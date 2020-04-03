Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you borrowed federal student loans to pay for college, you might be paying them back with the help of Great Lakes, one of the major federal student loan servicers. But you can change to a new servicer if you consolidate or refinance your Great Lakes student loans.

Whether you’re exploring Great Lakes student loan refinancing or consolidation, here’s what you need to know about both options.

Great Lakes student loan consolidation with the federal government

Both consolidating and refinancing can help you take control of your student loans, but they do so in different ways. Let’s first consider federal student loan consolidation, which involves taking out a direct consolidation loan.

Great Lakes student loan consolidation accomplishes the following:

You can combine multiple federal student loans into one

When you consolidate federal student loans (private student loans aren’t eligible), you combine multiple loans into one. Instead of tracking several payments each month, you will only have to pay one bill.

You can choose new repayment terms

You can also select new repayment terms when you apply for Great Lakes student loan consolidation. You might stick with the standard 10-year plan, or you could lengthen your term to up to 30 years. A longer term could lower your monthly payments, but it will also mean you could stay in debt for longer and pay more interest over the life of the loan.

You can switch to a new loan servicer

Along with choosing new terms, you have the chance to choose a new loan servicer. If you’ve had good experiences with Great Lakes, you can stick with it. If not, you can choose another federal servicer, such as FedLoan Servicing.

Your interest rate could go up slightly

On the downside, consolidating your Great Lakes student loans could result in a slightly higher interest rate. This is because when you consolidate student loans, your new rate is the weighted average rate of your old loans rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of a percent.

Of course, this small increase might be worth it for the other benefits that consolidation provides.

Great Lakes student loan refinance with a private lender

Applying for a direct consolidation loan isn’t the only way to combine multiple student loans into one. Your other main option is to refinance student loans with a private lender.

When you refinance your Great Lakes student loans, you can expect the following:

You can combine both federal and private loans

When you refinance, you can combine several loans into one with a single monthly payment. But unlike federal consolidation, you can refinance both federal and private student loans.

You can get a better interest rate

Not only could refinancing simplify repayment, but it could get you a lower interest rate. If you have strong credit and a steady income — or can apply with a cosigner who does — you could qualify for better rates than the ones you have now.

That’s one of the major reasons people choose to refinance their student loans. With a lower interest rate, you can save money and pay off your student loans ahead of schedule.

You can select new repayment terms

You can also restructure your debt by choosing new repayment terms after you get approved for Great Lakes student loan refinancing. You might choose a shorter term to get out of debt faster. Or you could go with a longer term to decrease your monthly payments.

If you’re debating between plans, make sure to use our student loan refinancing calculator to compare your options. By crunching the numbers, you’ll get a clear sense of the costs of each repayment term.

Also, make sure to shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers. Many lenders offer the chance to get instant rate quotes with no impact on your credit score. By taking advantage of these online rate quotes, you could find your best student loan refinancing offer with the lowest rates.

Be careful about turning your federal student loans private

Before you refinance your Great Lakes student loans (or any others), be sure you understand the consequences of refinancing federal loans with a private lender.

When you refinance Great Lakes student loans, you essentially turn your federal student loans into a private one. As a result, you lose access to federal programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans.

Your new lender might offer some protections in the event of financial hardship or unemployment, but it probably won’t be as robust as those provided by the federal government.

So before you refinance your Great Lakes student loans, make sure you understand the pros and cons of refinancing and are confident about your ability to pay back your loan.

Making the best decision with your student debt

Consolidating or refinancing your Great Lakes student loans could be a savvy way to take control of your student debt. But before making any changes, make sure to weigh the advantages and drawbacks of each.

As your student loan servicer, Great Lakes should also be available to talk you through repayment plans. By exploring all your options, you can find strategies for repaying your student loans in a way that works with your budget.

You might even discover ways to pay off your loans faster and say goodbye to student debt ahead of schedule.

