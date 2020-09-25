Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Applying to graduate school doesn’t happen overnight. In fact, many aspiring grad students start preparing six months to a year before their application deadlines.

There are a lot of moving parts to a graduate school application. And even before you gather materials, you need to research programs and find your best fit.

So, what do you need to know about how to apply to graduate school? Whether you’re pursuing your master’s degree or a doctorate, read on for 10 essential steps in the grad school application process.

1. Write down your reasons for applying

2. Research programs and look for the right fit

3. Do a cost-benefit analysis of applying to graduate school

4. Make sure you can fulfill all admission requirements

5. Learn about the costs of applying and attendance

6. Sign up and study for the GRE

7. Set up meetings with references who know you well

8. Articulate clear goals in your statement of purpose

9. Apply for financial aid and scholarships

10. Reach out to others for help and advice

1. Write down your reasons for applying to grad school

The process of applying to graduate school can begin a year or more before your deadline. Not only do you have a lot of materials to gather, but you also need to clarify your reasons for attending.

Unlike college, graduate school is not the time to explore or switch majors. Rather, graduate school grants you a specialized degree to develop expertise in a specific field.

And if the degree has no application, it’s probably not worth the cost. Avoiding the job market, for instance, is not a good reason to take on graduate student loans.

But increasing your earning potential is a good motivation. The graduate program should advance your current career or qualify you for a new one.

Plus, a graduate program may yield unique opportunities for research, teaching or even travel. So, before starting down the long road of a grad school application, write down specific reasons for applying to grad school.

If you're still on the fence… 7 Compelling Reasons to Skip Grad School

2. Research programs and look for the right fit

Once you’ve outlined your goals, research programs that will help you achieve them. Maybe you’re looking for specific courses, a well-known department or inspiring professors. Or perhaps you prioritize campuses that offer significant financial aid for grad school.

Consider the culture of a program as well by asking these questions:

Does the school foster a competitive or collaborative atmosphere?

Is it more formal or informal?

Do students get to know professors, or do most classes take place in huge lecture halls?

Like when building a college list, applicants only worry about their chances of getting in. But don’t focus solely on whether or not a school wants you. Ensure that you also want to go to that school. Cultural fit is a two-way street.

3. Do a cost-benefit analysis of applying to graduate school

Graduate school is a significant investment of time and money. Master’s degree programs, for instance, typically span one to three years. And if you’re going for your doctorate, you’ll likely study for six years.

Doctoral programs offer a stipend, but master’s degree programs rarely cover the full cost. This means you’ll likely take out a good amount in federal or private student loans. At the same time, you may be pausing your full-time income.

Is the degree worth all of these costs? Well, that all depends on whether or not the degree has a high return on investment (ROI).

In other words, you should recover what you put in. The degree should increase your earning potential. And you should land a job after graduating with a significantly higher salary than the one you had before. That’s key to calculating the ROI of grad school.

Of course, higher education has lots of non-tangible benefits. But if the degree doesn’t help you further your career, then you could run into financial hardship. So, before you apply, do a cost-benefit analysis to make sure that the program is worth it, at least in the financial sense.

4. Make sure you can fulfill all admission requirements

One reason to start your research early has to do with admission requirements. Often, schools require a heap of materials, including:

Application

Test scores from the GRE (or another admission test)

Statement of purpose

Letters of recommendation

Certain programs also have prerequisites. If you’re applying to a grad school unrelated to your college major, then you may have to play catchup, taking a few courses on your own to fulfill admission requirements.

If the program has prerequisites, then you may need a full semester or school year to get ready before you apply. So, start researching requirements early. That way, you won’t have to push your plans off and risk losing momentum in the process.

5. Learn about the costs of applying and attendance

Master’s degree programs typically cost thousands of dollars per year. And even before getting in, you may need to spend money on…

Application fees

Admissions tests

Campus visits

Before getting your heart set on a specific program, sit down and figure out the finances.

If you’re struggling to pay for applications and exams, you may qualify for fee waivers. Contact the financial aid office of the universities to find out.

And if you need extra spending money, consider increasing your income with a side hustle. If borrowing becomes necessary, taking out a personal loan or employing a 0% APR credit card could also be options. Before going down either of these roads, though, come up with a plan for paying back debt.

