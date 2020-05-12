If you’re trying to get approved for a mortgage or a loan chances are you’ve put consideration into your credit score, but have you worked to improve your debt-to-income ratio? Your debt-to-income ratio is a measure of your monthly payments in relation to your monthly gross income, and it’s something lenders often review before approving you for a loan.
If your debt-to-income ratio is high, lenders see this as an indication that you’re at risk of becoming financially over-extended. But you have ways to lower your debt-to-income ratio before applying for a loan, such as by focusing on debt based on the payment size or by refinancing high-interest loans.
Here’s a breakdown of what makes up a debt-to-income ratio, what’s considered a “good” ratio, and how you can improve it. Specifically, let’s look at:
What is your debt-to-income ratio and why does it matter?
The debt-to-income ratio definition, commonly known as a DTI ratio, is simply a calculation of your total monthly debts divided by your income. Wondering what is included in a debt-to-income ratio? Here’s how it breaks down.
- Front-end DTI: Your front-end DTI is a measure of your fixed housing related debt compared to your income. This could include obligations such as mortgage payments or mortgage insurance.
- Back-end DTI: Your back-end DTI measures all other debts compared to your income. This could include debts such as student loan payments, credit card debt, personal loans or auto loans. In particular, student loans can increase your back-end DTI significantly if you have a hefty balance.
Since your debt-to-income ratio gives lenders a clear picture of your capacity to meet your debt obligations, a high ratio could make it hard to qualify for new loans. For certain financial products, such as a Qualified Mortgage, your debt-to-income ratio can only be a maximum of 43%. There are steps you can take to lower your debt-to-income ratio though, so don’t be discouraged if yours is currently high.
What’s a good debt-to-income ratio?
So, what’s a good debt-to-income ratio? An ideal debt-to-income ratio is less than 35% of your income. If your debt-to-income ratio is higher than 35% but less than 49% you’ll likely want to start looking at ways you can lower it. While a debt-to-income ratio over 35% isn’t necessarily a healthy debt-to-income ratio, it’s also not an emergency — yet. Consider it a warning sign so you can begin taking steps to lower it.
Once your debt-to-income ratio rises above 50%, however, you’ll likely run into problems getting more credit, not to mention you could be setting yourself for a financial crisis if something unexpected occurs. If your debt-to-income ratio rises this high, begin taking drastic steps to bring it back down into a healthier range.
How to find your debt-to-income ratio
At this point you’re probably wondering, ‘What’s my debt-to-income ratio?’ Learning how to find your debt-to-income ratio is quite simple. Here are the steps you can take:
- Add your total monthly bills. Don’t forget to include bills such as mortgage payments, alimony or child support, student loan payments, credit card payments and all other debt. Don’t include variable expenses such as groceries or gas in this number.
- Add all sources of monthly income to find your total gross income.
- Divide your monthly expenses by your pre-tax income to find your total DTI and multiply that by 100 to find the percent.
Here’s an example to show you how this could look. Let’s say your monthly bills come to a total of $2,500. Your monthly income is $5,500. Your debt-to-income ratio would be 45%.
If you’re nervous about making sure this number is accurate, you can use our online debt-to-income calculator to do the math for you.
How to lower your debt-to-income ratio: 7 steps to take
Learning how to reduce your debt can help you when it comes to figuring out how to lower your debt-to-income ratio. Here are seven strategies that you can begin using to get your debt-to-income ratio looking more favorable:
1. Target debt with a high “bill-to-balance” ratio
2. Reassess your budget to pay off loans early
3. Stay on top of your credit report
4. Refinance debt to pay it down faster
5. Consider a balance transfer to lower interest rates
6. Negotiate a higher salary
7. Take on a side hustle
1. Target debt with a high “bill-to-balance” ratio
When you’re trying to improve your debt-to-income ratio, your biggest priority will be lowering your monthly debt obligations in relation to your income. So it makes sense to target debt not based on its overall size, but on the size of your monthly payments for that debt.
For example, let’s say you owe $1,000 on a line of credit and your minimum monthly payment is $100, so 10% of the debt. At the same time, you owe $500 on a credit card and your minimum monthly payment comes to $125, so 25% of the debt. Even though the overall debt on your credit card is much smaller, paying it off will do more to improve your debt-to-income ratio because your payment represents a larger portion of the balance.
