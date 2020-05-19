how to check your credit score for free

There are many ways to check your credit scores and get access to your credit reports for free. These can be important when you’re trying to qualify for a new loan — like a new student loan to refinance your higher-rate student loans — or if you want to get a credit card or rent an apartment.
Having a high credit score can make it easier to qualify and get your best rates. Checking your credit can help you understand where you are and what steps you might need to take to improve your credit.
1. Start by checking your credit reports
2. Check in with your bank
3. Check in with your credit card company
4. Consider signing up with a free service for your score
5. Monitor and improve your score using your preferred method
Your credit scores are based on your credit reports, but scores and reports aren’t the same thing. The big three consumer credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — collect information from creditors and public records to build databases of consumers’ activity.
When someone requests your credit report from a credit bureau, the bureau compiles a credit report with your accounts and information in its database. If a credit score is also requested, a credit scoring model will analyze the report to generate a score.
FICO and VantageScore both have popular credit scoring models, and many of their credit scores range from 300 to 850. A higher score is better, and you’ll generally need a score in the high 600s to have what’s considered a “good” credit score.
Because your credit scores are based on your credit reports, you may want to start by checking your credit reports to ensure there aren’t any errors. If you find an error, you can submit a dispute to the credit bureau.
You can request a free copy of your credit reports from each of the bureaus on AnnualCreditReport.com. Generally, you can only request one copy every 12 months (except in special circumstances), but due to COVID-19, you can request a free copy every week through April 2021.
Different free credit check services use various credit scoring models that analyze one of your three credit reports. It’s common for the information in your credit reports to vary from one bureau to the next, for your reports to change as new information is added and for the credit scoring models to use different criteria to determine your scores. As a result, you can expect your scores to be different, depending on how and when you check your credit score.
Keep all this in mind as you look for free ways to check your credit score.
One place to look for a free credit score is with the financial institution where you have a loan or checking or savings accounts. Many banks and credit unions offer their customers free access to a FICO® Score through the FICO Score Open Access program. However, it’s sometimes limited to customers who have credit cards, and some financial institutions alternatively offer a free VantageScore credit score to customers.
|Banks and credit unions with credit score programs
|Credit score model
|Based on your credit report from
|Scores updated
|CreditJourney from Chase
|VantageScore 3.0
|TransUnion
|Weekly
|Digital Federal Credit Union
|FICO Score (unclear which version)
|Equifax
|Monthly
|Sallie Mae
|FICO Score 8
|TransUnion
|Quarterly
|U.S. Bank
|VantageScore 3.0
|TransUnion
|Monthly
|Wells Fargo
|FICO Score (unclear which version)
|Experian
|Monthly
Credit card companies may also offer you free credit scores. Sometimes, you’ll need to be a customer to get access to your free credit scores, but others have programs you can sign up for even if you don’t have one of their credit cards.
|Credit card issuers with credit scoring programs
|Credit score model
|Based on your credit report from
|Scores updated
|American Express
|VantageScore 3.0
|TransUnion
|Weekly
|Bank of America
|FICO Score 8
|TransUnion
|Monthly
|Barclays
|FICO Score (unclear which version)
|TransUnion
|Monthly
|Citibank
|FICO Bankcard Score 8
|Equifax
|Monthly
|CreditJourney from Chase
|VantageScore 3.0
|TransUnion
|Weekly
|Credit Scorecard from Discover (for Discover customers)
|FICO Score 8
|TransUnion
|Monthly
|Credit Scorecard from Discover (available without a Discover card)
|FICO Score 8
|Experian
|Monthly
|CreditWise from Capital One
|VantageScore 3.0
|TransUnion
|Weekly
|SunTrust
|FICO Bankcard Score 8
|Equifax
|Monthly
You could also create an account with one of the many companies that will give you free access to your credit score. Some of these credit score websites and services offer additional levels of service, such as different credit scores or access to all three of your credit reports, if you have a paid subscription.
|Free credit score service companies
|Credit score model
|Based on your credit report from
|Scores updated
|My LendingTree
|VantageScore 3.0
|TransUnion
|Monthly
|Experian
|FICO Score 8
|Experian
|Monthly
|Mint
|VantageScore 3.0
|TransUnion
|When you get an alert
In addition to tracking, a few services including My LendingTree, come with free credit monitoring. Credit monitoring can be helpful, as you’ll receive an alert if there’s a suspicious change in the credit report or score that’s monitored, which could be an indication of fraud. You can then quickly act to shut down the account or replace the hacked card.
No matter how or where you check your credit score, checking your own credit won’t impact your scores. However, the score you’ll see can depend on which service you use and how often it updates.
As the scores are based on your underlying credit report — and new information could be added to your credit report at any time — it’s also not uncommon for your scores to change from one day to the next. However, you won’t likely need to check your scores everyday.
Many credit scores use similar scoring criteria. As long as you’re trending in the right direction, a small change, even if it’s your score going down, isn’t necessarily a reason for concern. But you could check routinely, such as once a week or month, and try to implement practices that will help improve all your scores.
Two ways to help boost credit scores are paying at least your minimum payment by the due date and only using a small portion of your available credit on credit cards, then paying the bill in full to avoid interest charges.
Over time, taking action to improve your credit scores can help set you up for more opportunities. Whether you want to save money by refinancing your student loans or buy a home, a good score can help you get your best deal.
Carrie Smith contributed to this report.
