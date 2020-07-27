How to Find a Better Job: 6 Tips from Experts

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

When figuring out how to find a better job, rolling up your sleeves and doing the work is non-negotiable. From setting realistic expectations to leveraging your network, the end game is landing a gig that gives you a sense of purpose.

It’s no small thing considering that, according to a BetterUp Labs survey, 9 out of 10 workers would actually trade a percentage of their future earnings if it meant that their work would always feel meaningful.

So what are you waiting for? Here are six tips for experts on how to find a job you love:

Adjust your expectations

You may need to tweak your expectations a bit in light of our new normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the job market, and the economy is still feeling it.

“If you’ve never had to apply yourself before and things have always just come to you, know that may not be the case right now because of the world we’re in,” Foram Sheth, cofounder and chief coaching officer at coaching company Ama La Vida, told Student Loan Hero. “If something on average used to take three months, it might now take six months. Setting realistic expectations mentally prepares you and keeps you anchored.”

It also helps keep your confidence intact so that you’ll have the right mindset to persevere if your job search starts feeling tough. A company may not hire you simply because their budget has changed, not because you’re unqualified. Step number one to finding a career you love is getting your head right.

Do a self-assessment

“Now is the time to ask yourself what you’re good at, what you like to do and what you dislike doing,” Robin Ryan, a career counselor and author of 60 Seconds & You’re Hired, told Student Loan Hero. “There are times where you may be good at something, but that doesn’t mean you like doing it.”

This could be part of the reason you feel stuck in your current job. Tap into those feelings of dissatisfaction to figure out why you’re unhappy in the first place, so the scenario doesn’t play itself out again in your next role. This is key to demystifying how to find a better job.

Part of doing a self-assessment also involves determining if you need to add any new skills to your résumé. Ryan suggested paying close attention to job descriptions to see what kinds of skills and education they’re calling for. Would pursuing some classes or new certifications make you more marketable? If so, get on it.

Know where to look for jobs

Finding the right job for you comes down to casting a wide net. Most job-seekers lean on LinkedIn, and with good reason — according to Sheth, the platform can provide an inside scoop on recruiters, company culture and more.

“You can see how many people applied there, and also try and add the recruiter to your network and start building up those connections,” she said. “You may find other employees there who are in the role you’re trying to get to. What has their experience been like? How might you be able to network with them?”

You have a little more home team advantage on LinkedIn, but it certainly shouldn’t be your only resource. Getting active on sites like Indeed and Vettery can only set the stage for more opportunities. Working with a staffing firm or headhunter could be another viable option, though Sheth advised to be sure they have contacts in the industry you’re looking to work in. If they do, and they think you’re a viable candidate, they’ll be motivated to find you a job because it translates to money for them.

Tap your network

“If you don’t want to network, you’re not going to find a job very easily, because networking is going to be key for everybody,” said Ryan.

Don’t be afraid to reach out to people in your LinkedIn network and beyond, including folks who are currently doing the kind of job you want. To be clear, straight up asking them to help you find a job is never the way to go. Instead, Sheth suggested inviting them to a virtual coffee date. Frame it as an informal chat where you can learn about their career trajectory and how they got to where they are today. When thinking about how to find a better job, it’s not always about you.

“The important thing here is to build a relationship, not for that person to get you a job,” she added.

You’re playing the long game. If you’ve built solid relationships over time, and have continued to add value to those relationships, those people are going to be more likely to want to help you find work when you need it.

For that initial coffee date, Ryan recommended keeping it to no more than 20 minutes, so they won’t resent you for taking up too much of their time. Come prepared with a 30-second elevator pitch about yourself, along with a few key questions about them.

Afterward, be sure to send them a follow-up email or handwritten thank-you note to show your gratitude, and keep the relationship alive by checking in periodically. Sending a link to a relevant article or giving them a heads up about an upcoming event they may be interested in are easy ways to add value and stay on their radar.

Ask for a referral

A 2017 SilkRoad Technology report found that employee referrals are the top source for new hires.

“The referral is like the secret weapon to landing a new job,” said Ryan. “That résumé will get looked at if it comes from an internal employee.”

Bumping your résumé to the top of the pile is crucial in finding a career you love. Do you know anyone inside the organization? If not, see if you’re connected to someone who can offer an introduction. Rather than sit on the sidelines, get proactive and respectfully ask for a referral — it doesn’t have to be awkward.

“You have to self-advocate for yourself, and ask simply by saying, ‘Can you think of anyone else I should talk to?’” added Ryan.

Negotiate and be your own advocate

Once you’ve got your foot in the door and have moved onto the interview phase, it’s time to speak up and negotiate. That sounds like common sense, but the pandemic has fooled many job-seekers into thinking they have no leverage — not so, said Sheth.

“Let them say no to a salary increase,” she advised. “Your job is to negotiate and put it out there. There’s this notion of, ‘If I can just get a job, I’m lucky.’ Yes, you are lucky, but that doesn’t mean you need to devalue what you are worth.”

If the company is experiencing temporary budget setbacks, consider writing into the contract that they’ll revisit your salary terms six months down the road.

3 signs you need a new job

Your job doesn’t line up with your values. Sheth said this usually shows up as a feeling that something’s just not right. If, for example, you really value autonomy but are being micromanaged, your gut may tell you that this isn’t the role for you. Finding the right job for you requires tuning into your instincts — and listening.

Sheth said this usually shows up as a feeling that something’s just not right. If, for example, you really value autonomy but are being micromanaged, your gut may tell you that this isn’t the role for you. Finding the right job for you requires tuning into your instincts — and listening. The “Sunday scaries” are real. We’ve all been there at one time or another. Sunday night rolls around and you’re dreading going back to work the next day. “It feels like you’re pouring from an empty cup because you’re constantly exhausted and there’s nothing you look forward to,” Sheth added. “Sunday nights are scary because you can’t wait to clock in and out. Everything becomes very transactional.”

We’ve all been there at one time or another. Sunday night rolls around and you’re dreading going back to work the next day. “It feels like you’re pouring from an empty cup because you’re constantly exhausted and there’s nothing you look forward to,” Sheth added. “Sunday nights are scary because you can’t wait to clock in and out. Everything becomes very transactional.” The pandemic is threatening your current job. The pandemic won’t be around forever, but the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute projects that 32% to 42% percent of COVID-induced layoffs will end up being permanent. If you’re concerned that your current job may be on the chopping block next, now is definitely the time to look for something new. Ryan warned that the job market may get flooded with even more applicants once that extra $600 in unemployment benefits runs out at the end of July.

There’s no magic wand for landing your next great job, but there are certain things you can do to up your odds. Clarifying what you want, leveraging your network and advocating for yourself can go a long way in finding fulfilling work.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!