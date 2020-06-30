What You Need to Know About MFA Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

While pursuing your Master of Fine Arts (MFA) can be a creatively fulfilling pursuit, it probably won’t be free. Before starting your graduate program, you’ll need to find a way to cover costs. Most students pay for school with a combination of grants, scholarships and MFA student loans.

While you should always keep borrowing to a minimum, loans can help fill a gap in funding. If you’re looking for MFA student loans, here are your main options.

How to get MFA student loans

You might have filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for your undergraduate education, but it should be the first step for securing student loans for your graduate education as well.

Like with any undergraduate federal loan, filling out the FAFSA will unlock several loan options offered by the government. These loans tend to have lower interest rates and more repayment choices compared with private loans, so start there to help pay for your MFA.

Fine arts graduates should file the FAFSA to find out if they’re eligible for federal loans. Only after that, would you want to look into private student loans. Here’s what’s available:

Direct unsubsidized loans

Direct unsubsidized loans are available to graduate students, and you don’t need to show any financial need. With this type of loan, you will have to start paying the principal and interest once you graduate or when the funds are fully dispersed. Just remember, interest will accrue while you’re in school.

The maximum amount you can borrow is $20,500 a year, with a total of $138,500, including any federal loans you got as an undergraduate student. The 2020-21 interest rate for a direct unsubsidized loan for graduate students is 4.3%, and there’s a loan fee of about 1%, which is a percentage of the loan amount.

Direct PLUS loans

With these loans, a credit check is required to determine eligibility, and you must be enrolled at least half time in an MFA school program that accepts direct PLUS loans. A poor credit history could prevent you from securing this loan on your own, but you could get a cosigner.

Out of these two, direct unsubsidized loans should be the first federal loan type to consider because direct PLUS loans have a higher interest rate (5.3%) and an origination fee of 4.236% for the 2020-21 school year.

Both loans require the same application process that you completed as an undergrad, and it’s just as important to check with your school to clarify specific deadlines for submitting the FAFSA. It’s also important to understand that not all universities take direct PLUS loans, so be sure to inquire beforehand.

Private MFA loans

Even if you’ve landed some scholarships, grants, a work-study gig and federal aid, you still might not be able to cover all the costs of your MFA program. Private loans can help.

While federal loans are regulated by the government, private student loans for your MFA are controlled by private lenders. Since there is no governmental oversight, the eligibility requirements, interest rates and repayment terms are up to the lenders, which can include banks or loan-specific lenders such as Citizens Bank or College Ave.

When deciding how to get student loans through a private lender, consider these pros and cons:

Pros of using private student loans for your MFA

There are some key advantages private student loans have over federal loans that can benefit MFA-seeking borrowers.

Private loans tend to have higher borrowing caps, allowing you to take out as much as the cost of your full tuition and living expenses.

Since private lenders take your credit score into consideration, a good score could help you secure a lower interest rate compared with a federal loan.

Unlike federal loans, private student loans don’t have a deadline, meaning you could apply for one in the middle of the semester if you experience an unforeseen financial burden and can’t pay for school.

Cons of using private student loans for your MFA

While there are some great positives when it comes to private MFA student loans, it’s important to know the serious drawbacks as well.

There are fewer repayment options compared with a federal loan, so you could face penalties if you’re unable to pay.

While having a good credit score can help you get a better interest rate, a lower score could mean you’ll pay more interest.

Some lenders will require that you start making some payment while still in school, which could be difficult if you don’t have a job.

Consider all of these details when thinking about how to get student loans. Always shop around when looking for a private student loan, and make sure you understand the terms of the loan before accepting, so you’re not stuck paying when you can’t afford it.

Chat with others who have taken out private student loans and read lessons from other grad students who used loans to fund their education. All of this will ensure you’re prepared to make an important financial decision.

Paying for your MFA is possible

Opting to pursue your Master of Fine Arts is a big time and money commitment. It can seem overwhelming at first trying to figure out how to finance your education, but know that there are many options available to you.

Whether you secure federal loans, private loans or both, having an understanding of how they work and what is required on your end is key when making the decision.

If you’ve decided to take out MFA student loans but want to avoid overborrowing, head to this guide to figure out how much in student loans is too much for your budget.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.