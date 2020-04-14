How to Save Money as a College Student

If you want to save money as a student, maximizing your financial aid options and splitting rent costs are just a couple of ways to start.
But depending on the area in which you live and your university’s resources, how much money you can save with each of these strategies varies. Here is our list of 10 money-saving tips for college students to boost their overall savings.
1. Attend a junior or community college
Students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree from a four-year institution can slash undergraduate tuition costs by attending a junior or community college.
Community colleges are typically a fraction of the price of four-year institutions, said Yeprem Davoodian, department of communication studies chair at Los Angeles Pierce College, a two-year school. For example, average tuition and fees at public two-year colleges for Vermont residents in 2019-20 is $8,210, compared with $17,470 for in-state students at public four-year universities, according to College Board.
Course credits from community colleges can often be transferred to four-year universities, depending on certain factors. And offerings such as California’s Promise Program can provide free tuition to eligible applicants.
Savings impact: Very high
2. Fill out the FAFSA each year
An effective way to save money as a student is submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) every year. Through the FAFSA, you may be eligible for grants and scholarships that you can use toward the cost of your education. For example, federal Pell Grants will provide a maximum award of $6,345 in 2020-21 to eligible students. The best thing about these kinds of student aid is that they typically don’t need to be repaid.
You can fill out the FAFSA online or use a paper form and submit it by the June 30 deadline. In addition to federal grants and scholarships, Davoodian suggested reaching out to faculty and staff to learn about other scholarships and opportunities to help keep college costs low.
Savings impact: Very high
3. Take advantage of student discounts
Aside from being a required identification for campus-related services and events, your official student ID card can help you save money as a student off campus. Different businesses — from auto insurance and electronics to movie theaters — offer savings to students who show proof of college enrollment through a student ID.
At checkout, simply ask whether the business offers a student discount for a reduced rate or a percentage off of your purchase.
Savings impact: Variable
4. Don’t pay retail price for textbooks
The average cost of books and supplies for 2019-20 students attending public four-year schools is $1,240, according to College Board. To avoid this expense, students can get creative in how they obtain the textbook for classes.
“Students can ask instructors if it’s possible for them to place the textbook in the library reserve,” said Jocelyn Gomez, a graduate student who instructs for the department of communication and journalism at the University of New Mexico. “That way, the book is available for all students. “[Students] can scan or make copies of the relevant chapters and not have to buy another textbook [they] won’t use in the future.”
Gomez suggested taking advantage of Google Opinion Rewards, a Google app that lets you earn Google Play credits by taking digital surveys. Those credits can be redeemed for electronic textbooks to help with saving money in college.
Savings impact: Moderate
5. Use the campus health center
The average health care premium for single coverage in 2019 was $7,188, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report. Fortunately for enrolled students, the cost of health care services can be reduced through on-campus health centers.
Students at most colleges and universities pay a health fee, Davoodian said. “This entitles them to all services performed by the college’s health center at zero or next-to-zero cost,” he said.
Larger universities and colleges may offer dental, acupuncture, gynecological and mental health services, for example, in addition to primary care visits.
Savings impact: Very high
6. Join a carpool
An easily overlooked college expense is transportation. Addressing this cost may be your best way to budget money in college, especially for students who live off campus. 2019-20 College Board data suggests that transportation costs an average of $1,230 for in-state students enrolled at public four-year schools.
“That is when it’s beneficial to build community with other students,” Gomez said. “Students can create a carpool system that works for everyone and eases the burden of gas prices and parking costs.”
Savings impact: Moderate
7. Commit to a major sooner rather than later
Although exploring different college courses is a helpful way to discover which future career path may interest you, it can be a costly experience. The more classes you take that are outside of your major’s requirements, the more money you spend on classes that aren’t credited toward your degree.
With the average cost per credit at a four-year public university at $325, students on a budget may feel the blow. It may be challenging to be decisive about which major you pursue, but focusing on the required courses toward your degree can help you save significant cash.
Savings impact: High
8. Work at an on-campus cafe
A part-time job on campus is helpful for students looking for ways to save money in college. Not only does the income bridge gaps if federal financial aid isn’t enough to cover the cost, but working at school is practical in other ways.
For example, on-campus jobs can be more willing to work with your class schedule, ensuring you don’t have to make the hard financial choice of choosing work over your education. Another perk is that if you work at on-campus eateries, you may receive meal vouchers and tips that help lower your food costs.
Savings impact: Moderate
9. Put unused financial aid in a high-yield savings fund
Having a dedicated bank account to save money as a student allows you to separate your daily spending budget from your emergency fund or savings for next year. If you have an excess in financial aid, your school will give you those funds directly after all your tuition, outstanding balances, and room and board fees have been paid.
Instead of spending that money, deposit it into a high-yield savings account. Safeguarding those funds to be used toward the following year’s education costs can be another great way to budget money in college.
Savings impact: Variable
10. Find a reliable roommate
The cost of housing while in college is considerable. If you’re living off campus, the cost of rent, utilities and other housing-related expenses can be heavy without the help of a roommate. Having a roommate distributes the financial burden by creating a shared opportunity to split the rent, household bills and common room supplies, such as groceries.
Savings impact: Very high
Managing all these moving pieces can be challenging, but a budgeting tool, such as Mint, can help you stay on top of your finances as a student.
Tracking how much money you have to start with and where your money goes, based on necessities and discretionary spending, can help you stay within budget.
Carrie Smith contributed to this report.
