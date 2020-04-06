13 Strategies to Help You Pay for College

Updated on April 6, 2020
how to pay for college
Going to college might be expensive, but it’s still one of the best ways to get a leg up on your financial future. College graduates earn nearly 50% higher wages than workers with only a high school diploma, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

But figuring out how to pay for college can be difficult. If you want to pay for a higher education but aren’t sure how to make it work, we’ve got your back. Here are several strategies you can use to pay for college:

1. Save money ahead of time with a 529 plan
2. Apply for scholarships
3. Concurrent enrollment
4. Test out of some of your classes
5. Consider a less-expensive school
6. Federal student aid
7. Private student loans
8. Parent PLUS Loans
9. Income-share agreements
10. Get a job
11. Tuition reimbursement
12. Student research positions
13. Internships

Plus: How to pay for college using multiple strategies

1. Save money ahead of time with a 529 plan

Saving up is one of the best ways to pay for college. While you can save money using a regular savings account or taxable investment account, a 529 plan can help you gain a tax benefit as you set money aside for school.

“Many families use 529s to pay for school,” said Ryan Boggs, an investment adviser representative with FourStar Wealth Advisors. “The monies in a 529 can be used tax-free if they’re for qualified education expenses.”

The longer you have to save up, the better off you’ll be. Parents who started contributing to a 529 plan 10 years ago should have almost enough money in the account to pay for two years of college.

Boggs pointed out that not everyone starts this early, so it’s important to look for multiple savings strategies. He also warned that because 529s rely heavily on stock market returns, it’s important to have backup savings in case of a downturn before college.

There are times when withdrawals from a 529 count as part of a student’s income when filling out the annual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). That said, it can make sense to put off using money from a 529 account until later in the student’s college career.

Withdrawals during freshman and sophomore years can affect financial aid awards. Run the numbers to see if it makes sense to use funding from other sources during the first two years of college.

2. Apply for scholarships

Scholarships are great ways to pay for college because they don’t require the money to be paid back,” Boggs said. “You do have to qualify for scholarships, but there are many websites that help students find scholarships that fit their specific qualifications.”

Depending on your situation, you might be able to qualify for scholarships aimed at women, people of color and even the LGBTQ community. Check with local companies, banks and service organizations for scholarships as well.

No scholarship is too small. Even if you get $2,500 from your local credit union or $1,000 from the rotary club, that’s money you don’t have to worry about later.

Don’t forget to apply for scholarships at your choice schools. You could end up with a four-year full-tuition offer.

Keep applying for scholarships even while you’re in college. You can get funding to help cover books, housing and other costs even as a sophomore or junior.

An online scholarship search tool like some of the following can help you find scholarships to pay for college.

  • Scholarships.com has a database of scholarships worth more than $19 billion. Once you sign up and create a profile, you can filter and browse through the scholarships available.
  • Fastweb has scholarships worth more than $3.4 billion. Students just need to sign up to browse for available scholarships and grants.
  • Chegg offers a number of scholarships, including thousands that don’t require you to write an essay. If you choose not to sign up, you can still browse according to your location and type of application.
  • Scholly has helped students find millions of dollars in scholarship money. Although it isn’t free, membership is available for as low as $7.99 per month.

3. Concurrent enrollment

Some states allow students to earn college credit for classes taken during high school. These classes are usually taught to a higher standard and credit is issued through a public university. Depending on where you live, the credits earned in this manner can be transferred to state schools.

In states like Idaho, it’s possible to complete dual enrollment credits at a lower cost. Other states, though, charge for credits. However, you might be able to get a discount on credits if you’re a high school student working on your college degree.

4. Test out of some of your classes

Consider testing out of some of your classes. Students can reduce the number of classes they take in college with Advanced Placement (AP) test scores.

AP classes are taken during high school. When you pass the test associated with the class, some schools will allow you to skip some general education courses, allowing you to get through college faster.

In addition to AP tests, you can also take advantage of the College Level Examination Program (CLEP).

“More than 2,900 public colleges and universities in the United States will give students credit for what they already know if they pass a CLEP test,” said Steve Klinsky, the founder of Modern States Education Alliance, a philanthropic organization dedicated to making a college degree more affordable.

Klinsky said that Modern States offers tuition-free courses that can help you pass a CLEP test. The organization’s first initiative is to help students earn a full year of college credits without the cost of tuition or books.

5. Consider a less-expensive school

Sometimes you can save money skipping a private university and going to a four-year state school for your undergraduate degree. Your scholarship money will go further at the public college than at a private school.

Plus if you start at a community college, you’ll save even more money while completing your education.

Community college savings on tuition and fees aren’t the only perk. Other benefits include being able to live at home, flexible classes, personalized attention and transfer agreements.

