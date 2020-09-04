How to Pay for Indiana University: Financial Aid and Student Loan Options

Avatar

Christy Rakoczy

Updated on September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020September 4, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured, Student Loans1763Christy RakoczyMichael GalvisSEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

How to Pay for Indiana University
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
1.24% to 11.44% 1
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.25% to 11.15% 2
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.24% to 11.98% 3
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 9/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Indiana University is a highly regarded school with nine campuses and regional centers across the state, including its flagship campus in Bloomington. If you’re interested in attending this school, you’ll want to know how to finance your education, including getting Indiana University student loans.

Thankfully, there are many financing options, including federal and private student loans, as well as the Cox scholarship program, which offers six separate scholarships for students attending IU.

To finance your Indiana University education, you’ll want to start by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and then seek out the following funding sources:

Cost of attending Indiana University Bloomington (2019-2020 school year)
Indiana residents Out-of-state residents
Annual in-state tuition and fees $10,948 $36,512
Annual room and board $10,830 $10,830
Total direct costs $21,778 $47,342
Books and supplies $1,110 $1,110
Transportation $650 $650
Personal expenses $2,120 $2,120
Total indirect costs $3,880 $3,880
Total cost of attendance $26,658 $51,222

To pay for Indiana University, start with the FAFSA

To get federal aid — including loans, grants and work-study — for Indiana University, you must first complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA can be completed online, and you’ll need to provide basic information about your financial situation. If you’re an undergraduate and aren’t considered independent of your family, you’ll also have to include information about your parent or guardian’s income.

The FAFSA becomes available Oct. 1 for the following school year and you should complete it as soon as possible, as some forms of aid are limited in funding and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The sooner you apply, the better chances you have of gaining access to federal grant and work-study programs, which you’ll also need to fill out the FAFSA for.

Grants for Indiana University students

Federal grants and other types of grants and scholarships are a great option to pay for your Indiana University education because they generally don’t need to be repaid, as loans will. Because of that, you should consider maxing out your grant and scholarship possibilities before taking out any kind of loan.

Grants are usually made available to students with financial need. Through the federal government, you can also get work-study positions that provide part-time employment while you’re in school. There’s also EARN Indiana, a state-run work-study program providing paid internship opportunities specifically for Indiana resident students with financial need that attend in-state schools.

Consider these grants to pay for Indiana University:

  • Federal Pell Grants: Undergraduates can receive these need-based grants for up to 12 semesters. Amounts can change yearly.
  • Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants: Through this program, you can earn up to $4,000 a year depending on your financial need.
  • Indiana state grants: As you research funding opportunities, check out our guide to state grants. You’ll see that Indiana offers need-based grant aid through the Commission for Higher Education. The Frank O’Bannon Grant, for instance, offers up to $9,200 in the 2020-21 academic year for Indiana students depending on their school of choice (and even has incentives available for a student’s performance in school). The Adult Student Grant allows working adults to receive $2,000 toward beginning or continuing their higher education.

Scholarships for Indiana University students

Many scholarships are based on merit rather than or in addition to need, and the criteria may even consider your background, unique talents or field of study. If you’re part of any specific organizations or groups, check to see if you qualify for any scholarships offered by them.

Indiana University has an Office of Scholarships that may assist you as you seek funding. Using its search tool, you can find a wide range of scholarships offered to in-state and out-of-state students, as well as incoming freshmen. The scholarship categories on the site include first-year scholarships, transfer student scholarships, nontraditional student scholarships and non-IU scholarship options.

Among the scholarships you can find here are:

  • Cox Scholars Program: This donor-funded Indiana University scholarship program offers a series of scholarships for incoming and current students:
    • Cox Access Scholarship (nontraditional Indiana resident students)
    • Cox Civic Scholarship (Indiana resident freshman students with a commitment to social justice causes)
    • Cox Engagement Scholarship (Indiana resident freshman students with a commitment to community service)
    • Cox Exploratory Scholarship (Indiana resident freshman students with a commitment to college peer assistance and mentorship)
    • Cox Legacy Scholarship (Indiana resident students committed to developing career skills)
    • Cox Research Scholarship (Indiana resident students committed to scholarly research)
  • Dean’s Scholarship (IU Academic): Incoming out-of-state students with high academic performance can become eligible based on information provided on their admission application. The award amount ranges from $1,000 to $11,000.
  • IU Global Engagement Scholarship: This scholarship is offered to incoming freshman international students who are high academic achievers. The award amount ranges from $1,000 to $11,000.
  • Provost’s Scholarship (IU Academic): This scholarship is offered to incoming Indiana resident students with high academic achievement. The award amount ranges from $1,000 to $8,000.
  • Annexstad Family Foundation Award: The foundation provides a total award of $25,000 distributed over a maximum of five years as part of the Leaders for Tomorrow Scholarship. This award is based on merit and financial need and is especially aimed at students who have overcome adversity.
  • Indiana County Bicentennial Scholarship: This scholarship awards incoming freshmen from select counties in Indiana. Qualifying students will receive a $2,500 annual scholarship over four years to attend Indiana University Bloomington.
  • Hudson & Holland Scholars Program: This program is for high-achieving minority students and provides a $6,000 renewable scholarship, along with partnership scholarships and support services. Primary consideration is given to applicants who are part of an underrepresented population.
  • Office of Disability Services for Students Scholarships: These scholarships provide funds for students with disabilities to help offset tuition costs for Indiana University. The award amounts vary.
  • Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship: This is awarded each year to high-performing students who are transferring to Indiana University. Recipients must be members of the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society and have an overall 3.5 cumulative GPA. The award amount is $3,000 for one academic year.
  • Students in Transition Scholarships: These scholarships of varying amounts are available for nontraditional students who have traveled unique paths and may have taken a break from college. Scholarships are available from these five funds:
    • The Bloomington Business and Professional Women’s Organization
    • Ford P. Hall Scholarship
    • Myron and Babs Forman Scholarship Fund
    • Osher Reentry Scholarship
    • Returning Student Services Fund

