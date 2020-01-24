Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

If student loan payments are eating up a big part of your paycheck each month, you’ve probably found yourself wishing there were a way to lower your student loan payments. The good news: There is! Here’s how to lower student loan payments.

You don’t have to be stuck with sky-high payments if you try these 10 strategies to lower your student loan payments, or repay your loans early.

1. Apply for an income-driven repayment plan

2. Sign up for a Graduated Repayment Plan

3. Consider an Extended Repayment Plan

4. Consolidate your loans

5. Move to another state

6. Sign up for automatic payments

7. Make all your payments on time

8. Get help from your employer

9. Refinance your student loans

10 .Search for repayment assistance

1. Apply for an income-driven repayment plan

If you have federal student loans, you’re automatically enrolled in the standard repayment plan when you graduate. With this plan, your payments are fixed and divided over 10 years. Under a standard repayment plan, you’ll pay the least amount of interest and repay your loan the fastest, but the monthly payments can be high.

Luckily, there are other student loan payment plans available. There are four income-driven repayment (IDR) plans which based your payments on your income:

Under an IDR plan, the loan servicer extends your repayment term to 20 to 25 years, and caps your monthly payment at a percentage of your discretionary income. Depending on your income, family size and loan balance, your payment could be as low as $0 a month.

As your situation changes, your payments will change, too. If your income decreases or increases, or if your family grows, your payment will be adjusted.

Although your payments can be significantly smaller with an IDR plan, you’ll pay more in interest over the length of the loan. But if you’re struggling to afford your payments, an IDR plan can give you some more breathing room in your budget as you build your career.

Use the federal repayment estimator to find out what your monthly payment would be under each of the different student loan payment plans.

2. Sign up for a graduated repayment plan

If you make too much money to qualify for a lower payment with an IDR plan but still can’t afford your payment for your federal loans, another option is to sign up for a graduated repayment plan.

Unlike IDR plans, which are based on your income and family size, payments under a graduated repayment plan start low and then gradually increase every two years. After 10 years of payments, your loans are paid off.

Because the payments start out so low, you’ll pay more in interest over the length of your loan than you would with a standard repayment plan. Plus, your payments increase every two years, regardless of your income. Even if you have to take a lower-paying job, you’ll still have to make a larger monthly payment.

3. Consider an extended repayment plan

If you have more than $30,000 in federal direct loans, you might be eligible for an extended repayment plan. With this option, you’ll repay your loan over up to 25 years, and you can choose between fixed and graduated payments.

Because of the long term of this plan, your monthly payments will generally be lower than they would be under a standard repayment plan or graduated repayment plan. But it’s not dependent on your income, so it might be cheaper to sign up for an IDR plan instead.

Although your payments will be low under an extended repayment plan, you could end up paying more money than you borrowed because of interest charges over time.

4. Consolidate your loans

If you have multiple federal student loans, all with their own interest rates, repayment terms and minimum monthly payments, consolidating your debt with a direct consolidation loan might be a wise decision.

With a direct consolidation loan, you take out another federal loan for the total amount of all your old ones. You’ll now have just one monthly payment and one due date to manage.

Your interest rate will be the weighted average of your previous loans’ rates, so you won’t necessarily get a lower rate. But you can sign up for an IDR plan after consolidating most of your direct loans and reduce your payment that way — and have one payment to remember rather than juggling several at once.

5. Move to another state

Moving might sound drastic, but where you live can impact your student loan repayment. Some states offer student loan repayment assistance programs and incentives to new residents, helping you pay off some or all of your loans.

Programs such as those offered by Texas and Minnesota mean more money in your pocket. But before you pack your bags, make sure you consider other factors, such as your earning potential in the new state and the cost of living.

6. Sign up for automatic payments

Most lenders offer discounts for signing up for automatic payments. Connect your bank account, and you could qualify for a 0.25% rate discount. Although that might not sound significant, it can reduce how much you pay over time.

For example, say you had $30,000 in student loans at 7.00% interest rate. If you were on a standard repayment plan and qualified for the 0.25% discount, you’d save nearly $500.

7. Make all your payments on time

Making all your payments on time is important to protect your credit score and avoid late fees. But there’s another reason: You could qualify for an extra discount on your interest rate.

Some lenders, such as SunTrust, offer a 0.25% rate reduction if you make your payments on time for 36 to 48 months. Combined with the automatic payment discount, you could save a significant amount of money.

8. Get help from your employer

To attract top talent, more and more employers are offering student loan repayment assistance. With many programs, employers match your payments on your loans, much like a 401(k) match. With their help, you can pay off the debt faster and save money.

Ask your human resources office if your company offers such a program.

9. Refinance your student loans

If you have private student loans, you’re not eligible for alternative payment plans such as IDR. If that’s the case, or if you have a mix of federal and private loans, another option to consider is refinancing your student loans.

With refinancing, you work with a private lender to take out a new loan for the amount of your current ones. The new loan will have different terms, including repayment term, interest rate and monthly payment. You can opt for a longer repayment term to reduce your monthly bill, and you might qualify for a lower rate that decreases your monthly payment, too.

For example, if you had $30,000 in student loans at 7.00% interest rate, you’d pay $348 a month under a 10-year payment plan. And you’d pay $11,799 in interest charges.

If you refinanced your loans and qualified for a 4.00% interest rate, your new monthly payment under a 15-year term would be $222. Plus, you’d repay just $9,943 in interest. Refinancing would save you nearly $2,000, despite having a longer loan term.

Not everyone can qualify for refinancing. To maximize your chances of getting approved for a loan, ask a friend or relative with good credit and a stable income to act as a cosigner on the loan. Also, keep in mind that refinancing your loans has some drawbacks, especially if you have federal loans.

If you decide that refinancing is for you, compare offers from multiple refinancing lenders to get your best rate.

10. Search for repayment assistance

It might sound too good to be true, but there are hundreds of legitimate student loan repayment assistance programs. Depending on your occupation and location, your state could provide thousands to help you repay your student loans.

To find out if you’re eligible, check out our database of repayment assistance programs.

Choosing student loan payment plans

If you’re wondering how to lower student loan payments, there are a variety of options from which to choose. Unfortunately, there can be a lot of confusion around what options are available for student loan borrowers. By using this guide, you can find what you need to lower your payments and make them more manageable.

Before you choose a plan of action, understand what benefits you might give up and estimate how much extra interest you may pay over time. While lowering payments can feel like a quick win, it can also have long-term consequences. Choose wisely.

Ready to refinance? You can get rate quotes and apply for student loan refinancing online.

Rebecca Safier and Melanie Lockert contributed to this article.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!