5 Ways Your Home Can Help You Pay off Student Debt

* * *

Owning a home can help you repay student loan debt; you simply have to think “outside the box” in terms of the way you leverage this asset.

If you’re wondering whether to sell your house to pay off student loans, keep in mind that there are less drastic strategies, from renting out your space, borrowing from your home’s equity and potentially taking on the more risky strategy of real estate investing.

Here are five questions homeowners can ask themselves as they consider ways to cash in on their residence to pay off education debt:

1. Should you sell your house to pay off student loans?

2. Do you have a spare room to rent out?

3. Are you comfortable renting out your property while you’re away?

4. Should you use your home’s equity to pay down student debt?

5. Is real estate investing right for you?

1. Should you sell your house to pay off student loans?

The roof over your head is more important than the student debt weighing on your mind.

After all, you could lose your home if you stop making mortgage payments, whereas there are many options to lower or postpone your student loan payments without suffering such serious consequences.

Still, selling your house to pay off student loans could make sense if…

Your mortgage payment isn’t affordable, or your home is more than you need for your preferred lifestyle.

Renting it out (see options 2 and 3, below) isn’t a better financial choice.

Other aspects of your personal finances are in order, and you’re not saddled with credit card or other debt.

You’ll have a strong enough cash flow (after the sale) for alternative housing, whether you plan to rent or buy a new home.

On that last point, keep in mind that to sell your house to pay off student loans, you need to own more of your property than you owe on your mortgage (after accounting for moving expenses, real estate agent fees and closing costs). Speaking with a certified financial professional could help you confirm what’s right for your situation.

Instead of selling, you might consider the less risky options below.

2. Do you have a spare room to rent out?

If you have a spare guest room that doesn’t see much use from friends or visiting in-laws, that’s money you could put towards your student loans each month. Depending on where you live, renting a room could net you thousands of dollars per year.

How big of a dent could that make in your student debt?

Assuming you have $30,000 in student loan debt at 5.00% interest on the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan, your monthly payment would be $318, according to our monthly payment calculator. Now, throw an extra $400 in rental income toward your payments each month – your loan can be paid off in six years, saving more than $5,000 in interest.

Student Loan Prepayment Calculator More info 1. Your loan info 2. Your results Total current balance Average interest rate Current monthly payment Please choose one: Pay extra Pay off by... How much extra do you want to pay on your monthly payment? Calculate Results Student loan refinancing rates as low as % APR. Check your rate in 2 minutes.

Granted, this option may be more feasible for single homeowners than married couples and families since you lose a bit of privacy. However, a little compromise now could pay off big later.

If it’s not a fit, remember that renting out a room is just one of many ways to make extra money without getting a second job.

3. Would you be comfortable renting out your entire property while you’re away?

Not sure if a long-term tenant is right for you? Using Airbnb and similar short-term rental sites to rent your space to tourists and travelers for extended periods can be a great way to gather extra cash for debt payoff.

If you live in a large city or popular tourist destination, renting your home (either the full home or a room in the home) during peak seasons could help you earn a large amount of money for a relatively small amount of work.

Sure, you have to keep the place spotless – not to mention you’ll have a stranger in your home for a few days (or weeks, depending upon their length of stay). But using Airbnb and similar sites allows homeowners more flexibility because as a host, you get to…

Choose the terms for when your place gets rented.

Rent to vetted candidates only.

Take the home off the market when it’s occupied.

As for the possible student loan payoff: Take the same scenario above ($30,000 student loan balance at 5.00% interest paid over 10 years.) Say you list your home for $1,200 a week while you’re away on vacation. That one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,200 would trim six months off the life of your loan.

Lump Sum Extra Payment Calculator Loan info Loan balance Interest rate Current monthly payment Lump sum payment







Payoff date Total paid Original After payment Savings Payoff date — — — Total paid — — — By making a one-time, lump sum extra payment of $500, you’ll save about —. You’ll pay off your loan — months early in — instead of —. Student loan refinancing rates as low as % APR. Check your rate in 2 minutes. Total Total Original 0mo Original Extra payment 0mo Extra payment

4. Should you use your home’s equity to pay down student debt?

If you have a large amount of equity in your home, you might consider using it to pay off student loans that are accruing interest at a higher rate.

The advantages to home equity loans and student loan payoff refis include…

Consolidating mortgage and student loan payments into one bill.

A potentially lower interest rate.

Certain tax benefits.

There are also some major risks of using home equity to pay off student loans, such as…

Potentially paying more interest over time.

Hidden costs and fees.

Yielding student loan protections like deferment and forbearance.

Putting your home at risk of being seized, should you be unable to make payments.

Also, note most lenders require that you retain ownership of 10% to 30% of the home’s value after you’ve borrowed.

Whether or not you should go this route depends on your financial circumstances and ability to make monthly payments comfortably. But if you’ve achieved homeownership and still have a large amount of student loan debt left, it could be worth considering using your home’s equity to lower your overall debt burden.

5. Is real estate investing right for you?

There are two types of real estate investing strategies that could yield profits to put toward outstanding student loan debt:

Buy and flip: Selling the property for a higher price than you originally paid, perhaps after funding major home improvements

Selling the property for a higher price than you originally paid, perhaps after funding major home improvements Buy and rent: Finding tenants for a property after you’ve fixed it up.

The buy-and-rent option is often a more doable option than trying to flip a home, as investors often have little control over the timing of home sales and have to factor in expenses such as renovations and property taxes.

For those who favor a slow and steady approach, being a landlord is a great way to get the benefit of extra monthly income, without having to sacrifice your privacy (and sanity) like in option one.

With that said, both of these strategies aren’t for beginners. Buying a house with student debt is complicated enough, let alone purchasing a property merely to re-sell or rent out. Before choosing either path, it’s wise to consult experts who have been there, done that. You’ll also want to imagine the nightmare scenario of suddenly being burdened with student loan and needless mortgage debt.

The safer way to pay down student debt likely centers around selling or renting out a property you already own (see options 1, 2 and 3, above), if possible.

Of course, there are also all kinds of ways to pay off your student loans faster without putting your home at risk.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

