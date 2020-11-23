How to Live on Half Your Income (and Save the Other Half)

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

This report was originally published Sept. 15, 2016.

If you’re committed to saving money, you could try an extreme strategy: choosing to live on half your income. While saving half your salary requires a lot of willpower, it’s not impossible. If you can swing it, you could make rapid progress toward your savings goals.

4 ways to live on half your income

There may be many, many ways to slash your spending in half, but here are four things to do that could be worth looking into:

1. Be realistic with what you can do

First off, it’s important to consider if it’s possible to live on half your income. For some, this means just minor changes like eating out less, prioritizing savings or grocery shopping elsewhere.

For Amelia Grant, a 27-year-old graphic designer from Chicago, saving 50% of her income meant going for much more drastic lifestyle changes.

“When I looked at my monthly budget, I realized that I wasn’t actually blowing a ton of my salary on ‘extra categories,’” Grant said. “The only thing I think I was spending too much on was my two-bedroom apartment.

“So I moved into a studio and downsized everything,” she said. “I even sold my car so I wouldn’t have to pay car insurance or gas.”

Your motivation to live on half of your income can diminish if you’re not enjoying everything you’re used to. The key, Grant said, is to find balance.

“The first few months in the studio were hell on Earth,” Grant said. “I wanted to cry and go back to my old life.”

“But I ended up saving over 70% of my income for my retirement plan and to start a new consulting business in three years,” Grant said. “But I could have just been as happy with saving 20% or 30%.”

2. Automate your savings and bill payments

Nicolas Peterson of Monterey, Calif., was working odd, temporary jobs while producing music on the side. However, he was able to pay off nearly $60,000 in debt by learning to reprogram his mind.

“Before I signed on to my new job, I used Mint to budget and set up payments for all my bills expenses, like my credit card and meal plans,” Peterson said. “Then, I calculated how much it was per month to max out my retirement plan.”

Instead of seeing his paychecks in full, he set up his paycheck to be distributed among three different accounts: checking, savings and retirement.

“Whatever was left over went into my savings,” Peterson said. “I even automated that by scheduling the balance to go to my student loan lender at the end of the month.

“If I knew I was saving half of my salary, I wouldn’t have been able to do it for over four years,” Peterson said.

Peterson’s strategy is an easy way to live on half your income without much initial stress.

But one of the biggest benefits he didn’t foresee was how his automated plan boosted his credit score. By making on-time payments each and every month on all his bills, he was able to buy a condo later on with a near perfect credit score.

3. Create a long-term and short-term plan

Living on half your salary shouldn’t be made without some extensive pre-planning. One resource that can help is a budgeting app.

Budgeting software will give you a picture of what your spending needs to look like in the short-term to live on half your income. It will help you understand what the “bare minimum,” or the lowest amount of money you must have on hand, really is.

But while it may be tempting to live on that bare minimum, it wouldn’t be feasible in the long-term. As you know, accidents happen, cars break down, and hospital visits come up. While it may not happen today, emergencies can happen at any point when we are least expecting it.

Living on half your income must also come with a serious discussion around emergency savings, especially if your ultimate goal is to place 50% of your income toward paying down debt, or boosting a savings account you won’t be able to easily access.

The amount of your emergency savings is up to you. For instance, you could start by saving the amount you would need to cover your health insurance’s out-of-pocket expense requirement. Or you could strive to save the equivalent of three to nine months of your current salary in case of a layoff.

4. Learn more about your money

Kelly-Ann Reynolds and her husband graduated college just a year before deciding to live off half of their income on their family farm.

Learning how to live on half their income meant cutting out cable, eating out only once a month, and doing the repairs for their home themselves.

However, their biggest saver came from boosting their own curiosity about money.

“I started reading all of these blogs and websites about personal finance, and it got me curious,” Reynolds said.

“My husband had a hospital bill of over $10,000, but I learned that I could actually negotiate that,” Reynolds said. “We saved for two months and then offered the hospital a payoff of $8,000 in cash if they would take away the other $2,000.”

Incredibly, this strategy worked. “I wouldn’t have known I could do that if I didn’t start getting really invested in learning about where our money was going,” Reynolds said.

She and her husband also doubled their savings by reducing their student loan bill through an income-based repayment plan. Their monthly bill went from around $600 to $75.

It’s possible to save half of your income

It may seem extreme to live off half your salary, let alone save half of it.

But with advanced planning, substantial emergency savings and a drive to continue using your money to your advantage, you can make this lifestyle work for you. And, learn how to live on half your income to achieve your financial goals.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

