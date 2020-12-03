Open mobile menu Questions?

Updated on December 3, 2020
grants for women starting a business
Women have been historically underrepresented in the business world, but that’s been changing in recent years. To support female entrepreneurs, several organizations provide grants for women starting a business. These business grants for women can help you cover the startup costs of your new business while you get it off the ground.

5 grants for women starting a business

Let’s take a closer look at the following business grants for women:

1. Eileen Fisher Women-Owned Business Grant Program
2. Amber Foundation Grant
3. InnovateHER Challenge
4. AAUW Community Action Grants
5. Open Meadows Foundation

1. Eileen Fisher grant to support women in environmental justice

Grant amount: $10,000-$40,000

Who it’s for: Nonprofit organizations that work on behalf of women and girls and the environment

Since 2019, Eileen Fisher’s grant program has supported organizations that are committed to improving the status and rights of women, and the health of the planet.

This grant program awards $200,000 annually in award amounts ranging from $10,000 to $40,000.

To win this grant, applicants must align with one of the following criteria:

  • Help increase women’s participation in decision-making and improve women’s representation while bringing about positive environmental outcomes
  • Train women and girls in adapting to and solving the problems of climate change and advocating for sustainability
  • Create opportunities for women in the sustainable economy, including helping them become environmental leaders while improving their well-being and that of the planet

To qualify, an organization must be a recognized 503(c) nonprofit that’s been operating for at least one year.

Application dates vary, but you can check out the full list of qualifying criteria on the Eileen Fisher website.

2. Amber Foundation grant

Grant amount: $10,000 with the chance to win an annual grant of $25,000

Who it’s for: Female entrepreneurs who demonstrate passion about their business plans

Since 1998, the Amber Foundation has awarded grants for women starting a business. Each month, the organization offers a $10,000 grant to one recipient, plus an additional $25,000 to one winner at the end of the year.

The Amber Foundation isn’t looking for a specific business type but instead seeks “passion as well as business smarts.”

Applying for an Amber Grant is easy. After providing your name, business name and website, simply answer two prompts:

  • Tell us about your business or business idea.
  • Tell us what you would do with the money if awarded a grant.

You may also provide additional comments along with the $15 application fee.

3. InnovateHER Challenge

Grant amount: $10,000, $20,000 or $40,000

Who it’s for: Individual business owners or corporations who make a positive impact on women and families

The InnovateHER Challenge is one of the few government grants for small business owners that prioritize women’s empowerment. People of any gender can apply as long as their products or services improve the lives of women.

To be eligible for this grant from the Small Business Administration (SBA), your work must positively impact women and families. You must fill a need and show the potential for commercialization.

4. American Association of University Women (AAUW) Community Action Grants

Grant amount: $3,000-$10,000

Who it’s for: Individuals or organizations that encourage girls to enter the fields of physical science or engineering

The AAUW provides Community Action Grants to individuals, AAUW branches, AAUW organizations or nonprofits that promote education and gender equity. In particular, the AAUW rewards work that encourages girls to select physical science or engineering as a career before starting college.

When selecting winners, the AAUW looks for projects that reach underserved audiences and meet a local need.

5. Open Meadows Foundation

Grant amount: Under $2,000

Who it’s for: Women who lead projects to promote gender, racial or economic justice

The Open Meadows Foundation provides grants of under $2,000 to women-led projects that benefit women and girls. It’s specifically looking for work that promotes gender, racial and economic justice.

The foundation gives priority to small organizations and startups. Your project must have a limited budget of $75,000 or less.

In past years, applicants could create a proposal using the foundation’s online form and email it to [email protected]. But at the time of writing, the foundation is reorganizing and will announce its new programming on its website.

Consider angel investors for women-led businesses

While angel investments aren’t grants, they can help get your business off the ground. According to Forbes, angel investors provide funding — typically between $25,000 and $100,000 — in exchange for equity.

There are several angel investing groups that specifically invest in women-led businesses. Belle Capital USA, for instance, invests in a number of women-led, high-growth companies.

Pipeline Angels is a group of women investors who back women-owned businesses. To date, its 400 members have provided over $6 million in funding.

Golden Seeds is another potential source of funding. If you’re a female founder, check out this list of additional resources from 37 Angels.

Where to find grants to start your business

While women-led businesses are on the rise, grants for women starting a business remain limited. But you don’t have to narrow your search to women-specific grants.

Instead, look around for general grants to start a business. You can find government grants for small business owners at Grants.gov. The Women’s Business Center also has branches around the country that connect you with local resources.

Plus, you may find grants from private organizations. FedEx, for example, awarded over $250,000 to 12 small business owners in 2020.

By relying on online resources and local agencies, you can find extra sources for funding your startup. Once you’ve secured funding, you can also look for mentors for female entrepreneurs.

