Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

6 Best Lenders to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2020 Save Money Now

Student Loan Disaster Forbearance and Other Debt Help After a Calamity

Dori Zinn

Dori Zinn

Updated on October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020October 9, 2020Student Loan RepaymentFeatured, Student Loans1335Dori ZinnJamie YoungOther
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

extremely detailed and realistic high-resolution 3D illustration of a hurricane approaching texas
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Life can be unpredictable, and if you are affected by a natural or other kind of disaster, it can have devastating consequences. Falling behind on bills, such as student loans or credit card payments, can cause serious damage to both your finances and your credit. Thankfully, there is help available in these situations, including disaster forbearance, deferment and income-driven repayment plans for student loans.

In order to be mindful of your finances before a natural disaster hits and learn how to weather the potential financial storm, let’s review these three topics:

How to get financial help after a natural disaster

Dealing with a natural or other type of disaster can be enormously stressful. Luckily, there are a few ways for you to cover your bills and debt in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster, so you may at least be able to alleviate some of your financial stress.

To avoid falling behind on payments and damaging your credit score, take action with your debt as soon as possible. Here’s a look at different types of debts and the various to deal with them in times of disaster:

Federal student loans: Forbearance and deferment

Federal student loans have payment assistance options in case of emergencies such as natural disasters. If you have experienced a federally declared national disaster, you should expect that your loan servicer will reach out to you if you are in an impacted area noted on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) site. Your loan servicer should notify you of your options if you are having trouble making your student loan payments, and they should also have such information posted on their website.

If the federally declared disaster impacts your place of residence or work, and you are having trouble making your federal student loan payments, you should qualify for natural disaster forbearance. Forbearance will pause or reduce your payments for up to 90 days. If you have experienced a disaster that does not get a federal emergency declaration, you’ll have to reach out to your servicer yourself, as they likely will not contact you if your situation is not listed on the FEMA website.

Keep in mind that forbearance won’t reduce the amount you owe. Instead, your delayed payments will be incorporated into your original balance. After the initial period of up to 90 days, you may be able to request additional forbearance time to pause payments for up to 12 months, depending on your situation. Understand that interest generally still accrues during the forbearance period. You can request a general forbearance by filling out this form.

You might also consider getting a deferment, which also pauses student loan payments. If you have a subsidized loan, you may not even have to worry about interest charges accruing during your non-payment period. You can request an economic hardship deferment by going here.

Federal student loans: Income-driven repayment plans

If you earn a low income after graduation, you might qualify for a repayment plan based on your earnings, allowing you to make manageable federal loan payments without falling behind. Income-driven repayment plans include Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR).

Following a natural or other kind of disaster that negatively affects your income, you may be able to qualify for such a plan if you don’t have one already, or change your terms if you do. You can apply for an income-driven repayment plan by going here.

Private student loans

If you have private student loans, you may also be able to get forbearance or deferment benefits, but it will depend on your loan servicer. You’ll need to contact your servicer to mention your disaster hardship to see if there’s anything for which you can qualify.

If you’re a student still enrolled in school, contact your financial aid office if you believe your aid eligibility has been impacted.

Personal loans, auto loans and credit cards

Many lenders have plans in place to help you manage your payments in the wake of a natural disaster, but it’s not guaranteed. It’s up to each loan provider to determine what should be offered to customers.

Private lenders aren’t obligated to offer financial assistance, which is why any relief is helpful. Each lender may offer its own type of help. Some will waive late fees, while others might pause payments for a certain period after a disaster event has passed. Contact each individual lender to see what they may be able to offer you in terms of relief options.

Mortgage payments

Not all home loans are created or managed equally. If you have an FHA loan, you might qualify for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Disaster Relief through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

While it depends on your specific situation, you might be able to get late fees waived if you miss payments. Unfortunately, you’re still responsible for making mortgage payments, even if a hurricane destroyed your home. However, your homeowners insurance should offer some relief in the case of natural disaster, and you may even be able to use a home insurance payout to repay some student loan debt.

Some private lenders offer relief as well. Fannie Mae, for example, may suspend or reduce payments for up to 12 months.

You might also qualify for a loan modification so that, when it’s time to start repaying your mortgage, your monthly payments aren’t too high that you won’t be able to afford them.

How to prepare before a natural disaster hits

Many personal finance experts suggest that you always have an emergency fund of at least six months’ worth of living expenses, which can help in the case of an unexpected disaster.

You can keep these funds in a high-yield savings account or penalty-free CD; just ensure that the funds are liquid so you can access them immediately if needed.

Also make sure you have all your insurance coverage information handy, and consider documenting your property through photographs in case of damage due to a disaster, so you can more easily prove damage to your home insurer or landlord following the incident.

How to stop a disaster from wrecking your finances and credit

You might have a long road to recovery after suffering a disaster of any kind, but don’t let your bills keep you down. Take advantage of programs designed to help you with your student loans and other debt, so you won’t find yourself missing payments and hurting your credit.

