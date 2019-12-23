3 Ways to Get a Lower Student Loan Interest Rate

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re like most student loan borrowers, your monthly payment eats up a significant amount of your paycheck. The average monthly student loan payment is $393.

But much of that monthly payment doesn’t help eliminate your debt. Instead, it pays off accrued interest.

In some cases, interest charges can even cause your loan balance to grow over time. This can happen if you’re on an income-driven repayment plan and you don’t have low-interest student loans.

As such, qualifying for a lower student loan interest rate can help you save money and become debt-free sooner.

How to score a lower student loan interest rate

Although you signed a contract with your lender agreeing to repay the loan at a particular interest rate, you’re not stuck with that rate forever. You can save money — and get rid of your student loans faster — by netting a lower student loan interest rate. Here are three ways to do it.

1. Sign up for automatic payments

One of the easiest ways to lower your student loan interest rate is to enroll in automatic payments. Federal student loan servicers (and many private loan lenders) offer you a 0.25% discount on your interest rate if you allow them to automatically withdraw the minimum payment from your bank account each month.

If that 0.25% reduction doesn’t sound significant to you, do the math. If your $10,000 loan at 5.00% interest were reduced to 4.75% for the length of your loan, you’d pay back $12,582 in total.

That’s a savings of $146. It’s not a huge difference, but it’s still money back in your pocket.

Loan servicers don’t offer this benefit out of the goodness of their hearts. They do it as an incentive to get you to enroll in automatic payments, which reduces the risk of you falling behind on your payments. It’s also more convenient for you.

Enrolling in automatic payments is free and easy, and it’s even possible while you’re still in school. But you’ll need to stay on top of your finances to make sure enough money is in your bank account when the automatic payment is processed. Otherwise, you could get hit with overdraft penalties and fees.

To set up automatic payments, you can contact your loan servicer online or over the phone. You’ll need to provide them with your bank account number and routing number.

You can also usually choose a date each month for your lender to withdraw your payment. For example, if it’s easier to make your payments right after your paycheck arrives, you can set the withdraw date for the day after payday.

2. Receive rate discounts by meeting other criteria

Whether enrolling in autopay is right for your repayment or not, it’s not the only way to score a rate discount.

Here are a handful of other discount types offered by competitive lenders.

Criteria Rate discount Lender Opening a “loyalty” bank account with your lender 0.25% Citizens Bank Being a repeat customer 0.125% SoFi Submitting six straight on-time payments 0.50% MPower Financing Submitting 36 straight prompt payments 0.25% SunTrust Bank

Some lenders also offer cash bonuses or balance reductions for graduating, posting high marks in the classroom or referring a fellow borrower. Although these rewards won’t directly result in a lower student loan interest rate, they could help you make an extra — or extra-large — monthly payment. That would help you whittle down your interest charges, if only for a single month.

Examples of these lender offers include:

3. Refinance your student loans with a private lender

If you have high-interest federal or private education debt, refinancing can be a useful tool to get a lower student loan interest rate and save money. With refinancing, you work with a private lender to take out a new loan to repay some or all of your current debt with low-interest student loans.

The new loan is completely different from your old ones. It will have a new interest rate, monthly payment and repayment term.

If you have good credit, a steady income and a cosigner, you could qualify for the lowest rates that student loan refinancing companies have to offer. That makes refinancing one of the most cost-effective ways to net a lower student loan interest rate.

Here’s an example of the low-interest student loans for which you could qualify.

If you had a $10,000 loan at 5.00% interest and qualified for refinancing at 3.15% interest, you’d pay back $11,671 over 10 years. You’d save $1,057 by refinancing your student loan, compared with what you’d pay at 5.00% interest.

You could decrease your interest charges even further by choosing a variable rate over a fixed rate. Variable rates typically start lower but could creep up, as they hinge on greater market forces, making them a riskier proposition.

You might also receive a discounted rate by taking advantage of your professional association’s referral program. SoFi, for example, has offered rate discounts between 0.125% and 0.25% to members of the American Occupational Therapy Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Any money saved via refinancing could go a long way to paying off your debt faster or help you pursue other goals, such as saving for retirement.

But refinancing isn’t for everyone. For one, you need to be employed, meet minimum income requirements and have a strong credit history. If you don’t have those things, you might be ineligible for refinancing unless you get a cosigner to act as a guarantor on the loan.

Even then, you might still need a cosigner to qualify for low-interest student loans.

Also, refinancing can be risky if you have federal loans. You’ll lose out on certain federal perks, such as access to income-driven repayment plans and federal forgiveness programs, so it’s important to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of refinancing before applying.

Accelerating your debt repayment

A lower student loan interest rate can help you save money. Refinancing your student loans or qualifying for an interest rate reduction could also make a big difference in your cash flow.

But if you don’t qualify for either option, don’t get discouraged. There are other ways to take charge of your loans and pay them off sooner.

Kat Tretina, Honey Smith and Andrew Pentis contributed to this article.

