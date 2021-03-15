Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

Whether you’re interested in getting an advanced degree to earn more money or alter your career trajectory, chances are your investment in grad school could pay off.

But to get the best return on that investment, you’ll want to limit your graduate student loans and borrowing costs. This means choosing the best graduate student loan for you — likely something low-cost and with the right features and terms to meet your needs.

To get started, check out our list of some solid student loans for graduate school available today, as well as tips on deciding which loan is best for you:

8 top private graduate student loans

The process of finding the best graduate student loans — at least in terms of private loans — starts with familiarizing yourself with the lenders that offer them. From there, you can begin comparing graduate student loans based on rates, fees and other terms that are important to you.

Kick off your search with the eight lenders below. After vetting many products, we think these are the student loans for graduate school that stand out.

1. Citizens Bank graduate student loan

Citizens Bank offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Graduate student loan rate discount of 0.25 percentage points for autopay enrollment

Loyalty discount of 0.25 percentage points for borrowers with another Citizens Bank account

No origination fee or prepayment penalty

Loan terms of 5 years

years Program-specific graduate student loans for MBA, law and health care students

Aggregate loan limits for graduate degrees ($150,000), MBA and law students ($225,000) and healthcare degrees ($180,000 to $350,000)

Three in-school repayment options: Deferment, interest-only payments and full principal and interest payments

Multiyear approval to easily borrow in the future

Option to add a cosigner to secure approval or lower rates

Cosigner release after three years of on-time payments

2. College Ave graduate student loan

College Ave offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Interest rate discount of 0.25 percentage points for enrolling in autopay

No student loan origination fee or prepayment penalty

Loan terms of 5, 8 , 10, 15 years

years Graduate student loans from $1,000 up to the cost of attendance

Four in-school repayment options: Full deferment, flat $25 monthly payments, interest-only payments and immediate principal and interest payments

Option to add a cosigner to your College Ave student loan

Prequalification tool that delivers rate estimates without affecting your credit

3. Sallie Mae Graduate School Loan

Sallie Mae offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Rate discount for enrolling in autopay of 0.25 percentage points

No graduate student loan origination fee or prepayment penalty

Sallie Mae student loan term of 5, 15 years

15 years Loan amounts from $1,000 up to the full cost of attendance

Three repayment options for in-school borrowers: Full deferment, fixed $25 monthly payment and interest-only payments

Option to add a cosigner to graduate student loans

4. CommonBond Graduate Student Loan

CommonBond offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Interest rate discount of 0.25 percentage points for setting up automatic payments

No prepayment penalty

CommonBond student loan terms of 5, 10, 15 years

years Loan amounts from $2,000 up to the full cost of attendance

Four in-school repayment options: Full deferment, fixed $25 monthly payments, interest-only payments and full principal and interest payments

Requirement to apply with cosigner

Cosigner release after 24 months of payments

Up to 12 months of forbearance for financial hardship in repayment

5. Earnest graduate student loan

Earnest offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Graduate student loan rate discount of 0.25 percentage points for autopay enrollment

No fees

Most possible loan term options: 5, 10, 15 years

years Borrow from $1,000 up to the cost of your school’s attendance

Four in-school repayment options: Full deferment, interest-only payments, $25 monthly payments and immediate principal and interest payments

Program-specific graduate student loans for MBA, law and medical school students

Ability to skip one payment per year

9-month grace period is three months longer than most lenders

Check your eligibility in minutes

Option to add a cosigner to secure approval or lower rates

No cosigner release policy

6. SoFi graduate student loan

SoFi offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Graduate student loan rate discount of 0.25 percentage points for autopay enrollment

No fees

Loan terms of 5, 10, 15 years

years Borrow from $5,000 up to your school’s full cost of attendance

Four in-school repayment options: Full deferment, interest-only payments, $25 monthly payments and immediate principal and interest payments

Program-specific graduate student loans for MBA and law school students

Check rates in minutes

Access member benefits like career and financial coaching

Unemployment protection to help you get by in repayment

Option to add a cosigner to secure approval or lower rates

Cosigner release after 24 months of on-time payments

7. Discover graduate student loan

Discover offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Graduate student loan rate discount of 0.25 percentage points for autopay enrollment

No fees

Loan term of 20 years

years Borrow from $1,000 up to your school’s full cost of attendance

Three in-school repayment options: Full deferment, fixed $25 payments and interest-only payments

Program-specific graduate student loans for MBA, law and health care students

Score a one-time cash bonus (one for each loan) for registering a 3.0 grade point average or better

Option to add a cosigner to secure approval or lower rates

Option for cosigner release

8. Ascent graduate student loan

Ascent offers fixed-rate and variable-rate student loans

Graduate student loan rate discount of autopay enrollment equates to 1% cash back

No fees

Loan terms of 7, 10, 12, 15 and 20 years (depending on your rate choice)

Borrow from $2,001 to your school’s full cost of attendance (depending on your loan type)

Three in-school repayment options: Full deferment, interest-only payments or $25 monthly payments

Program-specific graduate student loans for MBA, law and health care students

9-month grace period is three months longer than most lenders

Offers cosigned and non-cosigned graduate student loans

How to compare private graduate student loans

Whether your goal is to keep your debt manageable while you’re enrolled or to pay off your student loans as quickly as possible, you’ll want to choose graduate student loans that work with your priorities. These could be private loans or federal loans (discussed below).

