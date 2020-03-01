How I Paid Off $68,000 in Student Loans in Less Than 5 Years

Originally published Jan. 12, 2016
After making the very last payment on my student loans, I was hit with a flood of emotions — relief, joy and disbelief. It had been a long haul.
My journey into student loan debt started innocently enough at age 17 when I headed to college. Loans were my only option to pay for school, so I signed up without flinching, not truly knowing what I was getting into.
I graduated with my bachelor’s degree — and $23,000 in education debt. Then I took on an additional $58,000 to attend my dream graduate school. There was $68,000 left to repay before I really got serious about becoming debt-free.
If you have a similar number hanging over your head, here’s how to pay off your student loans in five years or less.
How to pay off student loans in 5 years
In December 2015, I made my very last payment. Here’s how I did it.
- Moving to a cheaper location
- Starting a side hustle… or three
- Live like a college student
- Earning a better income
Moving to a cheaper location
I went to graduate school in New York City and absolutely loved it. But when I graduated, I couldn’t find consistent work. After six months of giving it my all, I realized I couldn’t afford my rent in the city and make sufficient payments on my student loans.
I could have opted for an income-driven plan, but I considered it a last resort since I knew interest would keep accruing. At the time, my loans were already generating $11 in interest per day — and it made me sick. I had begun to realize that New York City is one of the worst places to repay debt.
So I ended up moving to Portland, Ore., to reunite with my partner (after having done long distance for nearly two years, which also isn’t cheap) and lower my rent. In fact, I cut my rent in half.
Starting a side hustle… or three
Portland proved to be more affordable in a lot of ways, but it wasn’t great for my employment situation. I continued to struggle, making $10 to $12 per hour for a year and a half.
I could pay my bills, but was dipping into my savings to continue to put more towards my debt. I knew I didn’t want to completely wipe out my savings, so I began to side hustle every chance I got.
Over the past four and a half years, I have:
- Sold water at a rave
- Participated in a medical study
- Served as a coat-checker for a party
- Worked as a brand ambassador (which increased my income by $5,000 per year with a few gigs per month)
- Was a house cleaner, pet sitter and registration assistant for a race
Since I didn’t have full-time work, I made it my job to find work. Weekends and holidays were especially lucrative, and Craigslist and TaskRabbit were my best friends.
I would venture to say that I’ve worked the majority of weekends and holidays for the past four years. At certain points, I was so tired and sick of working, but the dream of being free of my debt kept me going.
I knew I didn’t want to spend one more day than I had to with the burden of student loans. To me, student loans felt like a ball and chain, holding me back from everything I wanted to accomplish.
Although it seemed never-ending at the time, I can now say that working so hard was worth it. It wasn’t always glamorous and it wasn’t always fun, but it helped me pay off student loans faster.
Live like a college student
I’m 31 years old; many people my age are “settling down” with houses, new cars and little ones on the way. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, and it seems like a natural progression in life. However, I knew if I wanted to make debt repayment my priority, I had to continue to live like a college student.
I focused on the big three expenses first: housing, food and transportation:
- My partner and I live in a small studio apartment together (it’s romantic!).
- I don’t have a car and mostly bike or walk everywhere.
- I limit my food expenses by buying fewer packaged foods and cooking instead.
In addition to the big three expenses, I also said no to having pets, cable, clothes, makeup, a gym membership and most other luxuries.
That’s not to say I had no fun — I still budgeted for some travel and restaurant outings, as I believe it’s important to have some fun and rewards while paying off debt, or else debt fatigue will set in.
Earning a better income
Now, this is not a standard tactic I would recommend for most people. But quitting my job and starting my own business was one of the best financial decisions I made.
After a year and a half in Portland, I eventually found a full-time job paying $31,000. I was ecstatic about a nearly-$10,000 raise over the year before, plus benefits. At the same time, my side hustles became more specialized. I started freelance writing on the side, managing social media accounts and more.
Though there was a huge learning curve for managing my own business, I started to see that it could potentially be more lucrative than my full-time job at a nonprofit. And having been a longtime nonprofit employee, I knew the probability of me making much more was small.
So after I built up my client base and was making at least what I made at my day job, I quit my job and went out on my own. It felt like a huge risk at the time, quitting my steady job when I had so much debt.
But a funny thing happened when I quit my job: My mindset shifted, and I was determined to make it work. I would not fail and I would make sure that I was consistently making more than I had at my day job so I could pay off student loans.
It didn’t happen immediately, but after six months of trial and error, I started making more money than I ever had. After a year, I more than doubled my income.
I had always put roughly 50% of my income towards debt. When you’re making $31,000 before taxes, that’s not a lot. After quitting my job and doubling my income, I was able to put $30,000 toward debt this year alone.
Many people in personal finance extol the virtues of cutting your expenses. I think that’s one important part of personal finance, but there’s only so much you can cut back on. You’ll always have some expenses. I found that earning more — even if it required more “work” — was far more fruitful for my debt payoff efforts and helped land me a new career.
Now that I’m debt-free, I plan on replenishing my savings, some of which I used to help make the last payment and get laser-focused on investing. I also plan to enjoy more travel.
Yes, paying off $60,000-plus of student loans is possible
I’m proud to say that paying off $60,000 in student loans is no easy feat. I’ve been through it. And now that I’m on the other side, I can honestly say it’s all worth it.
To get there yourself, you might try similar tactics:
- Cutting living expenses: Moving to Portland and living like a college student worked for me. For you, you might consider the drastic step of moving back in with your parents or, perhaps less painfully, finding a roommate.
- Increasing income: Carving out time for side hustles and even changing careers helped my situation. If you like your full-time job, on the other hand, you might work toward a promotion and raise instead.
Pulling those two levers — expenses and income — should be the most impactful during your debt repayment. After all, more cash coming in and less going out means that you can increase your monthly payments, whittling down your debt at a more rapid clip.
If you’ve read other debt payoff success stories, you know that adopting a repayment method, asking for support and considering student loan refinancing are also common cures.
Just remember that you won’t get there overnight. Start by setting your goal and adjusting your lifestyle to match it. It took me less than five years — how long will it take you?
Andrew Pentis contributed to this article.
