How to Figure out How Much Money You Should Make

As you make your way on your chosen career path, you may wonder the answer to the question, “How much should I be making?”
The good news is there is data available that can give you an idea of what to aim for in your salary as you progress in your career.
Of course, you must keep in mind that median salaries can vary widely based on the field in which you work, where you live, and your education level, as well as on things that it shouldn’t, such as gender and race.
Let’s try to answer these questions:
How much money should you be making based on your age?
What is the average salary figure for your job?
What are some factors that can affect pay but shouldn’t?
How can you increase your income?
How do you find a job you love at the salary you deserve?
How much money should you be making based on your age?
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) regularly releases median weekly earnings of full-time workers by age, race and gender. Find out where you stack up by age, based on results for the first quarter of 2020.
Ages 20-24
- Women: $600 a week, or $31,200 annually
- Men: $609 a week, or $31,668 annually
- Overall: $605 a week, or $31,460 annually
Ages 25-34
- Women: $807 a week, or $41,964 annually
- Men: $924 a week, or $48,048 annually
- Overall: $872 a week, or $45,344 annually
Ages 35-44
- Women: $942 a week, or $48,984 annually
- Men: $1,197 a week, or $62,244 annually
- Overall: $1,080 a week, or $56,160 annually
Ages 45-54
- Women: $927 a week, or $48,204 annually
- Men: $1,245 a week, or $64,740 annually
- Overall: $1,101 a week, or $57,252 annually
Ages 55-64
- Women: $922 a week, or $47,944 annually
- Men: $1,223 a week, or $63,596 annually
- Overall: $1,082 a week, or $56,264 annually
Ages 65 and over
- Women: $774 per week, or $40,248
- Men: $1,098 per week or $57,096 annually
- Overall: $938 per week, or $48,776 annually
What is the average salary figure for your job?
Using just your age to determine how much you should make in the workplace is, of course, just one factor to consider. As noted, different industries and occupations can have widely different salary expectations. For example, a surgeon might make $237,570 annually, while a food service manager might make $59,820 and a veterinary technician might make $36,670. So you definitely have to consider your salary based on your field, as well as your own experience level.
You can take a look at this full BLS chart to get an idea of what the median salary might be for your chosen field.
Note also that sometimes the same job might pay differently depending on where you live. Consider this map from the U.S. Census Bureau showing how incomes vary widely across the country:
For more research on fair market value salary figures for your occupation, you might also consider checking out websites such as PayScale and Glassdoor. These companies allow you to review self-reported salary figures from other users in your industry and at your experience level, and to target specific companies you might be interested in.
What are some factors that can affect pay but shouldn’t?
While it might be reasonable for different jobs to pay differently based on the type of work, experience required and sometimes even the local cost of living, there are other factors that should not impact your salary but that all too often do.
Specifically, let’s look at pay inequality based on gender and race, along with what you can do to push back against these disparities.
The gender gap
If you take a look at the figures given in the income by age section, you might notice something: The median salary for men is always higher than that for women, in each age category given.
The reasons for this are varied and complicated, as well as controversial. A 2020 report by PayScale noted that women are more likely to take a break in their careers to raise children, for one, and employers may have an unconscious bias against all women because of that, assuming they will eventually leave for a time to have and raise children.
And although women have made serious career strides over the past several decades, they are still less likely to, overall, have the highest-paying jobs, particularly in powerful leadership roles.
And even when men and women occupy the very same roles in the same field and in the same company, there may be a gap. A Pew Research study in 2017 found that 1 in 4 women reported they’ve earned less than a man who was doing the same job, while just 5% of men said they have earned less than a woman doing the same job.
The race gap
The BLS chart not only tells the story of a gender gap, but also of a significant race gap. For example, white men ages 25 to 54 earn an average weekly median salary of $1,128, which translates to $58,656 per year.