If you start at a community college and then transfer to a four-year school as a junior, you can save a significant amount of money. In the end, an expensive big-name college might not help anyway. Most employers aren’t focused on which university you graduate from and care more about your actual degree and ability to learn.

Most important? Refining skills marketable in your future career, rather than worrying about paying for an expensive university.

6. Federal student aid

In many cases, it’s difficult to cover all of your college expenses with savings and scholarships, even if you choose a low-cost school. This is where federal student aid comes in.

When you fill out the FAFSA, your information is used to determine what types of government aid you qualify for when paying for college. You might even be able to receive a grant to help you pay for school.

Federal work-study is another program that can help you with expenses. With this program, you’re guaranteed access to a job — usually on campus — that helps you keep up with college costs.

Even if you aren’t eligible for government grants or federal work-study, you can still get help in the form of loans. With federal student loans, you don’t have to worry about a credit check or getting a cosigner. For those with greater need, the government might even pay your interest while you attend college.

Federal student loans also come with repayment options that can cap your monthly bill at a percentage of your discretionary income.

When you’re trying to decide how to pay for college, federal student aid can be a big help. Your school will send you a letter with information about what’s available to you after getting a copy of your FAFSA.

7. Private student loans

Sometimes private student loans can bridge a college funding gap left after other options have been exhausted. Not only that, but some private education loans come with lower interest rates than federal student loans. There are times it makes sense to get private funding instead of using government loans.

However, it’s important to realize that you’ll have to meet credit requirements set by the private lender. You might even need a cosigner to qualify.

Carefully consider whether private loans should be part of your plan to pay for college. These loans don’t come with the same protections as federal loans, so you could end up missing out on benefits like income-driven repayment.

8. Parent PLUS Loans

Another option is to see if your parents will borrow for your education. Parent PLUS Loans are offered by the federal government and can be a way for you to get a little extra money for your education.

With these loans, your parents are responsible for repaying the debt. Parents need to go through a credit check with the government to qualify. After you finish school, you might be able to refinance the Parent PLUS Loans in your name to take over the responsibility.

9. Income-share agreements

One of the more recent trends in paying for college is the income-share agreement (ISA). Unlike a traditional loan, there’s zero interest and zero balance.

Some schools, such as Purdue University, help students set up ISAs as a form of student aid.

Depending on the situation, ISAs can be beneficial. ISAs eliminate the chance of default and many agreements are capped at 10% or 15% of income, ensuring affordable payments.

The downside, though, is that students could end up paying more, especially if they start a career with a high-paying job.

For example, say you sign an ISA for eight years and 15% of your income. If you graduate and earn $50,000 a year, you’ll repay your investor $60,000.

Compare that to a situation where you might have only borrowed $30,000 in school loans. Even with 4.45% interest, repaying $30,000 over the course of 10 years results in a total repayment of $37,223, according to our student loan payment calculator.

Be sure to do the math before signing an ISA. And research your options.

10. Get a job

A part-time job can be a great way to help pay for expenses related to attending college. Many students work part time in the university cafeteria to pay for some of their living expenses. Plus, after the shift, you might get a free meal, which could save you about $50 a week.

Whether you work on or off campus, having that income can help you pay for your education and potentially reduce what you need to borrow.

Additionally, you can work extra hours over the summer to earn money to put toward the coming semester. Start a side hustle if you want more flexibility in your work schedule but still want to earn money to help pay for college.

11. Tuition reimbursement

Instead of paying for your education on your own, get a little help from your employer. According to CNBC, several companies, such as Chipotle, Disney, Starbucks and Wells Fargo, are willing to help you pay for your education.

You don’t have to pay for college all on your own. You can earn money and get reimbursed for some of your tuition bills. Check with your human resources department to find out how to apply. Although you likely won’t have the entire cost covered, any help is worth having.

12. Student research positions

Students might also be able to work on certain projects as undergraduate researchers to help cover college expenses. Not only does research pay some of the bills, but it also provides real-world experience that can help students land jobs after graduation.

Look for research positions in an area you have experience. Also check with your professors and other teachers for anyone looking for undergraduate researchers. Organizations outside of your school, such as hospitals, research institutions and community-based organizations often look for students to fill research positions that are backed by grants.

13. Internships

Like research positions, internships can be a way to build some real-world cred while in school. Some internships are paid, helping you cover your costs. However, paid internships can be hard to get, depending on your field.

Visit your school’s career center for information about available paid internships. It’s also possible to find a paid internship by networking with family and friends.

How to pay for college using multiple strategies

Chances are, with the cost of college, you’ll need to use more than one tactic to pay for school. Many students fund their undergraduate education by attending low-cost schools and finding scholarships, student loans and part-time work.

Carefully research the cost of attendance at the school of your choice and put together a plan that allows you to meet those costs as efficiently as possible.

Christina Majaski contributed to this report.