Understand that with some disasters, you will likely be contacted by your lender, or get automatic assistance, whether it’s a federally declared emergency or not.

Also, keep in mind that there are all kinds of disasters that might call for student debt aid and other help. For example, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the U.S. in early 2020, the Department of Education announced a special interest-free repayment moratorium.

In the case of other disasters that negatively affect your finances, you might have to reach out to your lenders to request assistance. Just be sure to do this as soon as possible, and also make sure you are prepared as much as possible ahead of any potential disaster. You can read more in our post about how to make a financial plan and stop struggling.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report .

Interested in a personal loan?

Here are the top personal loan lenders of 2020!
LenderAPR RangeLoan Amount 
5.99% – 19.16%1$5,000 - $100,000

Visit SoFi

8.69% – 35.99%$1,000 - $50,000

Visit Upstart

7.99% – 35.97%*$1,000 - $35,000

Visit Upgrade

99.00% – 199.00%2$500 - $4,000

Visit OppLoans

5.99% – 24.99%3$5,000 - $35,000

Visit Payoff

7.99% – 29.99%4$7,500 - $40,000

Visit FreedomPlus

7.99% – 20.88%5$5,000 - $50,000

Visit Citizens

15.49% – 35.99%6$2,000 - $25,000

Visit LendingPoint

10.68% – 35.89%7$1,000 - $40,000

Visit LendingClub

9.95% – 35.99%8$2,000 - $35,000

Visit Avant

1 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for SoFi.

SoFi Disclosures

  1. Fixed rates from 5.99% APR to 18.82% APR (with AutoPay). SoFi rate ranges are current as of March 19, 2020 and are subject to change without notice. Not all rates and amounts available in all states. See Personal Loan eligibility details. Not all applicants qualify for the lowest rate. If approved for a loan, to qualify for the lowest rate, you must have a responsible financial history and meet other conditions. Your actual rate will be within the range of rates listed above and will depend on a variety of factors, including evaluation of your creditworthiness, years of professional experience, income and other factors. See APR examples and terms. The SoFi 0.25% AutoPay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account.
  2. To check the rates and terms you qualify for, SoFi conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, we will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull.
    See Consumer Licenses.
  3. Minimum Credit Score: Not all applicants who meet SoFi’s minimum credit score requirements are approved for a personal loan. In addition to meeting SoFi’s minimum eligibility criteria, applicants must also meet other credit and underwriting requirements to qualify.
  4. If you lose your job through no fault of your own, you may apply for Unemployment Protection. SoFi will suspend your monthly SoFi loan payments and provide job placement assistance during your forbearance period. Interest will continue to accrue and will be added to your principal balance at the end of each forbearance period, to the extent permitted by applicable law. Benefits are offered in three month increments, and capped at 12 months, in aggregate, over the life of the loan. To be eligible for this assistance you must provide proof that you have applied for and are eligible for unemployment compensation, and you must actively work with our Career Advisory Group to look for new employment. If the loan is co-signed the unemployment protection applies where both the borrower and cosigner lose their job and meet conditions.
  5. Terms and Conditions Apply: SOFI RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet SoFi’s underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. To qualify for the lowest rate, you must have a responsible financial history and meet other conditions. If approved, your actual rate will be within the range of rates listed above and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, years of experience, income and other factors. Rates and Terms are subject to change at anytime without notice and are subject to state restrictions. SoFi refinance loans are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that the federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment or PAYE. Licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. SoFi loans are originated by SoFi Lending Corp., NMLS # 1121636. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)

2 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Opploans.

Opploans Disclosures

Direct Deposit required for payroll.

Opploans currently operates in these states: . *Approval may take longer if additional verification documents are requested. Not all loan requests are approved. Approval and loan terms vary based on credit determination and state law. Applications processed and approved before 7:30 p.m. ET Monday-Friday are typically funded the next business day.

  1. To qualify, a borrower must (i) be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; (ii) reside in a state where OppLoans operates; (iii) have direct deposit; (iv) meet income requirements; (v) be 18 years of age (19 in Alabama); and, (vi) meet verification standards.

  2. NV Residents: The use of high-interest loans services should be used for short-term financial needs only and not as a long-term financial solution. Customers with credit difficulties should seek credit counseling before entering into any loan transaction.

  3. OppLoans performs no credit checks through the three major credit bureaus Experian, Equifax, or TransUnion. Applicants’ credit scores are provided by Clarity Services, Inc., a credit reporting agency.

  4. Based on customer service ratings on Google and Facebook. Testimonials reflect the individual’s opinion and may not be illustrative of all individual experiences with OppLoans. Check loan reviews.

  5.  

    Rates and terms vary by state.


3 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Payoff.

Payoff Disclosures

  1. All loans are subject to credit review and approval. Your actual rate depends upon credit score, loan amount, loan term, credit usage and history. Currently loans are not offered in: MA, MS, NE, NV, OH, and WV.

