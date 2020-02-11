Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When Dr. Brad Venghaus graduated from medical school, he left with $110,000 in debt hanging over his head. To deal with this massive amount of debt, Venghaus decided to refinance his medical school loans for new terms and better rates. In fact, refinancing was so beneficial that he was able to pay off all his debt in just five years.

Refinancing medical school loans has helped many doctors save thousands on their education debt. If you’d also like to pay off your medical school student loans fast, read on to learn how refinancing could bring you closer to financial freedom.

3 benefits of refinancing medical school loans

After realizing his six-figure loan debt came with a relatively high interest rate of 6.8%, Venghaus searched for ways to lower it. He discovered that refinancing could get him a better rate, as well as come with a host of other benefits.

1. Save money with a better interest rate

When you refinance medical school loans with a bank, credit union or online lender, you could qualify for a better interest rate — and save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on your debt as a result.

“I applied to about four or five of the big-name banks that refinance medical student loans,” Venghaus said. “They all gave me a quote for their best offers and I compared each of them.”

The most attractive offer reduced his 6.80% interest rate to 3.30%. Instead of spending over $41,906 on interest over 10 years, Venghaus would only pay $19,296. In effect, the simple process of refinancing saved him $22,610.

“The process of refinancing was quite easy,” Venghaus said. “Refinancing my loan saved me $10,500 just in residency.”

If you’re looking to refinance medical school loans, make sure to shop around with several lenders to find your best rate.

2. Restructure your medical school debt with new terms

Along with scoring a better rate, refinancing medical school debt lets you choose new repayment terms. For Venghaus, choosing a five-year term would help him meet his goal of getting out of debt as fast as possible.

“My student loans will be paid off five years after graduating from medical school,” he said. “It feels good to pay them off … ahead of schedule.”

Of course, choosing a shorter repayment term means your monthly payment could increase. If you can’t afford high payments, you can choose a longer term with lower monthly payments.

And remember, you can always make extra payments without penalty in the future if your salary increases.

3. Simplify repayment by combining your loans

A third benefit of medical school loan refinance involves combining multiple loans into one. If you’ve got several loans spread across different lenders and loan servicers, you might have a tough time tracking repayment.

Through refinancing, you can consolidate your private and federal student loans into one new loan with a single lender. As a result, you’ll only have to deal with making one payment each month.

That said, you don’t have to refinance all your loans; instead, choose the loans that will benefit from refinancing. If one of your loans already has a low interest rate, you probably won’t see much payoff from refinancing with a new lender.

You can refinance medical school loans more than once

Since Venghaus saved so much money refinancing his medical school student loans the first time, he decided to look into refinancing a second time for an even lower rate.

“I refinanced with SoFi for a five-year variable term at 2.80%,” he said. This 0.5% percentage point reduction helped Venghaus save even more money on his loans, allowing him to stay on track for his goal of paying his medical school loans off ahead of schedule.

There’s no limit to how many times you can refinance your student loans. If you find a better offer with a lower interest rate, you could repeat the process to save money. However, be careful to do the math to ensure it’s the right choice for you.

Applying with a cosigner could lower your rate even more

Refinancing student loans can get you better rates and terms, but not everyone can qualify. Before approving you for medical school loan refinance, lenders will check your credit and income. If you can’t meet their underwriting requirements, you might not qualify, let alone snag the best rates.

To boost your chances, you could try applying with a creditworthy cosigner. Your cosigner’s credentials could strengthen your application and get you better rates. But your cosigner will be equally responsible for your debt, and their credit could get hurt if you miss payments.

So make sure your cosigner understands exactly what signing on to your debt means for their finances. And before choosing a lender, find out if they offer cosigner release after a certain period of on-time repayment.

Applying for cosigner release, as well as refinancing medical school loans for a second time in your name alone, are two potential ways to relieve your cosigner of responsibility for your debt.

Medical school loan refinancing also has some downsides

As Venghaus found out, refinancing medical school student loans can save you thousands of dollars. Plus, it lets you choose a repayment term that better fits your budget. You might even pay off your loans ahead of schedule.

But refinancing isn’t without its drawbacks. For one, most lenders require a strong credit score and high income. Without these credentials, you might not qualify for low interest rates — or get approved at all.

Secondly, refinancing a federal loan turns it into a private one. As a result, you’ll lose access to income-driven repayment plans and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

“For those new graduates with very high student loan debt, determine if Public Student Loan Forgiveness is an option or desire for you,” Venghaus said. “Refinancing your loans will forgo any option of student loan forgiveness.”

If you’re banking on these federal programs, refinancing probably isn’t for you. But if your priority is saving money on interest, refinancing could help.

Shop around for medical school loan refinance offers

If you’ve weighed the pros and cons of student loan refinancing and decided it’s right for you, make sure to shop around for offers. Every lender is different, and one might be able to give you a better interest rate than another.

Plus, don’t forget to look for additional perks and benefits, such as forbearance options or career coaching. By comparing your options, you can find a medical school loan refinance offer that saves you money and moves you closer to financial independence.