At the same time, a black man in the same age range earns $891, which is just $46,332 annually. A black woman in that age range earns a median of $767 per week, or $39,884 per year, while a white woman in that age group earns $906, or $47,112.
Latino men in that age group earn just $796 per week, or $41,392, while Latina women earn just $701 per week, or $36,452. The data tells the tale of minority women experiencing the largest wage gap overall.
You can see the full BLS chart here.
Fighting discrimination
There are many laws on the books protecting employees against discrimination based on their gender, race, age and more. However, that doesn’t mean people don’t actually experience discrimination in the workplace.
If you feel you are not being paid fairly at your work place because of your sex, race or both, and not because of your performance or job level, you should do some research on what other people in your same field, and at your experience level, are being paid.
If you can talk to other colleagues about this without it causing disruption or getting you in trouble at work (some companies have rules against discussing your salary at work, and you don’t want to risk your job), you might consider doing so. Going on the above-mentioned Glassdoor or PayScale might help give you an idea of what other employees at your company are making, without having to have face-to-face conversations.
If you do believe you are being unfairly compensated for what you do compared to others at your company, consider having a talk with your boss about your value to the company, and see if you might be able to negotiate a higher paycheck. If there are serious problems at the company, you might consider consulting an employment lawyer, although this option is complicated and should not be pursued lightly.
How can you increase your income?
If you discover you haven’t reached your full earning potential, here are some ways you can start increasing your annual income.
1. Focus on your current job
2. Look for promotion opportunities
3. Look elsewhere
4. Learn a new skill
5. Start a side hustle
1. Focus on your current job
You don’t have to leave your job to increase your income.
If you feel like you’ve worked hard enough to deserve a raise, brush up on your negotiation skills and ask for one at your next performance evaluation.
If you’re in a job that pays overtime, volunteer to take on more hours whenever possible. Also, look for additional projects that may justify you coming in earlier or staying later to rack up more hours.
2. Look for promotion opportunities
If you’ve made yourself indispensable as an employee, your manager and others will take note.
Talk to your manager about ways you can prepare for a promotion in the next six to 12 months. Then, take their feedback and work to develop your skills and earn that pay raise.
3. Look elsewhere
Some companies are better than others when it comes to overtime, raises and promotions. If you’re skilled at what you do, you may be able to leverage your qualifications for a better salary in a similar job, but with a different company.
If you feel like there’s no clear path in your current job, look around for other jobs. Websites such as Monster, Indeed and SimplyHired offer access to thousands of job listings across the country.
You can also update your LinkedIn profile and get notifications on jobs that fit your experience and qualifications.
4. Learn a new skill
Looking to beef up your resume and skill sets? Consider taking a few online classes or attending night school to learn a new skill.
General Assembly, Udemy and Springboard are all great online platforms for continuing education. You can take courses from experts and university professors from the comfort of your home.
You might also consider getting a new degree at a traditional college. Your employer might even have a program that reimburses you for furthering your education.
5. Start a side hustle
If your passion lies in what you do outside of work hours, consider turning a hobby you love into a side hustle or full-on business.
Depending on how much time and money you’re able to invest in yourself, you may be able to increase your income significantly.
Check out these side hustles that have the potential to be lucrative from the get-go.
How do you find a job you love at the salary you deserve?
Once you find out average salary figures for your age and occupation, take some time to figure out the next steps in your career.
If you’re underemployed or feeling trapped in a low-paying job, develop a plan around the next couple of career moves you can make to improve your situation. Creating a five-year road map for your career can also help you visualize and formulate a strategy for accomplishing your career goals.
Remember, finding a career that makes you happy and pays well is possible. It’s just a matter of pursuing your opportunities and using your current skill sets (or improving them) to make it happen. Here are some sites that may help you find your next dream job, as well as some tips on creating a career strategy.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.44%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 6.43%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.20% – 6.08%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020 and is subject to change.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.43% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.43% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of June 15, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 6/15/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.2% effective May 10, 2020.