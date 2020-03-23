7 Great Remote Jobs for College Students

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

You want to earn extra spending money, but you don’t have time in your busy schedule to commute back and forth to an off-campus job.

Fortunately, there are now more remote jobs for college students than ever, allowing you to earn money right from the comfort of your computer.

With an online job, you could make some income and hone your skills at writing, programming or whatever else you decide to pursue.

If you’re tired of pinching pennies between college semesters, then try these seven remote jobs for college students and start earning money online today.

1. Social media manager

Your parents might have told you to spend less time on Facebook or Instagram, but your social media skills could pay off with a job as a social media manager.

Social media managers promote a company’s brand on various platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

You’ll share content, communicate with followers and try to grow your company’s following and popularity.

Whether you work part-time for a company or offer your services as a freelancer, you could make money while learning the best practices for social media marketing.

2. Writer or blogger

The internet is one big content-producing machine, and you could get in on the action as a writer or blogger.

Sites such as Freelancer, Upwork, and Fiverr connect you with companies looking for writers to produce articles, newsletters and other types of copy for their websites. If you have original ideas, you could pitch them directly to publications and get paid for your writing.

You could also try your hand at creating your own blog and posting for your readers on a regular basis. Although growing traffic could take a long time, you might eventually attract enough readers to make money through ads or affiliate links.

Not only could writing online earn you extra pocket money, but it could also help you build a portfolio of writing samples that you could one day show to a prospective employer.

3. Web designer or programmer

If you’re proficient in Java, Python or another popular coding language, you could make money online as a web designer or computer programmer.

Look for gigs on freelance marketplaces, or search for part-time jobs on job boards such as Stack Overflow, Dice or Women Who Code.

If you don’t have any programming jobs on your resume, it could help to build a portfolio of work to show prospective clients.

Programming remains an in-demand skill, so use your tech knowledge to your advantage by snagging a high-paying remote job.

4. College counselor

From crafting the perfect personal statement to filling out the Common Application, many students and their families look to college counselors to guide them through the college application process.

And with the rise of online education companies such as CollegeWise and Chegg, you could find work as a college counselor online. You might communicate with students and parents over email or Skype to help them choose colleges and put together their materials.

Although you typically don’t need a specific certification for this role, it could help to be an education major or have experience as a tutor or teacher.

5. English as a second language (ESL) teacher

As the international language of business, English is a hot commodity in the language-learning world. U.K. organization the British Council, which promotes “educational opportunities and cultural relations” internationally, projects that around 2 billion people worldwide will be speaking English, or learning how to speak English by 2020.

You could help people learn English as an online teacher. Companies such as Englishunt, Cafe Talk, QKids, and Skimatalk hire language teachers to provide language instruction to classes or individual students.

You might work with young kids in China or businesspeople in Brazil. You choose what age group you’d like to teach, and most online schools provide the curriculum and mode of instruction.

Although requirements for getting hired vary, it could help if you’re studying English, education or another relevant field. You might also boost your credentials with a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certification, which is often a one-month course that you could fit in during your summer break.

6. Virtual assistant

If you’ve got A+ organization skills, consider finding online work as a virtual assistant. In this role, you might be responsible for managing calendars, keeping track of documents, scheduling appointments or handling travel plans.

For virtual assistant roles, check out companies such as Zirtual and Virtual Office VA, or head to a remote job board like We Work Remotely or FlexJobs for more opportunities.

7. Instagram or YouTube influencer

If you’ve got thousands of followers on Instagram or YouTube, you could use these wildly popular platforms to make money online.

Social media influencers partner with companies to promote products and services. If your followers use your unique link or promo code to make a purchase, you’ll get paid a percentage of the price or a flat rate.

Whether you’re interested in fashion, skincare, gaming or another field, you could use your marketing skills to build your brand and earn an income. Although the market is a competitive one, lots of companies are interested in working with influencers.

According to management platform Traackr, 72% of major brands set aside a large part of their budget to influencer marketing.

Boosting your income could mean fewer student loans

It might be a little tricky finding time to work between your classes, extracurriculars and everything else you’ve got going on, but making the effort could be well worth it in the end. By earning money as a student, you likely won’t have to take out as many student loans to pay for living expenses.

Since most student loans accrue interest from the date they’re disbursed, they end up costing you more in the long run than you initially borrowed. Plus, high monthly payments could become burdensome after college when you’re just starting to build your career.

To prevent over-borrowing student loans, consider taking on a remote part-time job as a college student. By looking online, you can save yourself time with a convenient job you can do right from your dorm.

You might even develop skills or build a network that will help you land your dream job after graduation.