The best graduate student loans offer low interest rates and fees, as well as flexible options that allow you to borrow and repay how you want. As you’re shopping around for loans for graduate school, pay close attention to the following features:

1. Low rates and fees

2. Multiple repayment options

3. Graduate student loan amounts

4. Terms on loans for graduate school

1. Low rates and fees

Because of various factors, including higher education tuition costs, graduate students tend to borrow a lot more than their undergraduate peers.

With balances so high, every bit you can save from lower interest rates and fees helps. Follow these tips to find the most cost-effective graduate student loans:

Watch for charges like origination and application fees, which aren’t always advertised as openly as some more beneficial loan features.

like origination and application fees, which aren’t always advertised as openly as some more beneficial loan features. Pay attention to advertised rates on student loans for graduate school. Keep in mind that advertised rates are the best the lender offers, so unless you have perfect credit, you’ll usually pay more. In addition, check the fine print on advertised rates that can alert you to discounts that might be baked into these comparisons.

on student loans for graduate school. Keep in mind that advertised rates are the best the lender offers, so unless you have perfect credit, you’ll usually pay more. In addition, check the fine print on advertised rates that can alert you to discounts that might be baked into these comparisons. Collect rate quotes from lenders — they generally use soft credit checks for this to avoid dinging your credit. You’ll get offers for graduate student loans tailored specifically to you, and you can compare them to see which one carries the lowest costs.

2. Multiple repayment options

Another feature to watch for is the option to modify payments while you’re in school. Federal student loans and many private graduate student loans allow you to pay a smaller amount each month while you’re enrolled or even defer payment completely.

The best loans for graduate school will offer two or more repayment options, allowing you to select the one that’s best for you.

3. Graduate student loan amounts

A lender will be a poor fit if its graduate student loans don’t meet your needs. Check minimum and maximum loan amounts to be sure you can get the full amount you’ll need to pay for your educational expenses.

Some private lenders allow you to borrow up to 100% of your cost of attendance, while others might balk at providing funds beyond a certain, typically six-figure amount.

Of course, your field of study and career track could determine your borrowing needs.

4. Terms on graduate student loans

The most common student loan term is 10 years. If you want to borrow for a shorter or longer period, you’ll have to check the range of terms each lender offers.

Your student loan term has a big effect on your monthly payments. The longer your loan term, the less you’ll pay each month. If you’re borrowing a high balance, for instance, see if the lender can help keep payments affordable with a loan term that’s longer than 10 years. Keep in mind, however, that a longer loan term means you’ll pay significantly more in interest.

On the other hand, if you’re not borrowing much or are expecting to earn a lot after graduation, you might benefit more from a five-year loan term. This shorter term will get you out of debt faster and, more importantly, will likely come with a lower student loan rate.

Federal options alongside private graduate student loans

We highlighted the best private lenders offering graduate student loans above, but they aren’t your only options for financing your advanced degree.

Your graduate student loan options also include two types of federal student loans, though both of these carry higher rates and fees than other federal student loans for the 2020-21 school year:

Direct unsubsidized loans for graduate students: 4.30% interest rate with 1.057% loan fee

4.30% interest rate with 1.057% loan fee Grad PLUS loans: 5.30% interest rate with 4.228% loan fee

Because graduate students face some of the highest federal student loan rates, they could have an opportunity to save by choosing private graduate student loans.

Cost-effectiveness, though, isn’t the only important factor when weighing private and federal graduate student loans. Here are some additional considerations:

Your credit: Private student loans are an option only if you have good enough credit to qualify or have a creditworthy cosigner. If you don’t, federal graduate student loans might be more accessible.

Private student loans are an option only if you have good enough credit to qualify or have a creditworthy cosigner. If you don’t, federal graduate student loans might be more accessible. Borrower protections: If you want a strong safety net, federal graduate student loans make sense. Federal student loans offer full in-school deferment of student loans, as well as several repayment options, including forbearance and income-driven repayment plans, as well as loan forgiveness programs for certain professions.

Before considering any student loans, however, make sure you prioritize scholarships and grants to limit your graduate student loans as much as possible.

It can feel intimidating to figure out how to pay for grad school, but the time and effort you put in now to apply for scholarships and grants could pay off for years to come.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.