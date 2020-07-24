6 Awesome Scholarships You Can Win From Google

Google is always looking for future leaders in the fields of computer science, computer engineering and technology, and it provides scholarships to encourage learning. A Google scholarship would grant you tuition money and access to an educational and professional community.
Here are some great Google scholarships in 2020 for aspiring computer scientists and details on how you can apply:
1. Generation Google Scholarship
2. Google SVA Scholarship
3. Google Lime Scholarship
4. Google Europe Students with Disabilities Scholarship
5. Venkat Panchapakesan Memorial Scholarship
6. Doodle for Google scholarship
Plus: How to win more scholarships for college
Generation Google Scholarship
The Generation Google Scholarship is for students of computer science, engineering or a related technical field. Selected students can get an award of $10,000 for tuition and other college costs.
Students in underrepresented groups such as African American, Hispanic, American Indian or Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander are encouraged to apply. You must also be enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student.
Successful applicants should demonstrate leadership and have a passion for computer science and technology. To apply for the Generation Google Scholarship, you’ll need to send your resume, transcript, one reference and four short essays.
Google SVA Scholarship
Google partners with the Student Veterans of America (SVA) organization to provide the Google SVA Scholarship to help student veterans who are studying computer science.
To be eligible for this $10,000 scholarship, you must be a student veteran or student on active duty. You must be either enrolled or about to enter college or graduate school.
To apply, you’ll respond to four essay questions and submit your resume, transcripts and a letter of reference.
Google Lime Scholarship
Google partners with nonprofit organization Lime Connect for the Google Lime Scholarship. It helps support students with disabilities as they pursue study in the field of computer science.
The Google Lime Scholarship awards $10,000 for tuition and other educational expenses.
To apply, you must be planning to pursue or already studying for a degree in computer science. You must also show leadership and passion for computer science and technology. You’ll also have to submit your resume, transcripts and a letter of reference, and responses to four essay questions.
Google Europe Students with Disabilities Scholarship
The Google Europe Students with Disabilities Scholarship awards 7,000 euros (about $7,800) to students with disabilities studying computer science in Europe.
Google partners with the nonprofit EmployAbility to bring students this scholarship. They look for students with leadership skills, a strong academic record and a passion for computer science and technology.
You must currently be enrolled at a university in Europe to apply. You’ll need to submit your resume, transcripts and responses to essay questions.
Venkat Panchapakesan Memorial Scholarship
The Venkat Panchapakesan Memorial Scholarship honors Venkat Panchapakesan, a highly respected engineer who taught people to be generous, optimistic and to always look for the best in people.
Google invites applicants who are optimistic about making the world a more sustainable place. It wants students who view challenges as opportunities for innovation.
To be eligible for this scholarship, you must be enrolled in a college or graduate school in India. Besides a resume, essays and references, applicants need to create and upload a video on YouTube, explaining why they should be awarded the scholarship. Winners will receive $750 and a visit to the San Bruno, Calif., headquarters of YouTube, which is owned by Google.
Doodle for Google scholarship
The Doodle for Google contest awards scholarships to winners of its Google Doodle contest. Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are separated into groups by grade. The public votes on their favorite doodles before the top finalists are submitted to a panel of judges.
Entries will be judged on artistic merit, creativity and how well the contest theme is communicated in both the artwork and a written statement.
The national winner of the Doodle for Google contest gets a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school or nonprofit organization. Four national finalists each win a $5,000 scholarship for college.
How to win Google scholarships and other awards for college
If you’re a student of computer science and technology, then you might be eligible to win one of these Google scholarships.
To put your best foot forward and avoid mistakes in your essays or statements, make sure to communicate your passion for computer science. Show that you’re committed to your studies and aspire to use technology to make the world a better place.
Where else can you find scholarship money for college? Check out this guide for full-ride scholarships that cover the full cost of tuition and our scholarship search tools to help find money for college.
Christina Majaski contributed to this report.
