How to Afford Having a Baby While Paying Your Student Loans

In August 2010, when our first child was born, my husband and I owed about $35,000 in student loans.
To make matters more complicated, my husband and I had moved to a new state during my pregnancy so he could take a new job. I took a year off from my previous career of teaching, and we bought a house in our new town, even though it took nearly a year to sell our previous residence.
In short, it did not look like we were in the best financial shape to welcome a new baby — especially considering the fact that the USDA estimates it costs about $233,610 to raise a child from birth to age 18. And that nearly-quarter-of-a-million-dollar price tag does not include college costs.
This cost estimate might convince many student loan borrowers that there is no way they can afford a baby and deal with student loans while on maternity leave. But it is possible to fulfill your dreams of starting a family before you pay off your student debt.
Here’s how to afford having a baby while you pay your student loans — even during maternity leave.
- Create a post-baby budget ASAP
- Live on one income as a test run
- Explore waiting for a break in expenses
- Reduce your student loan payment
- Take advantage of tax breaks
- You can afford a baby while paying off student loans
Create a post-baby budget ASAP
Before you start trying for a baby (or as soon as you know a little surprise is on their way), sit down and calculate your post-baby budget.
Now is the time to estimate your expenses for everything from diapers to childcare to medical care. You’ll also want to consider how you’ll continue to pay off your student loans during maternity leave when you aren’t receiving your full income. The First Year Baby Costs Calculator from BabyCenter.com can give you a good introduction to the various costs to consider and what you can expect in your area of the country.
Once you have a sense of how your monthly budget will change post-baby, commit to living on that budget starting today. This will help you get used to living on a reduced amount while also allowing you to bank the extra money to build a financial cushion for when baby arrives.
Live on one income as a test run
Living on two incomes can help ease financial stress and allow couples to pay down debts more quickly. If you’re preparing to go on maternity leave and still need to pay your student loans, you can try living solely on one partner’s income for a period of time. Adjusting your lifestyle to one income can be tough, but it will help you understand what life will be like in nine short months.
To do this, assess your current expenses and budget around one income only. This will give you a clear idea of what it would be like to live on one income, which could be the case during maternity leave or if you decide to stay home with your baby indefinitely. If you can make do with one income, you’ll be in a better position to continue paying student loans on maternity leave and afterward.
Explore waiting for a break in expenses
While life is often unpredictable, there are typically some times when money is flowing and others when money’s lean. For example, you could be paying money toward medical debt or car repairs but know there is an end date in sight. If you’re considering having a child but are worried about student loans on maternity leave and in the months afterwards, you may want to wait to get pregnant until there is a break in expenses.
Consider trying for a baby once your temporary or one-off expenses have been paid off, which will increase your cash flow. This will make it easier to free up some income to put toward the baby fund while still chipping away at your student loan debt.
Reduce your student loan payment
For many expectant parents, no amount of budgeting and fat-cutting can make their current student loan payments work with maternity leave and new baby costs. That’s when it’s a good idea to start exploring options for reducing student loan payments or considering maternity leave student loan deferment.
Discretionary forbearance
The option of discretionary forbearance allows you to postpone or reduce monthly loan payments for up to 12 months during a period of financial hardship.
Since having a baby does not qualify for mandatory forbearance — wherein your lender is required to grant you a postponement of payments — you will have to request your forbearance with your lender and continue making your normal monthly student loan payments on maternity leave until you are officially enrolled in forbearance.
Requesting a forbearance can be very helpful to borrowers without access to paid maternity or paternity leave, since it can put your student loan payments on hold during the time that you are not working.
Apply for an income-driven repayment plan
Uncle Sam recognizes that not all federal student loan borrowers are able to swing the standard repayment schedule, which is why borrowers may enroll in income-driven repayment plans. These plans allow you to reduce your monthly payment based upon how much you earn and the size of your family. As an expectant mother with student loans, this is worth considering so you can pay your student loans on maternity leave.
