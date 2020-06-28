Graduate School Abroad: Consider These 6 Factors

If you want to get your master’s degree, but are worried about the cost, consider going to graduate school abroad. You can get a top-notch degree for a fraction of what it would cost in the United States — plus, you could get to live in a new country and work on your foreign language skills.
However, researching study abroad graduate programs takes a little more work than choosing a school in the United States, since university requirements and costs can vary by country.
If you’re thinking of going to grad school abroad, here’s what you need to know:
- 6 factors for graduate school abroad
- Resources when considering a graduate degree abroad
- Graduate degree abroad: FAQ
Consider these 6 factors for graduate school abroad
1. Cost
2. Length of program
3. Language
4. Testing
5. Visa requirements
6. Degree transferability
Cost
According to the Urban Institute, the average full-time master’s student in the United States pays $15,600 per year in tuition and fees, and has a student budget of $32,550 to cover the total cost of attendance (the Urban Institute defines a student budget as consisting of “the amount allocated for tuition, fees, books and living expenses”). For a two-year program, a master’s degree would cost about $65,000, on average.
By contrast, attending graduate school in another country could be much cheaper. For example, the annual tuition for most programs at the University of St. Andrew’s in Scotland is £9,450, or $11,519.98 USD, for the 2020-21 academic year, while at Japan’s University of Tokyo, annual tuition for a masters degree is listed at ¥535,800, or $5,004.37 USD. A degree earned from either of these two schools would cost significantly less than a master’s obtained in the United States.
In some countries, you could go to school for a greatly reduced cost — and in some cases, your education could be nearly free:
- Austria: Students from countries outside of the European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA) can attend and pay €726.72 ($784.50 USD) per semester.
- Czech Republic: Higher education in the Czech Republic is free of charge for programs taught in the Czech language. If you’d like to study in another language, such as English, you’ll have to pay additional fees.
- Germany: Most programs at German public universities are tuition-free, even for international students. Some schools and regions do charge non-EU citizens small fees for their education, but they’re a fraction of what you’d pay for tuition in the U.S.
- Norway: The majority of Norweigian universities are publicly funded and do not charge tuition fees, even for international students.
When thinking about where to go to school, make sure you consider each country’s cost of living. While the country may offer free or discounted tuition, it may be an expensive place to live, off-setting your savings. For example, relocation assistance provider InterNations reported that Norway is an extremely expensive place to live — you can expect to spend between $2,176 and $4,352 USD per month to live in the country.
If your selected university does have a tuition fee, make sure you’re familiar with the school and country’s payment requirements and practices. For instance, in China, universities typically suggest that students pay the tuition in person when they register at the school, and many universities there only accept cash payments in renminbi, the official currency of China.
Length of program
How long does grad school take? In the United States, most master’s programs take two years to complete. But in other countries, you may be able to complete your master’s degree in as little as one year: For example, students at the University of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates can complete their master’s of business administration (MBA) in just 12 months.
With less time to earn your degree, you could save money on living costs, and start working and earning a salary sooner.
Language
When deciding on the best grad schools for you, pay attention to your language preferences. If you are only comfortable speaking in English, you’ll want to make sure you choose a university — and a country — where the majority of the population is fluent in English. The following countries are classified as being mostly English-speaking:
- Australia
- Barbados
- Belize
- Ireland
- New Zealand
- United Kingdom
If you’re bilingual, you may want to select a school with a focus on that language to build your fluency. However, you also want to make sure that you’re fully comfortable speaking and working in that language, as the coursework can be intensive. If you’re less-than-proficient in the country’s language, you may struggle to keep up.
Testing
Depending on where you intend to go to school, there may be tests you need to pass before you can be accepted into a graduate program. Some countries will require you to pass language tests to prove you can understand and converse in their language. For example:
- Czech Republic: Foreign students need to pass the Czech Language Certificate Exam.
- Germany: Foreign students must pass the TESTDaf or DSH exams.
- Norway: Students must prove proficiency in Norwegian by passing a level three examination at a Norweigian university, pass a examination from a one-year course in language and culture for foreign students or pass the Bergenstesten, an advanced level language exam.