2. Reassess your budget to pay off loans early
If you can find room in your budget to devote to repaying some loans now, that can definitely help improve your debt-to-income ratio. With each loan you repay, you’ll lower the debt side of the ratio. If you have discretionary budget items you can reduce, such as entertainment or dining out, these can be temporarily redirected to repaying your debt. You might feel the pinch of a lifestyle change for a while, but the flipside is you’ll also likely meet your big financial goals, such as getting approved for a mortgage, sooner.
3. Stay on top of your credit report
An important part of improving your debt-to-income ratio is making sure the debts listed on your credit report are accurate and that your report is updated with any debts you repay. The Federal Trade Commission stipulates that consumers can receive a free copy of their credit report once every 12 months from each of the three credit reporting agencies — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. You can order your report online through AnnualCreditReport.com.
If you notice errors in your credit report, contact the credit reporting agency in writing to correct them. The credit reporting agency must investigate your claims and will typically do so within 30 days. Make sure you also contact the creditor that provided the information to the credit reporting agency, to ask them to update your records and verify the information is accurate with the credit reporting agencies.
4. Refinance debt to pay it down faster
One of the other popular ways to reduce debt is to refinance outstanding loans. If your credit score has improved since you originally took out your loans, you could qualify for a lower interest rate now. This is true for private student loans or other personal loans you may have taken out.
When you refinance your debt, you take out a new loan at a lower interest rate and use the funds from that loan to repay your old debt. You’ll still have the same original amount of outstanding debt, but you’ll save money with the lower interest rate. The money that you save can be directed toward repaying your loan faster. The sooner you remove debts from your credit report altogether, the sooner your debt-to-income ratio will improve.
If you go this route, don’t forget to factor in costs such as origination fees on the new loan or prepayment penalties on the old loan. These could add up and detract from the savings you’d potentially get with a lower interest rate.
Also, although you could get a lower monthly payment by opting for a longer term when you refinance, this could also work to keep you in debt for longer, which means you’d pay more in interest over the life of the loan. If you decide to refinance debt such as student loans, be sure to compare rates online to make sure you’re getting your best deal.
5. Consider a balance transfer to lower interest rates
If you’re struggling to pay off credit cards with high interest rates, one option is to transfer the balance of your high interest cards to a new card with lower interest rates. Many cards offer a 0% APR for an introductory period. This could help you improve your debt-to-income ratio by getting you out of debt faster, as you wouldn’t be paying anything in interest during the introductory period and could direct more funds to the principal balance on your card.
There are a few important things to keep in mind if you go this route. Firstly, the 0% APR introductory offers are generally only an option for those with good credit. If you do qualify for that promotional offer, keep in mind that you might have to pay balance transfer fees, which could detract from the money you’d save.
Also, make sure you have a plan to repay the balance before the introductory rate expires. After that, you could see a significant interest hike and you’re often required to pay interest on the funds from the date you transferred the balance, not the date the promotional period ends.
6. Negotiate a higher salary
While reducing your debt is definitely an important factor to look at when looking at how to lower your debt-to-income ratio, increasing your income is another aspect to consider. Negotiating for a higher salary, or requesting overtime if you work hourly, could be an option for moving the needle when it comes to earning more. Before negotiating for a raise, here are some important aspects to consider:
- Track your accomplishments, hours and contributions. Presenting these to your supervisor in an organized way can help you make a favorable case.
- Research comparative salaries. Use sites such as Glassdoor or Salary.com to uncover what people in similar roles are earning in your area. If there’s a true discrepancy, having this information can make the decision more realistic for your employer.
- Practice your wording. Try your pitch out on friends or mentors who work in a similar industry. They can help you present your worth in ways your boss is likely to be more receptive to.
Earning more at work might mean taking on additional duties and responsibilities. Look for ways you can help your employer solve problems and suggest these projects as part of the additional work you’ll undertake with a raise.
7. Take on a side hustle
Another way to increase your income is to take on a side hustle outside of your normal job. A side hustle could be anything from driving for a ride-share or food delivery service to cleaning houses, doing yardwork or using your skills creatively, such as by offering tutoring to students.
The added income of a side hustle can help increase the income portion of your debt-to-income ratio, plus you can direct it toward paying your debt, which can eventually help decrease that side of the equation.
Wondering how to find side gigs? Our list of side gig ideas can help you start your research.
Shannon Insler contributed to this report.