Here are some of the options available:
- Pay As You Earn (PAYE) is available for anyone who was a new borrower as of Oct. 1, 2007 and who received a direct loan disbursement on or after Oct. 1, 2011. PAYE allows your monthly payments to be capped at 10% of your discretionary income, and your payments will never be higher than what they would be through the Standard Repayment Plan.
- REPAYE is very similar to PAYE, except that more borrowers are eligible. Additionally, your cap of 10% of discretionary income could be higher than your standard payment amount, depending on your income.
- Income-Based Repayment (IBR) caps your monthly payment at 10% to 15% of your discretionary income, depending on when you took out your loans. To qualify for IBR, you generally need to owe more than your annual salary. Also, like PAYE, you must be a new borrower as of Oct. 1, 2007 and have received a disbursement of a direct loan on or after Oct. 1, 2011.
- Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) caps student loan payments at the lesser of two options: 20 percent of discretionary income, or what the payment would be on a fixed, 12-year payment plan, adjusted according to income. Like the REPAYE plan, ICR is available for most borrowers.
Switch to a graduated repayment plan
If you anticipate that your income will increase over the years and you just need a reduction in monthly payments on your student loans while on maternity leave and for the first few years after your baby is born, consider a graduated repayment plan.
With these plans, your payments start out lower but increase over time, generally every two years. You can expect payments under such a plan to be spread out over the course of 10 years, which makes this a good option for new parents in fields with strong future earning potential.
Most federal loans are eligible for a graduated repayment plan.
Get on an extended repayment plan
If you’re looking to get pregnant or are currently pregnant, an extended repayment plan on student loans can ease the burden during maternity leave and beyond. Borrowers are allowed to extend their repayment schedule for up to 25 years and make fixed or graduated payments during that extended time. While tacking more time onto your repayment schedule does mean you will end up paying more overall for your student loans, it can make enough of a difference right now to make starting a family much more financially feasible.
Take advantage of tax breaks
You’re probably aware that you can deduct student loan interest from your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your annual tax return. But your little bundle of joy also comes with some helpful tax breaks that can help you to better afford your child’s care and feeding.
Child Tax Credit
Taking advantage of the Child Tax Credit can help offset the cost of student loans during maternity leave. Unlike the exemption, which reduces the amount of income you need to pay taxes on, the child tax credit reduces your tax bill by up to $2,000 per qualifying child. Married couples filing jointly with an income below $400,000 and single parents with an income below $200,000 qualify for this credit.
As of 2018, the Child Tax Credit is partially refundable. Previously, a family with two children who had a tax liability of $1,500 would actually owe nothing to the IRS because of their $4,000 child tax credit — but they would also not receive the $500 difference in the form of a refund. However, families in that situation now may still receive a refund up to $1,400 because of the Additional Child Tax Credit.
Additional Child Tax Credit
While the child tax credit is only partly refundable, the Additional Child Tax Credit is fully refundable. That means that even if you lose out on a refund through the Child Tax Credit, you may still be eligible for one through the Additional Child Tax Credit.
If your Child Tax Credit is higher than the taxes you owe and your earned income is greater than $3,000 for the year, then you will receive your credit refund in one of two ways:
- As the amount of unused child tax credit. In the example of a family with two kids and a $1,500 liability, then unused credit would be $500
- 15% of your taxable earned income over $2,500
You will receive whichever of these two amounts is lower. Form 1040 (Schedule 8812) can help you determine if you are eligible for the Additional Child Tax Credit. Any e-file software will calculate the child tax credit and any additional child tax credit computations for you.
You can afford a baby while paying off student loans
Owing money on your student loans is no reason to put your dreams of a family on hold. It certainly makes sense to work hard to get your financial house in order before you welcome a new baby, but it’s also possible to make major life changes and deal with student loans on maternity leave before you send in that final payment. Just be willing to make savvy financial choices and strategic sacrifices to be ready for the stork’s special delivery.
This report was originally published April 4, 2016.
Sage Singleton Evans contributed to this report.
