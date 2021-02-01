10 Strategies for Beginners To Start Building Credit

Learning how to start building credit isn’t easy, especially when you’re starting from scratch. Fortunately, there are tried-and-true steps you can take to increase your credit score.
Although you won’t get a perfect score overnight, these moves will help you build good credit, slowly but surely. Read on to learn how to establish credit while also building solid financial habits that will keep you from falling into debt.
- 10 strategies to start building credit
- Plus: Best practices for checking your credit
- Plus: Building credit takes time
How to establish credit: 10 strategies
If you’re wondering how to establish credit from scratch, these steps will help:
1. Learn the fundamentals of credit
2. Become an authorized user on your parent’s credit card
3. Sign up for a secured credit card
4. Pay your balance in full every month
5. Upgrade to a traditional credit card
6. Keep your credit utilization low
7. Don’t open too many accounts at once
8. Pay all of your bills on time
9. Avoid student loan default
10. Keep your accounts open, unless they’re costing you
1. Learn the fundamentals of credit
When you’re thinking about how to start building credit for the first time, there are a few things you should know. Let’s first focus on some terminology. Those are some of the main terms you need to know when it comes to building credit:
- Credit: Money that has been lent to you by a financial institution. This might be a loan from a bank or a line of credit from a credit card company.
- Creditor: A financial institution, retailer or other company lending you money via a loan or line of credit.
- Credit report: A report that reflects the credit accounts you have, your payment history, your balances and other key information that reflects your borrowing behavior.
- Credit Reporting Agency (CRA): Companies responsible for compiling and maintaining your credit report. The three most common CRAs are Experian, TransUnion and Equifax.
- Credit score: A score of your behavior as a borrower, not to be confused with your credit report. Your score is not on your credit report, but there are ways to check it for free.
- FICO and VantageScore: Two top credit score developers in the U.S.
- The Fair Credit Reporting Act: This act protects the accuracy of the information on your credit report. It legally binds CRAs to only report accurate information on your credit file, among other things.
While we’re at it, here are the major factors that play into your credit score, as described by Experian:
- Payment history
- Credit utilization
- Length of credit history
- New credit
- Type of credit
- Public records (e.g., bankruptcy)
- Number of inquiries on your credit report
2. Become an authorized user on your parent’s credit card
Once you understand how credit works, you can use this knowledge to build your credit. One easy tip on how to establish credit is to ask your parents to add you as an authorized user on their credit card.
If your parents are responsible with their credit cards, pay their bills on time and don’t max them out, then this is an easy way for you to start building credit fast.
The best part is you don’t need to use the card. Instead, you can enjoy a budding credit score just by having your name on the account.
3. Sign up for a secured credit card
When you’re ready to try credit on your own for the first time, a secured credit card is a great way to do it. Secured credit cards are just like normal credit cards, but they require you to put down a deposit to get approved.
Below are a few benefits of this type of credit card:
- It’s easy to get approved.
- It comes with a relatively low credit limit.
- The card won’t let you charge more than you paid as a security deposit.
It’s easy for someone to slowly build up charges on a credit card until they become almost impossible to pay back. Many begin a quick descent into credit card debt that way.
That’s why it’s so important to play it safe while you’re still figuring out how to build good credit habits.
Since secured credit cards don’t come with high credit limits, they allow you to try your hand at using credit cards without risking the possibility of falling deep into debt. You can use a secured card as your training wheels before you move on to traditional credit cards.
4. Pay your balance in full every month
The best habit you can build is to pay your card in full every month. If you nail this habit while you’re learning to establish first-time credit, you’ll be light-years ahead of many long-time credit users.
Remember, it only takes a few casual swipes on your credit card to raise your balance to more than you can afford. While small charges don’t feel like they’ll add up to much, they do — and fast.
What’s more, if you carry a balance over from month to month, then the interest charges can multiply your balances more than you could have imagined. So do yourself a favor and pay off your secured credit card every month.
Need help reading and understanding your credit statement? This template from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) helps you see what to look for on your monthly credit card bill.
5. Upgrade to a traditional credit card
There’s another benefit to secured credit cards. After roughly six months to one year of responsible secured credit card usage, you can likely upgrade to a traditional credit card.
Not only that, many credit card issuers will review your account automatically to see if you’re able to upgrade sooner. Once you either close your secured credit card or upgrade to a traditional credit card, you’ll get your security deposit back as long as your balance was paid in full.
When you transition to a traditional credit card, you’re going to go from a small credit limit to a potentially much higher one. However, the best thing you could do at this point is to pretend you didn’t get a higher limit.
This is not a time to let the high limit tempt you into spending more than you can afford. Now, more than ever, it’s important to maintain those good credit habits you worked so hard to develop.
6. Keep your credit utilization low
Maxing out your available credit won’t do your credit score any favors. As mentioned, you don’t want to charge more on your credit cards than you can afford to pay back each month. But keeping your charges low isn’t just about staying out of debt.
Your credit utilization also impacts your credit score. A good rule of thumb is to keep your credit utilization under 30%.
So if you have $1,000 in available credit, you shouldn’t owe more than $300 at any one time. If you have $10,000 in available credit, keep your charges under $3,000.
By keeping your credit utilization under 30%, you can avoid dragging down your credit score.
