driven repayment plan.

There are four federal income-driven repayment plans: Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE).

While each plan’s requirements and features vary, the premise of all four is the same: Your monthly loan payment is capped at a percentage of your discretionary income, and your repayment term is extended. That can dramatically reduce your payments.

Deferment

In some situations, you may be able to suspend payments until you get back on your feet. If you lost your job or are experiencing another economic hardship that forced you to drop out of school, these options can give you a break from payments.

Through deferment, you can take a break from federal loan payments for up to three years. Plus, if you have federal subsidized student loans, the government will cover your interest payments. You may qualify for deferment if you are unemployed, are unable to find full-time employment or are otherwise experiencing financial difficulty.

Forbearance

If you do not qualify for deferment, you may be eligible for forbearance, in which your federal payments can be suspended for up to twelve months at a time.

Unlike deferment, all loans will accumulate interest during this time. You can qualify for forbearance if your payments total more than 20% of your gross income, you are experiencing economic hardship or you are battling an illness, among other circumstances. Private student lenders may also offer forbearance; check in with your lender about its policies.

To find out if you qualify for either deferment or forbearance, contact your loan servicer directly.

Managing student loans without a degree

If you withdrew from school and are struggling to manage your loans, do your homework to find out what options are available. You may be able to refinance student loans with a more competitive interest rate, qualify for an income-driven repayment plan or postpone payments through deferment or forbearance.

Marty Minchin contributed to this report.