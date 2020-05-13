5 Strange (But Genius) Ways These Students Paid for College

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When considering how to pay for college, scholarships, tutoring gigs or waiting tables probably come to mind. But for some students, the typical paying for college strategies don’t cut it. We chatted with five people who used rather unique ways to pay for college — everything from flipping sports equipment to scoring big on the “Wheel of Fortune” game show.

For some, these weird ways to pay for college actually worked, covering their entire cost of tuition. For others, a creative approach helped with supplies and daily living expenses.

Here are these students’ tales of the quirky ways they figured out how to pay for college:

1. I cut lawns

While Gene Caballero was still in high school, he began looking for unique ways to pay for college that would help him avoid thousands of dollars of debt. He was having difficulty finding a part-time job, so he looked at the resources around him and realized his uncle had a commercial-grade lawn mower that was barely being used.

“I figured I could put the mower to use and make some money,” said Caballero. “So, I worked out a deal with my uncle where I would cut his lawn, and in exchange, he would let me use the mower to cut other people’s lawns.”

The entrepreneurial-minded teen started mowing lawns and continued to through the first two years of college. It turns out cutting grass pays, because Caballero was able to graduate from college debt-free.

He has since turned his side-hustle into a full-fledged business called GreenPal, which has been described as the Uber of lawn care. What started as a search for weird ways to pay for college turned into Caballero’s full-time career.

2. I won “Wheel Of Fortune”

Not everyone may get the chance to win the lottery or strike it rich on a TV game show, but it’s what worked for Daniel Watts. The “Wheel of Fortune” traveling show came to his University of California-San Diego campus looking for contestants. Watts’ enthusiasm — and his spelling of the word ‘acumen’ — landed him a spot and ultimately helped fund his education.

“I helped pay for college by spelling ‘Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,’” he said. “That puzzle alone earned me over $3,000 in 2003, when I was a 20-year-old sophomore. I ended up winning a total of $11,300, most of which I used for school expenses, including a study-abroad trip to Yokohama.”

Though relying on a game show to come to your school isn’t the most guaranteed way to pay for college with no money, it couldn’t hurt to enter some local contests or finally get tickets for “The Price Is Right”.

3. I flipped sports equipment

Investors will flip houses, or body shops will flip cars to make a few extra bucks, but Sean Potter, a personal finance blogger and founder of MyMoneyWizard.com, flipped sports equipment to pay for college.

“I used to find deals in the incredibly small niche that is slow-pitch softball bats,” he said. “I’d find sales online, then resell the bats around the intramural fields and local leagues for two to three times the online price. A typical purchase price was $100, and I’d resell them for $250 to $300. I made thousands doing this throughout college.”

With that success, Potter found other items to flip, such as concert tickets. He would buy them using his student discount, then resell them on Craigslist once the event sold out.

“My best flip was a group of George Strait tickets I bought for around $30 each with the student discount,” he said. “Then I resold on Craigslist for $150 a ticket.” (Note: Make sure to check your state’s laws on this before reselling tickets, as rules vary by state.)

Potter’s side hustle not only helped him figure out how to pay for college with no money, but also helped him save $100,000 by the time he was 25, $200,000 by the time he was 27, and put him on track to retire in his 30s. Now that’s what you’d consider hitting it out of the park.

4. I found a silver lining to my medical condition

Having a medical condition might prevent you from doing some things you want to do, but it can sometimes help you find unique ways to pay for college. That’s what Jason White, creator of The Medical Loophole, found out when applying for school.

“I figured out how to pay for college without parents because I found I was eligible for medical-based financial aid,” he said. “I suffer from asthma and allergies, and this helped me qualify for enough money to graduate undergrad debt-free. Not many students know about this possibility and leave it sitting on the table.”

This form of financial aid comes in the form of scholarships from a combination of federal and state programs. It’s difficult to track them down, according to White, but you could qualify if your condition could potentially affect your future employment. That includes everything from allergies to diabetes. The program will even sometimes cover the cost of your diagnosis to see if you’re eligible.

5. I started a web-hosting service

If you have a skill, start using it from a young age. Tech-savvy Nick Gray, who would later go on to found museum touring company Museum Hack, began designing web pages as a freshman in high school and realized there were people like him who needed a web host.

When you buy a domain name, like StudentLoanHero.com, you have to connect it to a computer server to show the files, images and website. A web-hosting company is that server. So, to help fill this need, Gray started his own server service.

“This company I started in high school helped me figure out how to pay for college tuition in two ways,” said Gray. “It got me a partial scholarship, through Wake Forest University’s Presidential Scholarships for Distinguished Achievement, and my web-hosting business generated about $15,000 a year in excess profit. For my lower-middle-class family, this was a lot and helped pay for the rest of college.”

The scholarship covered about half of his tuition, but the remaining $17,000 a year came from Gray’s web-hosting side hustle.

“It wasn’t hugely successful like other web-hosting companies, which have sold for millions of dollars,” he said. “But mine helped me to go to a college I could never have afforded otherwise and graduate without any debt.”

Unique ways to pay for college: Think beyond just scholarships

While these approaches are certainly unique, they should act as inspiration for you to find your own creative ways to pay for college.

And if your genius idea still doesn’t cover all of your costs, there are still plenty of ways to finance your education, such as taking out a private student loan to cover any gaps from federal aid. And meanwhile, it doesn’t hurt to look up where “Wheel of Fortune” is touring next.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.

