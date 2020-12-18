What Is Your Student Loan Balance? Here’s How You Find Out

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Many students borrow multiple student loans to pay for college, both federal and private. As a result, sometimes it’s tough to answer the question: “How much do I owe in student loans?”

But it’s important to find out how much you owe in student loans so you can come up with a plan to manage your debt. If you’re not sure where to start, here are some tips for tracking down your student loan balance.

Learning how much you owe in student loans

What you originally borrowed to pay for school is likely not what you owe now. Unfortunately, you probably owe more.

Unless you have federal subsidized loans or made in-school payments, your balances grew over the years due to interest. Depending on your rate, you could end up owing hundreds or even thousands of dollars more after graduation than what you originally borrowed.

To find out what you owe with the accrued interest, try out some of the following tools for tracking your federal and private student loans.

How to find the balance on your federal student loans

Figuring out how much you owe in federal loans is relatively easy. The Federal Student Aid website, which is managed by the Department of Education, shows you how much you owe in federal student loans. Your Federal Student Aid dashboard will show your loan’s original amount, current student loan balance, interest and payment status.

It also tells you who your loan servicer is now. Servicers sometimes transfer loans to other companies, so it’s possible to end up with a different servicer than the one you had when you took out the loan. Note that if you already know your loan servicer, you can also contact them to find out how much you owe on your student loan.

To access your account, you need a Federal Student Aid ID. Once you log in, your account will list your loans and loan servicers. It’s a good idea to identify your loan servicers and then follow up with those servicers directly to find out the current balance on your loans.

How to find the balance on your private student loans

Retrieving balances on private loans is a little trickier than finding information on federal loans. There’s no national website for private student loans like there is for federal loans. Also, the financial institution that originally issued the loan might outsource the loan servicing elsewhere or sell your loans to a different entity.

However, there are other ways to find your private loan balances:

Ask your original lender (if your loan has changed servicers): Your original lender is always the best place to begin this search. Hopefully, you’ve kept your original loan documents with the lender’s contact information. One phone call should help you find your student loan balance and current servicer.

Your original lender is always the best place to begin this search. Hopefully, you’ve kept your original loan documents with the lender’s contact information. One phone call should help you find your student loan balance and current servicer. Ask your school for help: If you’re having trouble tracking down your loans, talk to your university’s financial aid office. They can help you identify who currently manages your debt.

If you’re having trouble tracking down your loans, talk to your university’s financial aid office. They can help you identify who currently manages your debt. Check your credit report: Credit reports list all of your current and past credit obligations, including student loans. It will list the amount you borrowed and the loan servicer, which you can then contact to find the status of your account or to make payments. You can get a free credit report from the three main credit reporting agencies — Experian, TransUnion and Equifax — by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com.

By doing a little detective work, you should be able to find out how much you owe on your private student loans and where to send your monthly payments.

5 ways to pay off student loans faster

Once you find out how much you owe in student loans, you can come up with a strategy to pay them off. Depending on your finances, you might be able to accelerate repayment and save money by doing one or more of the following:

Use windfalls to pay down debt: If your budget is tight and there isn’t much left over for extra payments, you can still repay your loans more quickly by taking advantage of any windfalls. If you receive a raise, bonus, tax refund or a check for your birthday, use that money to make a lump sum payment on your loan balance. Those extra payments can add up and help you eliminate your loans ahead of schedule.

If your budget is tight and there isn’t much left over for extra payments, you can still repay your loans more quickly by taking advantage of any windfalls. If you receive a raise, bonus, tax refund or a check for your birthday, use that money to make a lump sum payment on your loan balance. Those extra payments can add up and help you eliminate your loans ahead of schedule. Pick up a side hustle: For those who need more breathing room in their budget, launching a side hustle can be a great way to earn extra money for debt repayment during your spare time.

For those who need more breathing room in their budget, launching a side hustle can be a great way to earn extra money for debt repayment during your spare time. Check with your employer for loan assistance: Some employers offer student loan repayment assistance as part of their benefits package. Ask your human resources department if your company has that perk.

Some employers offer student loan repayment assistance as part of their benefits package. Ask your human resources department if your company has that perk. Set up automatic payments: Setting up autopay can help prevent missed payments, and it also can reduce how much you pay in interest. Some lenders offer a 0.25% discount on your interest rate if you sign up for automatic payments.

Setting up autopay can help prevent missed payments, and it also can reduce how much you pay in interest. Some lenders offer a 0.25% discount on your interest rate if you sign up for automatic payments. Consider refinancing: If you have high-interest loans, refinancing your student debt may help you lower your interest rate and save money. You’ll lose out on some loan benefits if you refinance federal debt, but doing so can ensure more of your money goes toward paying down the principal rather than interest charges.

Finding your best strategy for managing your student loans

Navigating the student loan system is complex and sometimes confusing. But now that you know where to find out your student loan balance, it should be a little easier.

Not only can you use the resources listed above to find out how much you owe on your student loans, but you can also learn details about your interest rate, monthly payment, repayment term and loan servicer.

After gathering all this important information, shift your focus to coming up with a strategy for repayment. A good place to start is with these student loan payment calculators. By crunching the numbers, you can come up with a plan for conquering your debt, and you might even find a way to pay it off ahead of schedule.

Kat Tretina and Paula Pant contributed to this article.

