How Do Student Loans Affect Your Credit Score?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Americans owe more in student loans than they do on credit cards, but how does that debt impact the rest of their financial lives? Can your college debt make it harder to buy a new car or home? How do student loans affect credit scores?

Since your credit score can boost or sink an application for a home mortgage, auto loan or even some jobs, it’s crucial to know if student loans affect your credit score. As it turns out, they do impact your credit in several ways, including some you might not expect. Let’s look at the following topics:

How do student loans affect a credit score?

Student loans could impact your debt-to-income ratio

It’s all about your monthly student loan payments

2 ways student loans could help your credit

Don’t sweat your student loan debt

3 key takeaways

How do student loans affect a credit score?

Student loans are considered “installment loans,” meaning they generally carry a starting balance that’s repaid over time with a fixed number of payments. Home mortgages and auto loans also typically fall in this category.

All installment loans are treated the same way when calculating your FICO® credit score — student loans don’t have their own category or receive any special consideration. It also doesn’t matter if your student loans are federal or private. Both are treated the same.

But having a lot of these installment loans won’t necessarily hurt your credit score by itself. Debt usage — also known as your “credit utilization ratio” — makes up 30% of your score, according to Experian, but this is based only on revolving credit (e.g., credit card debt), not installment loans. So having $50,000 in credit card debt is likely worse for your credit score than $50,000 in student loan debt.

In fact, according to FICO, 7% of consumers with more than $50,000 in student loan debt still had “excellent” scores in the 800s.

Student loans could impact your debt-to-income ratio

This isn’t to say that your student loan balance has no impact at all. If you apply for a mortgage, for example, the lender might look at your debt-to-income ratio — the amount you pay on your debts each month compared to the amount you make in income. In this case, a pile of college debt could make it harder to get approved.

But generally, when it comes to installment loans like student debt, balances turn out not to be such a huge concern. Instead, it’s the payments that matter.

It’s all about your monthly student loan payments …

Late payments ding your credit score

The biggest relationship between student loans and credit scores involves whether you’re making your payments on time and in full.

Payment history accounts for 35% of your FICO score — the most of any factor. Just one late payment can cause your credit score to drop.

While how much your credit score changes depends on many factors, consider these two examples from myFICO:

Sophia, who has a credit score of 607, could lose 17 to 37 points from just one 30-day delinquency, while Maria, who has an excellent score of 793, stands to lose 63 to 83 points.

Defaulted loans hurt your credit the most

Loans in default or collections can hurt even more. Being a few days behind on a payment probably won’t hurt your credit score, but if you’re 30 days or more late on a private loan, it can appear on your credit report.

For federal student loans, late payments are reported to the three major credit bureaus after 90 days of delinquency (though in both cases, you’re fine if your loans are in deferment).

If you’re having trouble making payments, consider the various repayment options so you can keep paying on time.

2 ways student loans could help your credit

Just as student loans can hurt your credit, they can help your credit as well.

Student loan accounts can boost your credit mix

Part of the FICO calculation includes credit mix — the different types of loans and lines of credit you have. Having both installment loans and revolving loans on your credit report can be a good thing for that metric.

And while credit mix is a relatively small factor in your credit score, at just 10% of the total, it can give you a little boost if both types of debt show up on your credit report.

(Keep in mind that once you pay off your student loans, it’s possible you may see your credit score drop slightly if that student debt was your only open installment loan. But financial experts don’t advise avoiding paying off student loans for the sake of your credit mix.)

Student loans can lengthen your credit history

The length of your credit history also serves as 15% of your credit score, and since student loans are often attached to long repayment periods, this can help you build a healthy credit file. Of course, it’s always best to pay the loan off as quickly as possible, instead of keeping it open just for the sake of your score.

Don’t sweat your student loan debt

While this article has covered a lot of the ways student loans can impact your credit score, you may be better off looking elsewhere if you want to increase your FICO number. As FICO itself says, credit cards are usually much more crucial.

“It’s important to note that while student loan debt can factor into the FICO score, credit card debt has a larger influence,” FICO stated in its blog. “That’s because we’ve found that credit card indebtedness has a stronger statistical correlation with future borrower performance than installment loan indebtedness.”

And regardless of what kind of debt you have, make sure to keep tabs on both your credit score and credit report. You can check your credit for free, so there’s no reason not to be vigilant.

Don’t forget these three key takeaways:

Student loans are treated the same as other types of installment loans for your credit score.

Having more student loan debt isn’t automatically bad for your credit score.

Focus on making student loan payments on time. It’s likely to have the biggest impact of anything related to your student loans and credit score.

Rebecca Safier and Laura Woods contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!