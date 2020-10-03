How This Doctor Paid Off Nearly $300K in Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Originally published October 9, 2018.

Before he could become a successful periodontist, Jeff Anzalone had to spend nine years in dental school and residencies. Altogether, his time in higher education left him with close to $300,000 in student loans. Despite this daunting figure, Anzalone was able to pay off his debt in just six years.

Here’s the story of how he was able to pay off his medical school loans ahead of schedule, along with some of the strategies he used to do it:

Dealing with medical school loans as a broke, jobless new doctor

Despite graduating with massive debt, Anzalone wasn’t initially worried about how to pay back his dental school loans.

My student debt “never did bother me,” Anzalone said. “I had been promised a good job, so I knew I could pay it back.” He was referring to an invitation he’d received to become a partner in a dental group in his hometown.

“I thought, ‘All doctors are wealthy,’” added Anzalone. He figured that since other doctors deal with the same debt, he didn’t have anything to worry about.

But days before his graduation, bad news flipped Anzalone’s financial world upside down: The dental group decided not to bring him on as a partner.

In seconds, he plunged from a setup for success into a sea of unknowns. He and his wife, who’d just welcomed their first child, were worse than broke: Between student debt and a new mortgage, they were $435,000 in the hole.

“I had a pile of student loan debt, a two-month-old, no patients and no clue how to run a practice,” he said.

Turning it around: Paying off debt and building a successful practice

Anzalone found a new arrangement sharing an office space with an experienced endodontist and founded his own practice. He went from having no work to being able to establish and build a business of his own. As his practice grew, so did his income.

After dealing with the stress of student debt and having no way to repay it, the Anzalones were feeling motivated to wipe those student loans out.

“My mindset shifted,” Anzalone said. “I’d been preoccupied with all the things I could get, and I switched to being more focused on getting rid of my student loans as fast as I could.”

Along with paying off his debt, Anzalone shared his journey and strategies on his personal finance site, Debt-Free Doctor, to help others with similar student loan struggles.

The Debt-Free Doctor’s 5 tips to pay off medical school loans

Anzalone focused on building his practice (and income) while getting serious about knocking out his student debt. With intense effort, he was able to pay off nearly $300,000 in student loans within six years.

After paying off the student debt, the mortgage was next, and the Anzalones were completely debt-free within 11 years after he started his practice.

Here’s his advice to anyone who wants to get their medical degree, then get out of debt as quickly as possible.

1. Limit borrowing

2. Consider refinancing medical school debt

3. Keep living expenses in check

4. Pay extra on student loans every month

5. Balance student debt repayment with other goals

1. Limit borrowing

Anzalone acknowledges that one of the best strategies to get out of student debt is to never get into it in the first place. Looking back, his biggest regret was borrowing so much for school.

Students should look for ways to pay for medical school besides just taking out student loans.

“I should have definitely been more proactive with my student debt, looked into scholarships and grants, and applied for those to really limit the amount that I had to borrow,” Anzalone said.

Even after graduating, you still might have options. Repayment assistance and student loan forgiveness programs for doctors can be another smart way to deal with student debt.

2. Consider refinancing medical school debt

During his first year of repaying student loans, Anzalone decided to refinance this debt to get a lower rate. Most of his student loan rates were in the 5% to 7% range, and just the interest charges on a nearly $300,000 balance would have been well over $1,000 per month.

After refinancing student loans, Anzalone’s new rates were more in the neighborhood of 3%, cutting his interest charges by about half. This freed up more money that he could then turn around and use to pay off his student loans even faster.

If you’re interested in refinancing your student debt, you can use our student loan refinancing calculator to see how much of a difference this move could make. Be careful to look at the pros and cons of refinancing, especially if you have federal loans.

3. Keep living expenses in check

Frugal living was a huge part of the Anzalones’ get-out-of-debt strategy.

“We just decided not to borrow any more money, always pay cash for everything and live within our means,” he said. “Compared to the other doctors in our area, our standard of living is lower – but I wouldn’t change it.”

While starting a medical career can mean finally earning the larger paychecks you’ve been looking forward to, don’t let that change the way you live, Anzalone advised.

“If you will just buckle down for three to five years after you get out of school, continue living like that, and take all your money and throw it at your loans — you’ll be so far ahead of the game,” he said.

4. Pay extra on student loans every month

For the “throw money at your loans” side of the strategy, Anzalone decided to follow the debt snowball strategy.

“I bought a whiteboard and listed all my loans, from [the loan with the smallest balance] to biggest,” he said. “Then I targeted the smallest and threw everything I could at it each month.”

With an affordable lifestyle already in place and a decent income as a doctor, Anzalone began making large extra payments on his student debt. These started as $1,000 to $2,000 each month, and later were as high as $7,000.

5. Balance student debt repayment with other goals

Lastly, don’t let student debt eclipse all your other financial goals. While getting out of debt can have big payoffs, it’s important to balance this against working toward other important financial achievements, too.

For the first year after founding his practice, for instance, Anzalone focused on saving up a 20% down payment for his home so that he could refinance his interest-only mortgage into a traditional home loan.

And even after this goal was met, he made it a point to continue to invest while paying off debt.

“It would have been faster if I’d had taken the Dave Ramsey route by stopping all investing until paying off consumer debt,” Anzalone acknowledged. But he wanted to make sure he was also building wealth and saving for retirement, too. “This way, I wouldn’t miss out much with compound interest.”

Although Anzalone made student loan repayment a priority, he didn’t neglect his other financial goals. For more on striking a balance, check out these tips on how to save for retirement while you’re paying off student loans.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