Some schools and countries have general entrance exams; you’ll have to pass that test to get into grad school. According to the Graduate Management Admissions Council, universities and organizations in 110 countries use the GMAT exam as part of their selection process to assess candidates for MBA programs. The LSAT is used as part of law school admissions, most commonly in the United States and Canada but also for some Australian institutions.
Visa requirements
In many countries, you will need a visa if you’re going to study abroad for a semester, year or longer. To find out your selected country’s specific requirements, visit the embassy or consulate website.
Each country will have its own visa requirements. However, you’ll generally need to have the following:
- Recent photo
- Fee
- Proof of funds to support yourself while abroad
- Proof of enrollment
- Proof of housing in selected country
- Fingerprints or other biometric
- Background check
When you do apply, the visa application process can take a few days to a few months, depending on the country, so it’s a good idea to apply well in advance. Keep in mind that some countries have restrictions on who may be eligible for a visa. For example, China does not allow anyone with mental health disorders, leprosy, AIDS, venereal diseases, contagious tuberculosis or other infectious diseases to enter the country.
Degree transferability
While many degrees, such as master’s of arts or MBA degrees, will transfer over and maintain their credibility, some degrees may not transfer over. Highly regulated degrees, such as those in the medical or legal fields, will likely not be recognized in the United States.
There are organizations that provide original credential evaluation reports that show the U.S. equivalents for academic credentials that you earn in foreign countries. The U.S. Department of State recommends two national associations.
If your program or credits do not transfer, you will have to undergo additional education and testing before you can begin working in the United States.
Resources when considering a graduate degree abroad
If you’re looking for additional information, check out these resources for study abroad graduate programs.
- Federal financial aid: If you’re getting your degree outside of the United States, you may still qualify for federal financial aid. Visit the Office of Federal Student Aid website to find a list of international schools that participate in the federal student loan program.
- Country-specific resources: Several countries offer guides, run by their embassies, specifically for international students. The sites have information on tuitions and fees, the country’s language and culture and the university application processes.
Graduate degree abroad: FAQ
How long does grad school take?
How many years is grad school? It depends on where you go to school, your selected program and how many credits you take per semester. You should expect to spend between one and three years in graduate school.
Can I apply for financial aid to get a graduate degree abroad?
Yes, you may be eligible for financial aid even if you go to graduate school abroad. Some international universities participate in the U.S. federal student loan program, and some schools have their own scholarships and grants for foreign students.
Can graduate programs abroad limit the number of international students?
Some countries, such as Singapore, do have limits on how many foreign students can enroll. If you’re interested in going to school in a country with a cap on international students, apply as early as possible to increase your chances of being accepted.
What are the other graduate degree costs to consider?
Beyond the cost of tuition and room and board, you should also take into account other expenses like airfare and getting a passport. To get your student visa, you may also have to pay hundreds of dollars and fees.
You may also have to enroll in a health insurance plan. While you may qualify for low-cost public health insurance through the university, you may have to purchase a private plan, depending on where you go to school.
What are typical housing options when getting a graduate degree abroad?
When studying abroad, some schools will offer dorms. But some will offer home stays, where you can stay with a host family in the country, or you can live in an off-campus apartment.
Are there grants for American students studying abroad?
Grants for american students studying abroad tend to be limited at the graduate level, but may be available depending on what country you plan to study in. Check with your selected country and university to see if any grants are available to foreign students.
Are there scholarships for American students studying abroad?
There are many scholarships for american students studying abroad. You can find scholarship opportunities on FastWeb and Scholarships.com.
You should also check with your selected country and university, as they may have special scholarships for foreign students. For example, Japan has multiple scholarships for international students, and you can apply through the country’s embassy or consulate.
What are the best grad schools abroad?
When deciding which grad school is best for you, consider the country’s language requirements, the school’s focus and the school’s cost.
According to U.S. News & World Report, these are the 10 best European universities:
- University of Oxford
- University of Cambridge
- Imperial College London
- University College London
- Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Copenhagen
- (tie) Sorbonne University
- (tie) King’s College London
- University of Amsterdam
