How to Apply for a Parent PLUS Loan in 6 Steps

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Parent PLUS Loans are one of your options to finance your student’s education when their financial aid isn’t enough.

Follow these six steps for Parent PLUS Loan applications, and you could help your child afford a great education.

1. Research Parent PLUS Loan terms

2. Have your child fill out the FAFSA

3. Create a StudentAid.gov account and request a loan

4. Sign a Master Promissory Note

5. Wait for the school to receive the funds

6. Begin repaying the Parent PLUS Loan

1. Research parent PLUS loan terms

Parents who want to help their kids afford college have two primary options: parent PLUS loans and private loans for parents.

There are important differences between these options. Parents should consider the terms of each type of loan to determine the best funding option for them.

Parent PLUS loans Private loans for parents Interest rate 7.08% for loans disbursed between July 1, 2019 and July 1, 2020 Varies by lender Fixed or variable rate Fixed rate Fixed, variable or hybrid rate Origination fee 4.236% for loans issued between Oct. 1, 2019, and before Oct. 1, 2020 Some lenders do not charge origination fees Qualification requirements Parents must not have adverse credit, such as from a delinquent debt, foreclosure or repossession Private lenders consider applicants’ credit history and debt-to-income ratio

Parents should also consider repayment options when deciding between PLUS loans and private loans. Because PLUS loans are federal loans, parents have more flexibility in repayment options, including Income-Contingent Repayment.

2. Have your child fill out the FAFSA

Parents are eligible for a parent PLUS loan only after their child completes the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA opens on Oct. 1 each year and should be completed as soon as possible; some types of aid is limited and only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

3. Apply for a parent loan via StudentAid.gov

If you’re wondering where to apply for a parent PLUS loan, first contact your school’s financial aid office. The school should provide instructions, likely to visit StudentAid.gov, the exclusive parent PLUS loan portal online.

Your school can also clarify the parent PLUS loan deadline for applications. If you wish to borrow for your child’s next semester, for example, you will have to request a loan on the school’s timetable.

Once you arrive at StudentAid.gov, you’ll need to create an account for the parent PLUS loan application process; you cannot use your child’s account.

To apply for an FSA ID, you’ll need to provide your email address, full name, Social Security number and date of birth. Once you complete the necessary steps and log in to your account, you can apply for a parent PLUS loan.

Not all schools require you to submit a request for a PLUS loan through this site. Check with your child’s school to determine what to do if you can’t request a loan online.

There are also other tools available for parent borrowers at StudentAid.gov, including a portal for parents who need to complete credit counseling. Credit counseling is required if you need an endorser to obtain a PLUS loan due to adverse credit.

4. Sign a Master Promissory Note

Parents must sign a Master Promissory Note (MPN) agreeing to the terms of the parent PLUS loan they take out. Once you’ve signed one MPN, you usually don’t have to repeat the process the following year; most schools can disburse multiple loans under a single MPN for up to 10 years.

With that said, you will still have to apply for a parent PLUS loan every year that you want one. Like with all other federal and private loans, funding doesn’t automatically renew annually.

You can see a preview of the MPN at StudentAid.gov. But you must be logged in to complete this form. To fill out your MPN, you’ll need:

Personal identifying information, including your Social Security number and driver’s license number

Employer name and address

References

School information

Completing your MPN takes less than 30 minutes, and the entire process must be completed in one session.

5. Wait for the school to receive the funds

Once your loan has been approved, the borrowed funds are distributed to your child’s school. The school applies parent PLUS loan funds to tuition, fees, room and board and other related charges.

If you borrowed more than you needed, the school will disburse leftover funds to you. You can use these remaining loan funds to cover other educational costs.

6. Begin repaying the parent PLUS loan

Parent borrowers typically begin repaying parent PLUS loans immediately after the money is disbursed. However, you can have payments deferred while your child is enrolled in school at least half time. You can defer payments for an additional six months after your child leaves school or drops below half-time enrollment.

If you defer payments, you’ll owe more money when you finally do begin repayment. Interest accrues on PLUS loans even when payments are deferred, and interest can be capitalized. This means the interest is added to the loan principal. You’ll end up paying interest on the interest once you start making payments.

Now you know how to apply for a parent PLUS loan

Once you’ve carefully researched loan options and learned how to apply for a parent PLUS loan, you can make an informed decision about how best to fund your child’s education.

Remember to consider how student loan debt will affect your future. You don’t want to jeopardize your retirement security, so find the most affordable loan you can and consider creating a plan for early repayment.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.