4 Important Disclosures for FreedomPlus.

FreedomPlus Disclosures

  1. The loan terms presented are not guaranteed and APRs presented are estimates only. To obtain a loan you must submit additional information and documentation and all loans are subject to credit review and our approval process. The range of APRs is 7.99% to 29.99% and your actual APR will depend upon factors including your credit score, usage and history, the requested loan amount, the stated loan purpose, and the term of the requested loan. To qualify for a 7.99% APR loan, a borrower will need excellent credit on a loan for an amount less than $12,000.00, and with a term equal to 24 months. Adding a co-borrower with sufficient income; using at least eighty-five percent (85%) of the loan proceeds to directly pay off qualifying existing debt; or showing proof of sufficient retirement savings, could help you also qualify for the lowest rate available. All loans are made by Cross River Bank and MetaBank®, N.A., Members FDIC.

5 Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

  1. Rates and offer subject to change. All accounts, loans and services subject to individual approval.
  2. Loyalty Discount: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower has submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, student loans or other personal loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI and VT. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate and Annual Percentage Rate (APR) disclosed in the Truth-In-Lending Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan, and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan.
  3. Automatic Payment Discount: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their Citizens Bank Personal Loan during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account two or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.

6 Important Disclosures for LendingPoint.

LendingPoint Disclosures

  • Loan approval is not guaranteed. Actual loan offers and loan amounts, terms and annual percentage rates (“APR”) may vary based upon LendingPoint’s proprietary scoring and underwriting system’s review of your credit, financial condition, other factors, and supporting documents or information you provide. Origination or other fees from 0% to 6% may apply depending upon your state of residence. Upon LendingPoint’s final underwriting approval to fund a loan, said funds are often sent via ACH the next non-holiday business day. LendingPoint makes loan offers from $2,000 to $25,000, at rates ranging from a low of 15.49% APR to a high of 35.99% APR, with terms from 24 to 48 months. The loan offer(s) shown reflect a 28 day payment cycle which is being offered as a courtesy as many of our customers are paid on a biweekly schedule and thus this may better align the loan payment dates with your actual income receipt schedule.

7 Important Disclosures for LendingClub.

LendingClub Disclosures

All loans made by WebBank, Member FDIC. Your actual rate depends upon credit score, loan amount, loan term, and credit usage and history. The APR ranges from 10.68% to 35.89%. For example, you could receive a loan of $6,000 with an interest rate of 9.56% and a 5.00% origination fee of $300 for an APR of 13.11%. In this example, you will receive $5,700 and will make 36 monthly payments of $192.37. The total amount repayable will be $6,925.32. Your APR will be determined based on your credit at time of application. The origination fee ranges from 2% to 6% (average is 4.86% as of 7/1/2019 – 9/30/2019). In Georgia, the minimum loan amount is $3,025. In Massachusetts, the minimum loan amount is $6,001 if your APR is greater than 12%. There is no down payment and there is never a prepayment penalty. Closing of your loan is contingent upon your agreement of all the required agreements and disclosures on the www.lendingclub.com website. All loans via LendingClub have a minimum repayment term of 36 months or longer.


8 Important Disclosures for Avant.

Avant Disclosures

*If approved, the actual loan terms that a customer qualifies for may vary based on credit determination, state law, and other factors. Minimum loan amounts vary by state.

**Example: A $5,900 loan with an administration fee of 4.75% and an amount financed of $5,619.75, repayable in 36 monthly installments, with an APR of 29.95% would have monthly payments of $250.30.

Based on the responses from 11,574 customers in a survey of 210,584 newly funded customers, conducted from 1 Feb 2018 – 1 Aug 2019 95.05% of customers stated that they were either extremely satisfied or satisfied with Avant. 4/5 Customers would recommend us. Avant branded credit products are issued by WebBank, member FDIC.


* Important Disclosures for Upgrade Bank.

Upgrade Bank Disclosures

Personal loans made through Upgrade feature APRs of 7.99%-35.97%. All personal loans have a 2.9% to 8% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Lowest rates require Autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan with a 36-month term and a 17.98% APR (which includes a 14.32% yearly interest rate and a 5% one-time origination fee), you would receive $9,500 in your account and would have a required monthly payment of $343.33. Over the life of the loan, your payments would total $12,359.97. The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early. Accept your loan offer and your funds will be sent to your bank or designated account within one (1) business day of clearing necessary verifications. Availability of the funds is dependent on how quickly your bank processes the transaction. From the time of approval, funds should be available within four (4) business days. Funds sent directly to pay off your creditors may take up to 2 weeks to clear, depending on the creditor. Personal loans issued by Upgrade’s lending partners. Information on Upgrade’s lending partners can be found at https://www.upgrade.com/lending-partners/.

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Published in Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans

Tagged in