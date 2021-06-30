Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Setting aside three to six months of savings can protect you from having to borrow money if an unforeseen accident, job loss or other event sets you back financially. But figuring out how to build an emergency fund is a challenge.

Through budgeting, goal-setting and other easy-to-take steps, however, you can ensure you have the rainy day savings you might need down the road. This approach can also help you build an emergency fund with student loans still left to repay.

Here’s what you need to know to build your emergency fund.

Why you need an emergency fund

In short, an emergency fund won’t only save your budget, it will give you some peace of mind (which is every bit as valuable).

An emergency fund is not something you tap into when you need to pay occasional bills like vacations, holidays, your annual car registration or your dental cleaning every six months. These things may not be regular expenses, but they’re still expenses you can anticipate, and you should be accounting for these in your monthly budget. If you know what your annual trip to Las Vegas will cost, divide that number by 12 to get the amount you need to set aside monthly for this goal. Put that into an “irregular expenses” savings account. Your emergency fund is for true emergencies — unforeseen scenarios you couldn’t anticipate, such as a sudden job loss or huge health crisis. An emergency fund can be a lifesaver in these situations. If you get sick, get laid off or face a sudden car or home repair bill, this safety net will become your saving grace. Murphy’s Law isn’t just a pessimistic proverb; life has a way of throwing unexpected costs at us from time to time. If your car’s engine dies two weeks after you get laid off, you’ll thank your lucky stars that you saved up for this type of calamity.

How to build an emergency fund in 6 steps

Whether you’re looking to build a college emergency fund or a larger fund for your growing family, the principles remain the same.

1. Start or fine-tune your budget Tracking your cash flow is key to building your emergency fund. Choose a budgeting method and then comb through your expenses and income to determine your monthly contribution amount to an emergency fund. 2. Set a realistic savings goal Once you know how much you can reasonably afford to contribute to your emergency savings each month, determine how many months you’ll need to make that contribution to fund your account fully. Read on to learn how much cash should be in your fund. 3. Choose a savings account Store your growing fund in a bank, credit union or online savings account that allows you to earn interest and access funds without fees or penalties for withdrawals. 4. Automate your savings If your employer allows it, set up a direct deposit from your paycheck. Or if you’re self-employed, set up a recurring transfer from one account to another. This “set it and forget it” approach can be hugely helpful, but ensure you have the cash flow to avoid overdraft fees. You could also start using “keep the change” mobile apps like Digit that round up change from your purchases and move it into your savings account automatically. 5. Monitor your progress You might decide to increase your monthly contribution if you receive a raise. You might also toss a lump sum into the fund, perhaps thanks to a tax refund or other financial windfall, to reach your savings goal faster. Also, revisit your budget routinely to confirm your allocations are affordable and necessary. 6. Set a new savings goal Once your emergency fund is funded fully, take a broader look at your personal finances to decide where you should redirect the monthly contribution that could now be used elsewhere. You could decide to amp up your savings in the stock market, for example, yielding a whole new question: Should you pay off student loans or invest?

How much to save in your emergency fund

Personal finance experts recommend different amounts. TV personality Suze Orman, for example, recommends saving up enough money to cover eight months‘ worth of expenses. Bestselling authors Dave Ramsey and Jean Chatzky both recommend three to six months.

Many financial experts shoot somewhere in the middle, saying you should err as close to the six-month side of that spectrum as possible.

Whatever number you choose to strive for, it’s worth noting that experts disagree over whether your calculations should cover all of your expenses during those months or just your “necessary” expenses.

Are you talking three to six months of dining at posh restaurants and going to the movies — or three to six months of strictly paying for groceries, utilities and other non-luxury items? Is cable TV included? What about your gym membership?

The answers to these questions are up to you. If the worst happens and you lose your job, you may choose to cut back drastically on nonessentials to make your money stretch as long as possible.

Or you may save up a little more now to give yourself more breathing room and allow yourself to indulge (in moderation) during times of crisis. Decide on your personal must-haves and plan accordingly.

Where to store your emergency fund

It’s wise to sock away your rainy day funds in an accessible yet interest-bearing account. A high-yield savings account is your best bet. It allows you to make withdrawals as needed (and without fees or penalties) while also accruing interest onto your balance over time if it goes untouched.

How to build an emergency fund: How long will it take to save? Savings goal Monthly contribution Time to funding (months) $15,000 $300 50 Savings goal ÷ monthly contribution = months to save

Keep in mind that when it comes to establishing financial security, more money is always better than less. With that said, it’s possible to have too much in your emergency fund, if some of that savings could be earning more interest if it’s invested.

How to build an emergency fund with student loans

There are debt-related questions we haven’t yet answered: How do you juggle building an emergency fund with student loans? Should you pay off student loans or save? Fortunately, these financial goals aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive.

First and foremost, you must make the minimum payment on your loans. Never skip payments (but that should go without saying). Or consider repayment strategies to lower your payments, if necessary.

But how should you balance building an emergency fund with making additional loan payments to accelerate your payoff? Consider these strategies:

Start with a small emergency fund Going back to the gurus, Dave Ramsey recommends saving $1,000 in an emergency fund first, then focusing on repaying your debt, and then building your emergency fund more to cover three to six months of expenses. It’s a back-and-forth strategy that balances both priorities. Prioritize a larger emergency fund Other experts argue you should save a bigger emergency fund right off the bat — maybe two months’ worth of expenses to start — then make additional payments on your loans. Once your loans are repaid, build your emergency fund to the six-month mark.

The interest rate on your loans will play a role in your personal decision. Paying down subsidized federal loans is different from repaying private loans with 10.00% APR. If you’re paying a large amount in interest each month, you may choose to start with a smaller emergency fund so that you can focus on getting rid of high-interest debt; you might even adopt the debt avalanche method.

Whatever you decide, one thing is clear: an emergency fund should definitely be part of your short-term and long-term financial plan. It’s one of the most important ways to save money while paying off student loans.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

