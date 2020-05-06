Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

You may know what it means to consolidate student loans. Or, you may have it confused with refinancing. Regardless, student loan consolidation and refinancing are potentially helpful tools for managing your debt.

Let’s look at which types of borrowers for whom refinancing or consolidating makes sense.

3 times it makes sense to refinance or consolidate loans

First things first: Do you know the difference between consolidating and refinancing?

When you consolidate student loans — such as with a Direct Consolidation Loan — you group multiple loans into one. The interest rate you receive on consolidation student loans may be the average of the previous loans’ rates. You may consolidate to switch from a variable rate to a fixed rate or change your repayment term.

Student loan refinancing, on the other hand, is only available through private lenders. When you refinance, you get a new loan to pay off your other student loans. You may refinance to get a loan with a shorter or longer repayment term or lower interest rate.

As a result, refinancing may save you more money over the life of your student loans.

Keep in mind the federal government’s Direct Loan Consolidation program can only group federal student loans together. Private lenders can consolidate and refinance both federal and private student loans.

Of course, there are other differences in federal and private consolidation. The important thing to know here is why someone would want to consolidate loans at all.

That’s where our three sample borrowers come into play…

1. A small-business owner with big debt

Consider this: A dentist has six federal loans from her time spent in college and dental school. She’s having trouble keeping track of and making payments on six student loans since she started her own business.

Consolidation: She decides to consolidate her student loans using a Direct Consolidation Loan. That allows her to make a single monthly payment.

Consolidation also happens to allow her to qualify for Pay As You Earn (PAYE). Further, the PAYE plan limits her student loan bill to 10% of her discretionary income. That helps her a lot since she’s taking a small salary while her new business grows.

The big picture: Rising education costs may be deterring millennials from starting businesses. In fact, 12% of recent graduates asked about life goals reported that their debt inhibited becoming an entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurs tend to have a higher-than-average debt-to-income ratio. For them, smaller monthly payments on student loans over a longer term may make sense. That way, they can divert more money to a business that, if successful, could pay off their loans in the long run.

Pros and cons of our small business owner’s plan to consolidate Pro: Con: Single monthly payment Static interest rate Eligibility for PAYE Longer repayment term Reduced monthly dues Higher interest charge over time Financial flexibility Lingering student debt

2. A recent grad moves into public service

Consider this: A recent grad has five federal loans. Unfortunately, her salary at a nonprofit won’t allow her to pay down her higher-interest accounts.

Consolidation: She decides to take out a Direct Consolidation Loan. Although it won’t lower her interest rate, it will have a weighted average of her previous five loans’ rates.

Our borrower also decides to switch to Income-Based Repayment (IBR). That extends her repayment term, lowering her monthly payments.

With $55,000 in debt, the IBR plan is helpful because it puts her on the track to loan forgiveness. After all, she’s hoping to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), which will forgive her debt after 10 years.

The big picture: While the future of PSLF may be uncertain, it’s important for low-salaried civil servants to choose a long-term repayment strategy that has a path to forgiveness. This is particularly true if their debt exceeds their ability to pay it. Consolidation of student loans could be just the solution.

Pros and cons of our nonprofit employee’s plan to consolidate Pro: Con: Single monthly payment Static interest rate Eligible for IBR Longer repayment term On track for PSLF Career limited to PSLF-eligible employers Eventual forgiveness PSLF status in doubt

3. A high-earner with an excellent credit score

Consider this: A young attorney has three federal loans and three private loans. Tired of going to work with student loans on his mind, he turns to refinancing. With a six-figure salary and excellent credit score, he knows he can save a lot of money by refinancing.

Refinancing: Our lawyer takes his loan portfolio to a private lender that his colleagues recommend. He isn’t worried about losing federal loan protections since he found a private lender that offers forbearance in case he loses his job.

The lender consolidates and refinances his six loans into one. Because of his excellent credit, he qualifies for a lower interest rate. That will save him thousands on his six-figure debt over the life of his loan.

The big picture: Refinancing student debt isn’t for everyone. But with a great credit score, you may qualify for low rates that lower the long-term costs of your loan.

If you have federal and private student loans, refinancing can help you take control of your debt — as long as you don’t mind losing access to federal loan protections.

Pros and cons of our lawyer’s plan to refinance Pro: Con: Single monthly payment Lack of repayment plan flexibility Reduced interest rate Increased monthly payment, potentially Choice of lender offering forbearance Forfeiting federal repayment safeguards Cheaper and/or faster debt payoff

Should you consolidate or refinance your loans?

Many student loan borrowers can benefit from refinancing or consolidating. If you want to lower your monthly payments, you can refinance to extend your repayment term. If you’re drowning in federal loans, you can consolidate into a single monthly payment.

If you’re uncertain whether you’ll benefit from either repayment strategy, do further research. To start, try our consolidation versus refinancing calculator. It can help you decide whether refinancing or consolidating is a better option for you.