These are just some of the scholarships available on the site. To see the entire list for each category, you can go to their scholarships page.

There are also many scholarship opportunities outside of what Indiana University offers. You can use these scholarship search tools to help get started looking for scholarships from multiple sources.

Federal student loans

Federal student loans are usually (though not always) superior to private student loans due to all the benefits and protections the former come with.

Options for federal loans include:

  • Direct subsidized loans: These are need-based loans available to undergrads. The government covers interest charges while you’re in school, during your grace period and during any periods of deferment.
  • Direct unsubsidized loans: Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for direct unsubsidized loans, regardless of financial need. You’ll accrue interest while loans are deferred, including while you’re still in school.
  • Direct PLUS loans: Graduate students and parents can qualify for PLUS Loans, but unlike with other direct loan programs, you can’t have bad credit. Interest isn’t subsidized on these loans.
  • Direct consolidation loans: These loans allow you to combine all your federal loans into one loan with one servicer.

There are annual and aggregate limits on direct loans, but you should consider maxing out this source of funding before turning to private loans, as noted above. Students who have borrowed from the federal government can benefit from income-driven repayment options. Direct loan borrowers also have the option of Public Service Loan Forgiveness after working in a qualifying job. It’s also easier to qualify for forbearance and deferment programs when you have federal loans.

Direct loans, other than the PLUS loan, don’t require students to have good credit or proof of income to qualify, and fixed interest rates and origination fees are set by the federal government.

Private student loans

If you’ve exhausted all other funding options, you may consider private student loans. These loans are offered by private institutions, such as banks, credit unions and online lenders, and can help you cover remaining educational expenses.

Unlike federal loans, private student loans don’t generally offer you benefits similar to those of federal loans, such as loan forgiveness options or the opportunity to adjust your payments according to your discretionary income. Although some lenders may allow you to pause payments if you face financial hardship, this isn’t a feature for all private student loans. Furthermore, you’ll need to meet credit requirements to get private student loans — that means you may need a cosigner to qualify if your credit might not be considered adequate by the lender.

Still, while there are clear downsides to private student loans, you can find loans with reasonable terms if you shop around. If you have solid credit and are confident in your ability to repay your loans, this form of private debt may allow you to secure a lower interest rate than the ones offered on federal student loans.

Shopping around is important when you’re considering private loans. You’ll find that different lenders may offer different interest rates, loan repayment options and eligibility criteria. You can go here to compare and contrast private student lenders.

Final thoughts on paying for Indiana University

Knowing how to pay for Indiana University requires a lot of legwork. To start, remember to fill out the FAFSA as soon as you’re able — that application will be key as you seek federal money to pay for school.

Before turning to student loans, both federal and private, you can exhaust your options for grants, scholarships and work-study programs. That way, you can minimize the amount of debt you’ll have to repay after graduation.

For further help on financing your education, please see our guide to paying for college and how tuition works, as well as our complete guide to federal student loans.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
1.24% – 11.44%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

1.25% – 11.15%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

1.24% – 11.98%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

1.24% – 12.49%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

1.80% – 11.89%5 Undergrad & Graduate

Visit SoFi

2.72% – 13.00%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

3.52% – 9.50%7 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 9/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  2. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  3. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  4. Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for the Discover Private Consolidation Loan and include an Auto Debit Reward. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Sofi.

Sofi Disclosures

UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.30% to 11.98% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.97% to 11.89% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.60% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).



6Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.176%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 08/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
    1. Undergraduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an Annual Percentage (APR) range between 2.72% – 13.00%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 3.53% and 14.50% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans ) discount on the highest offered rate. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
    2. Graduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an APR range between 5.33% and 11.42%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 6.14% and 11.92% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25%. (See Graduate Loan repayment examples.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of either 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) or 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans) applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner sign up for automatic payments and the payment amount is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. The amount of the discount is dependent upon the loan product and credit history of the borrower at the time of application. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of in-school, deferment, grace or forbearance, unless a regular payment amount has been arranged with the servicer. If you have two (2) consecutive returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the interest rate reduction.(See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.



7Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.17% effective Sep 1, 2020 and may increase after consummation.