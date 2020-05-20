Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

The median student loan debt for nurse practitioners and other graduate nursing students was between $40,000 and $54,999 in 2016, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. But for nurse practitioner Schauren Hinson, that number was even higher.

After graduating, Hinson held a whopping $140,000 in nursing student loans. With such a large debt burden, her $80,000 per year salary wasn’t enough to make much of a dent in her debt.

Unwilling to let her undergraduate and nursing school student loans take over her life, Hinson found ways to lower the interest rate on her student loans and pay off $70,000 in one year. Here are five core strategies she used:

Taking on major nursing student loans

When it came time to get an advanced degree, the choice was easy for Hinson. Duke University was her first choice — and while it was an attractive option, the university’s high cost of attendance wiped out her savings. But despite her misgivings about student debt, Hinson had to take out loans to pay for her education.

“It’s a great school,” she said. “It’s worth the cost. But I just didn’t have the money to pay for it.”

With her savings gone, she had a tough decision to face.

“I was working as a nurse at the hospital at the time,” Hinson recalled. “Even with my income, a grant from the nursing school and two scholarships, I still couldn’t pay for my degree. I was talking to a coworker about it, and she told me to just take the loan so I could complete my degree faster.”

Even though Hinson qualified for federal loans, the interest rates were still high. “I had eight different loans in total,” she said. “The interest on three of them was 8.50%. The others were 6.80%.”

While the median student loan debt for nurse practitioners goes up to about $55,000, Hinson’s loan balance was ultimately $140,000 when she graduated.

Tackling her student loans

After her loan grace period ended, the minimum monthly payment on Hinson’s loans was nearly $1,800. Even with her high starting salary of $80,000, the minimum payment was difficult for Hinson to afford.

Although she tried to keep on the 10-year standard repayment plan, the monthly bill was too high. Hinson applied for an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, which made her payments more affordable. But, there was a drawback: While the payments were easier for her, interest kept building.

“Every time I made a payment [under the IDR plan], I saw that my balance grew,” she said.

Her payment wasn’t enough to cover the interest charges, so the balance increased with time. Hinson realized that it would take 20 to 25 years to eliminate her loans under the IDR plan.

Refinancing for better rates

With a sense of urgency to pay off her loans, Hinson researched alternative options for student loan repayment. She learned about student loan refinancing and how it could reduce her rates so that more of her monthly payments went to her principal. With a lower rate, she could pay off her loans faster.

When you refinance a student loan, you take out a new loan to pay for some or all of your current student loans. The new loan can have a different interest rate, repayment term and minimum payment.

Although it can help some people pay off their debt faster, refinancing does have its drawbacks, particularly if you have federal loans.

“It was a little scary,” Hinson said. “By [refinancing student loans], you lose all these federal benefits and protections. But I decided that the risk was worth it to get rid of them faster.”

Hinson shopped around with several different lenders before deciding on Earnest. Not only did they offer her a great interest rate — about 3.00% — but she felt more comfortable with them as a company.

Other lenders had offered Hinson a loan with very little information, which made her nervous about scams. Earnest, however, required more information and documentation, which made her feel the company was legitimate — “Their process was a little more rigorous, which was reassuring.”

Working side hustles to bring in extra cash

With a lower rate, Hinson was motivated to pay off her debt as fast as possible. She also started working several side hustles so she could pay more toward her loan.

“I had three jobs at the time and I just put every extra dollar toward my loans,” she said. On top of her job as a nurse practitioner, she also worked on weekends at a local clinic and did home visits. Between her jobs, she was able to put an extra $4,000 per month toward her loans.

“It was a bit lonely,” Hinson said. “I’d work my job, then head straight to my home visit job for a few hours. And my weekends were spent at the clinic. There wasn’t time for much else.”

But although her schedule was grueling, her hard work paid off — in one year, she paid off nearly $70,000 in student loans.

What’s next after paying off her student loans

Hinson managed to pay off her loans in just six years, including the time she spent on an IDR plan. Even though she no longer has student loans, she hasn’t been able to convince herself to give up all of her side hustles yet.

“Not having $140,000 on my shoulders is amazing,” she said. “I feel much more freedom. But I’m still working weekends at the clinic so I can pay off my car sooner and save up an emergency fund.”

For others facing the burden of student loans, Hinson recommends facing it head on.

“I believe your debt is like a ‘your house is on fire’ emergency,” she said. “Don’t spend a dime on anything other than basics and put everything else toward your debt so it’s out of your life.”

If you’re ready to take charge of nursing student loans or any other kind of student debt like Hinson did, check out our ultimate guide to paying off your student loans faster.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.