Beyond the costs of applying to grad school, calculate how much you’ll pay for tuition and other school fees. What about other costs of living, like food and rent?

Some programs are a lot more expensive than others. Comparing costs will help you narrow down your choices.

6. Sign up and study for the GRE

Most graduate school programs require the scores from an admissions test, like the GRE. Other graduate school entry tests include the GMAT for business school and the MCAT for medical school.

Whatever test you take, sign up a few months ahead of your test date. That way, you can ensure you get your preferred time and day. And you’ll be giving yourself a deadline, so you’ll be motivated to study.

Try to make a routine of studying by setting aside a set amount of time every week. Figure out what scores you need to get in. By researching the average scores of accepted students, you’ll have a target score to work toward.

Your test score isn’t the only part of your grad school application, but it’s an important one. A low score could mess up your chances of admission. So, spend time studying with books, classes or online prep programs.

And if you don’t get the scores you need, consider taking the test again. If you take the test well ahead of your grad school deadlines, you’ll have additional months to study up and try again.

7. Set up meetings with references who know you well

Most graduate programs require two to three letters of recommendation from former professors or managers.

Admissions officers want to learn more about you. They’re not just interested in grades and test scores. They also want to know how you conduct yourself in a classroom or contribute to an organization.

Plus, they’re interested in your relationships with others. Past behavior can be a powerful indicator of future performance.

Recommendation letters are an important part of your grad school application. So, ask people who know you well and can give real insight into your strengths and personality. And give your references at least a month before your deadlines.

Beyond making the request, set up meetings with your references. Discuss your goals and plans for the future. If there are any special stories you’d like to include, let your references know.

Your references don’t need to write your letter in a vacuum. Your input could help bring their letters to life. And you’ll be showing how committed you are to going to grad school.

8. Articulate clear goals in your statement of purpose

Along with your recommendation letters, your statement of purpose reveals who you are and what you want to accomplish. Your statement of purpose is not the time to share your entire life story.

Instead, it should be tailored to the specific graduate program. Talk about your relevant experiences and how they led you to apply. State why the program is such a good fit, along with how it will help advance your career.

Your statement of purpose is also the time to explain specific career goals or research interests. Show the admissions officers that you’re not applying to grad school on a whim. Rather, you have concrete, tangible reasons for wanting to attend. And their graduate program is the vehicle for getting you to your destination.

9. Apply for financial aid and scholarships

Just like college, graduate programs offer financial aid. You’ll fill out the FAFSA and submit documentation to your prospective schools.

Beyond gift aid like grants, you could qualify for federal Direct Unsubsidized Loans and Grad PLUS Loans, among other student loan options for grad school.

Contact the financial aid office to learn about their financial aid packages. And apply for any additional funding opportunities, like scholarships. Finally, find out about work-study opportunities or part-time jobs.

If you have undergraduate student loans, you may pause payments while you’re in graduate school. But remember that these loans will continue to collect interest. You may end up paying a lot more than you borrowed in the first place.

When you do a cost-benefit analysis, include any undergraduate loan interest as a cost. And consider carefully how much more student debt you want to take on for your degree.

One rule of thumb is this: Don’t take out more in student loans than your annual starting salary. As long as your first year’s salary after graduating exceeds your total debt, you’ll be able to pay it back over 10 years.

Of course, 10 years of monthly payments may not be worth it if the degree hasn’t helped increase your income. So, tally up your financial aid and scholarship winnings before making your final decision about an offer of admission.

10. Reach out to others for help and advice

After learning how to apply to graduate school, you now know that it’s a complex process that can cause a lot of stress and uncertainty. Rely on your support network to help you through the process. And ask for advice on their own experiences applying.

Perhaps a few trusted friends or family members can provide feedback on your statement of purpose. Or maybe a former professor can give you guidance on specific graduate schools.

If you’re really serious about a particular program, reach out to its director and admissions office. Set up a meeting with a department head. Find out what would make your candidacy stand out. By making this personal connection, you can gain insider tips. Plus, you could boost your chances of getting in.

Admissions committees give spots to applicants they believe will succeed. By reaching out during the application process, you’ll make an impression and demonstrate your commitment.

And by gathering advice from friends and family, you’ll gain valuable feedback on your graduate school application. Plus, your support network can help you keep your eye on the prize.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

