Pay Off Student Loans Early With These Painless Strategies

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Once the college graduation celebrations end and your cap and gown go back in the closet, you might feel like you can leave all your school woes behind. That is, until your first student loan payment is due.

But it is possible to pay off student loans early and free up your budget to cover other expenses and save for your future. Your options include refinancing your loans, making additional payments and using student loan repayment assistance programs. Here are several strategies to pay off student loans early.

How to pay off student loans early: 5 basic tips

Some borrowers take extreme measures to pay off student loans: They sell their homes, forgo all other financial goals or cut expenses drastically. While laser-like focus on a goal can yield results, there are also more practical tips for fast loan payoff that you can work into your daily life. Try these strategies:

1. Refinance to a lower interest rate

Interest makes your loans cost much more than they did the day you received them. It’s the reason you can feel like you’re not making any headway on your balance, regardless of how many payments you make.

That’s why lowering your interest rate as much as possible by refinancing your student loans can help you pay off your education debt faster. The lower your rate, the more money you can apply to that principal balance.

Start by making sure you’re eligible for refinancing, based on your credit and income, and then compare options across multiple lenders. If you qualify, you may receive offers with a variety of interest rates — variable rates, which can change over time, and fixed, which don’t — and a variety of repayment terms.

Let’s say you have $60,000 in student loans at a 7% interest rate and 10 years left to repay. When you’re approved to refinance on a 10-year repayment plan, but at a 4.9% interest rate, you could save more than $60 per month and more than $7,500 overall.

Use our Student Loan Refinancing Calculator to see how much you can save. If you choose a longer repayment term, you can lower your payments even more — but that will keep you in debt longer and reduce your interest savings. If your main goal is to pay off the debt faster, choose the shortest repayment term you can afford.

2. Make biweekly payments

If you use the tactic of making biweekly payments, you would make one extra payment per year and cutting the amount of time it takes to repay loans overall. Here’s how it works:

Split your monthly payment in half.

Pay that amount every other week.

Make sure your first two payments occur before your next due date. That way, you avoid accidentally paying less than the amount due.

When you do this, you’ll end up making the equivalent of one full extra monthly payment per year. And that extra payment could save a lot more than you expected, since you’ll chip away at your balance faster.

Generally, when you pay extra towards your student loan payments, lenders put that payment towards any fees first, then interest and lastly your principal. But your loan servicer may apply your extra payments to future loan bills, known as putting your loans into “paid ahead” status. Speak to your servicer to make sure your extra payment is, in fact, going towards your principal balance, which will have the largest impact, and not covering future payments.

3. Utilize student loan repayment assistance programs, if you qualify

Depending on where you live, what you do for a living and whom you work for, you might be eligible for a Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP).

LRAPs award you money each month that goes toward your loans. They can provide you relief on your payments if you qualify. If you utilize those plans and also put extra toward your loans, you can make significant progress on getting rid of your student debt.

If making your own extra payments interferes with the terms of your LRAP, consider saving that money in a separate bank account. Then, when the LRAP is finished, you can use the savings to make one giant bulk payment on your loans.

4. Use the debt avalanche method if you have more than one loan

If you have a variety of loans and interest rates, you can pay them off faster by employing specific debt payoff methods. There are two popular methods — the debt avalanche and the debt snowball. The debt avalanche method is typically the best option for speedy debt repayment. Here’s how it works:

Rank your loans from highest interest rate to lowest.

If you have extra money to apply to your loans each month, apply it to the loan with the highest interest rate, while continuing to make your monthly minimum payments on all your loans.

Once you pay off one loan, add the amount you were paying on it to the minimum payment on your next highest-rate loan.

Keep rolling these payments onto your next loan, never decreasing how much you pay each month on your loans until they’re all gone.

As for debt snowball method, it focuses on paying off your smallest balances first. This is certainly good for motivation, but it won’t always be as useful in paying your debt off faster.

5. Apply bonuses, birthday money and tax refunds to your loans

Another way to win the fight against high interest rates is to make large extra payments that go straight to your principal balance. And what better way to do that than with money that you didn’t realize you’d have in the first place?

If you don’t like the idea of allocating all your bonus money, birthday cash or tax refunds to student loans, split it up. Assign a percentage of the extra money to your student loans, and use the rest elsewhere.

Bonus: Extreme student loan debt repayment methods

There are also more dramatic student loan repayment methods to consider. Used occasionally or in short bursts, they might help you make a lot of progress.

Decrease your expenses as much as possible

Evaluate your expenses and identify ones you’re willing to get rid of. For example, you could save a significant amount by downgrading your home, apartment or car. You could cook more and eat out less. Even a short-term shopping ban can help. Once you’ve decided how to decrease your expenses, apply all the money saved to your student loans.

Apply all pay raises to your loans

When you get a pay raise, instead of using it to upgrade your lifestyle, calculate how much extra you’ll receive in your paycheck and plan to apply it toward your loans each month.

As a bonus, once your student loans are paid off, you’ll feel like you got a raise twice. That’s because you’ll get to use your pay raise for other expenses, and you’ll no longer have monthly loan payments to make.

Sell assets you don’t need

Look around. Do you own assets you could live without, such as a house with a mortgage when you could rent, or a car when you could use a bike? If you sell the assets and apply the money to your student loans, you can knock a ton of time off your repayment term.

But evaluate the long-term consequences — and the potential loss of wealth — to be sure this won’t cost you more money later. Examples of this could include paying more to reenter a suddenly hot real estate market or spending more on taxis than you did on car payments.

A less extreme approach could be to sell items you don’t need, such as clothes or furniture, and use that money to pay off loans. Every little bit counts.

Why you should pay off student loans early

Federal student loan interest rates are currently between 4.53 and 7.08%, depending on the type of loan, according to the Federal Student Aid office. Private student loan interest rates can vary, but they can reach 13.95%, according to FinAid.

That’s why paying off student loans early can be so beneficial. Interest charges can drastically increase your overall debt load by the time you’re finished with your original repayment plan.

Choose the payoff methods that match your lifestyle and that you’re sure you can follow through on, and you’ll be more likely to succeed.

Jacqueline DeMarco contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!