7. Don’t open too many accounts at once
Although you need lines of credit to build your credit score, opening too many accounts at once can hurt your score. I know, it’s a bit of a Catch 22.
To avoid hurting your score, don’t incur lots of hard credit inquiries in a short period of time. Even if lenders or credit cards are sending you preapproval letters in the mail or cashiers are offering you store credit cards, you don’t have to open an account.
Open your accounts strategically, rather than signing up for every offer that comes your way. Note that when you’re shopping for a car loan or a mortgage, you usually do have a window of time where you can check your rates with multiple lenders without harming your credit score.
And some lenders will let you check your rates without pulling a hard inquiry on your credit, such as when you’re comparing offers to refinance student loans.
8. Pay all of your bills on time
Two factors that are the most influential when it comes to your credit score: paying on time and maintaining zero to low balances on revolving debt.
The first factor, payment history, is an easy win when it comes to learning how to build credit for the first time. After all, if you pay your bills on time every month, then you’re doing one of the best things you can to build good credit.
But that doesn’t just mean your credit card bills. That means your rent, your phone bill, your utilities, doctor’s bills and just about any other bill you can think of. While not all of these things relate to credit, unpaid bills can be reported on your credit history by all kinds of companies.
Even worse, if your accounts go into full default and are sold to a collections agency, then your credit will suffer. Collections accounts stay on your credit for seven years. Don’t let this happen to you.
Pay all of your bills on time. And if you think you really won’t be able to make one, contact your creditor immediately and see if you can work out a payment plan.
9. Avoid student loan default
Of all the bills in the world that can become overwhelming, student loans can certainly top the list. But you want to avoid student loan default.
Unlike other types of debt, student loans are nearly impossible to discharge through bankruptcy. What’s more, student loans getting sent to collections will damage your credit. Plus, it makes it hard for you to know who’s servicing them when you are ready to start repaying.
If you have federal student loans and you’re struggling to pay them back, you have access to the following options:
And if you have private student loans and the payments are too high, see if you can refinance to get a lower interest rate. You’re not likely to get approved for this on your own if you’re still new to credit, but there is often the option to add a cosigner.
But if you refinance your student loans with the help of a cosigner, it’s more imperative than ever to pay your bill in full and on time every month. That’s because a delinquency on your part won’t just hurt your credit — it’ll hurt your cosigner’s credit too.
10. Keep your accounts open, unless they’re costing you
The length of your credit history also factors into your credit score, which is why it can be so challenging when you’re learning how to start building credit for the first time. Once you have some accounts open, avoid closing them unless you have a good reason to do so.
It’s fine to close an account if it’s charging you a big annual fee or if it’s a loan you want to pay off as fast as possible. But if the account isn’t costing you, closing it could shorten your credit history and ding your score.
Best practices for checking your credit
Now that you know how to establish credit, here’s how you can monitor your credit score to ensure your efforts are working. Here are three ways to do it:
1. Get your free annual credit report
2. Dispute any errors or fraudulent accounts
3. Get your free credit score
1. Get your free annual credit report
Everyone is entitled to their credit report once a year from all three credit reporting agencies. You can get yours at AnnualCreditReport.com.
Because you have access to your credit report from each of the three CRAs, you could check several times per year by spacing them out. For example, you could check your Experian credit report early in the year, TransUnion a few months later and Equifax a few months after that.
That way you’re getting your eye on your credit regularly without having to pay anything extra to do it. Just keep in mind that these credit reports can vary slightly as different creditors might not always report to all three CRAs.
2. Dispute any errors or fraudulent accounts
Even though your credit reports from each of the CRAs can vary, that doesn’t mean you should ignore large inconsistencies. If you find that one or more of your credit reports is showing an error or a fraudulent account, immediately dispute it with the CRA showing the incorrect data.
Never ignore an error on your credit report. It could signify fraudulent activity or it could mean that someone else’s data is being included on your report. Either of these situations can greatly damage your credit, so take care of it early.
3. Get your free credit score
As you’re thinking about how to build your credit for the first time, your credit score might be the last thing on your mind. But after a few months of credit-building, it’s a good idea to start looking at your score to see where you stand.
There are many ways to get your credit score for free these days. But there’s one very important thing to keep in mind: the score you see isn’t necessarily the same one your lender sees.
Many companies who can show you your credit score only show you an educational credit score. That’s a score meant to give you an idea of what your score is.
However, lenders tend to use different types of credit scores, sometimes even proprietary ones or industry-specific scores. Since that changes how the calculations work, your score will be different.
As for where you can check your credit score for free, many banks and credit card issuers now let you see that information when you log into your account online, But if yours doesn’t, check out this list of places where you can get your free credit score.
Why building credit takes time
One of the most important pieces of advice someone can give to someone who’s learning how to establish credit is to not obsess over their credit score.
The worst thing you can do is focus so much on your credit score that you end up making decisions that are bad for your finances.
In fact, an important principle of building credit is to focus on things that are good for your credit and your money, such as:
- Using revolving credit but never letting it turn into debt.
- Paying on time.
- Not taking on any new loans unless you need them.
If the decisions you’re making are good for your finances, there’s a good chance they’ll be good for your credit.
Don’t forget: it takes time to learn how to start building credit and maintain the good habits you’ve learned. Stay focused, stay responsible and let time do its thing. Soon enough, you’ll have a good credit score and the tools to help you keep it that way.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
