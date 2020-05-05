5 Ways You Can Increase Your Monthly Cash Flow

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Understanding your cash flow is all about knowing where your money comes from and where it’s going. Ideally, you have more money coming in than going out — but that’s not the reality for everyone. Whether you want to stop living paycheck to paycheck, need extra cash to pay off debt or want to save for a future goal, knowing how to increase cash flow can help you get there faster.

As you become more familiar with your saving and spending habits, it will be easier to know which levers to pull to keep your monthly cash flow strong.

How to increase cash flow

Your net cash flow is your monthly income minus your monthly expenses.

The higher your net cash flow, the better. This gives you more flexibility in working toward your financial goals and liquidity to weather the unexpected. These five simple tips could help you increase personal cash flow:

1. Boost your income

2. Cut your expenses

3. Pay off debt

4. Refinance your debt

5. Plan for infrequent recurring expenses

1. Boost your income

Depending on your situation, bringing in more money may be easier than cutting back on expenses. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to do it.

Start with your paycheck. Use the IRS’ withholding calculator to make sure you’re not having too much federal and state tax withheld from your paychecks. If you are, you can fill out a new W-4 to give to your employer.

Next, review your deductions to make sure you don’t have any unnecessary items taken out every paycheck.

Are you paying for an insurance plan that you’re not using? Maybe you can downgrade to a lower tier to save money. Perhaps you’re donating a portion of your paycheck to charity. Is it possible to reduce your contribution or hold off until you’re more confident in your financial situation?

Finally, look for options to increase your income through more work. This can include asking for overtime at your day job, starting a side business or performing odd jobs. The more income streams you create, the easier it will be to maintain a higher cash flow.

2. Cut your expenses

While earning more income makes it easier to increase personal cash flow, it also makes it easier to spend more.

If you have a budget, it may have been a while since you last evaluated it. Over time, needs and expenses change. Take a long, hard look at your budget and decide if there’s anything you can reasonably cut.

If you don’t have a budget, now is a good time to look at where your money is going and where you can stop any “bleeding”.

For example, if you’re paying for multiple streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu on your own, consider cutting one subscription. There are also some public libraries that offer free video streaming services that you can look into. Have you been living off DoorDash and Grubhub? Set a goal to cook for yourself more often. Each note you make about how you can improve your budget should include a dollar goal.

After you’ve set your goals, keep track of your transactions to make sure your spending is in line with them. Over time, it’ll become easier to eliminate certain expenses to stay within your budget.

3. Pay off debt

If you’re like many Americans, you have credit card bills, one or more auto loans, student loans, a mortgage or medical debt — or possibly all of the above.

If you’re one of the many people with debt, getting rid of it is a highly effective way to increase your cash flow. And a couple of the best strategies for doing so are the debt snowball and debt avalanche.

Each method is a bit different in regards to which loans you target, but both encourage you to pay off one loan as quickly as possible, then apply that payment to your next loan until it’s paid off and so on.

Once you’ve paid off one loan, you’ll free up the cash you were putting toward the monthly payment. What’s more, if you put that extra cash toward your other debts, you can accelerate your debt payoff.

4. Refinance your debt

If you’re not in a position to pay off your debt more quickly, another option is to refinance your debt. You can refinance most types of loans, including student loans, car loans and home loans. If you have high-interest credit card debt, you can consolidate it with a personal loan, which typically offers a lower interest rate.

Take stock of each of your loans and shop around to see if there’s a way to get a lower interest rate. Then use a refinancing calculator to determine if the savings are worth it.

If you qualify, refinancing can lower your interest rate, your monthly payment or both.

With a lower interest rate, you’ll also pay less in interest over the life of the loan. And a lower monthly payment means you free up a little extra cash every month to put toward your financial goals.

5. Plan for infrequent recurring expenses

Even if you’re working on all of the four preceding tips, there are certain expenses that can come up at random and throw off your progress.

A semiannual car insurance premium, your Amazon Prime annual membership fee and the holidays are almost routine each year. But since they happen so infrequently, it can be tough to plan for them.

Keep a list of each of your recurring expenses that don’t come up every month and consider putting a small amount of money into a separate savings account each month. That way your cash flow can stay steady throughout the year and you won’t be derailed by these expenses.

Increase personal cash flow to reach your goals

If you’re cash flow negative or neutral, learning how to increase cash flow is the best thing you can do to reach your financial goals. There’s no one best way to do it, but it is important to find something that works for you.

Create a plan based on your situation and the available options and set short- and long-term goals to put that plan into action. It may take some time to make significant improvements, but over time you’ll see how little changes can make a big difference.

To ensure your spending plan is successful, try applying a budget strategy, such as the 50/30/20 rule or other popular tactics. Your wallet will thank you for it.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!