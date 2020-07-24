6 Awesome Scholarships You Can Win From Google

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Google is always looking for future leaders in the fields of computer science, computer engineering and technology, and it provides scholarships to encourage learning. A Google scholarship would grant you tuition money and access to an educational and professional community.

Here are some great Google scholarships in 2020 for aspiring computer scientists and details on how you can apply:

1. Generation Google Scholarship

2. Google SVA Scholarship

3. Google Lime Scholarship

4. Google Europe Students with Disabilities Scholarship

5. Venkat Panchapakesan Memorial Scholarship

6. Doodle for Google scholarship

Plus: How to win more scholarships for college

Generation Google Scholarship

The Generation Google Scholarship is for students of computer science, engineering or a related technical field. Selected students can get an award of $10,000 for tuition and other college costs.

Students in underrepresented groups such as African American, Hispanic, American Indian or Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander are encouraged to apply. You must also be enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student.

Successful applicants should demonstrate leadership and have a passion for computer science and technology. To apply for the Generation Google Scholarship, you’ll need to send your resume, transcript, one reference and four short essays.

Google SVA Scholarship

Google partners with the Student Veterans of America (SVA) organization to provide the Google SVA Scholarship to help student veterans who are studying computer science.

To be eligible for this $10,000 scholarship, you must be a student veteran or student on active duty. You must be either enrolled or about to enter college or graduate school.

To apply, you’ll respond to four essay questions and submit your resume, transcripts and a letter of reference.

Google Lime Scholarship

Google partners with nonprofit organization Lime Connect for the Google Lime Scholarship. It helps support students with disabilities as they pursue study in the field of computer science.

The Google Lime Scholarship awards $10,000 for tuition and other educational expenses.

To apply, you must be planning to pursue or already studying for a degree in computer science. You must also show leadership and passion for computer science and technology. You’ll also have to submit your resume, transcripts and a letter of reference, and responses to four essay questions.

Google Europe Students with Disabilities Scholarship

The Google Europe Students with Disabilities Scholarship awards 7,000 euros (about $7,800) to students with disabilities studying computer science in Europe.

Google partners with the nonprofit EmployAbility to bring students this scholarship. They look for students with leadership skills, a strong academic record and a passion for computer science and technology.

You must currently be enrolled at a university in Europe to apply. You’ll need to submit your resume, transcripts and responses to essay questions.

Venkat Panchapakesan Memorial Scholarship

The Venkat Panchapakesan Memorial Scholarship honors Venkat Panchapakesan, a highly respected engineer who taught people to be generous, optimistic and to always look for the best in people.

Google invites applicants who are optimistic about making the world a more sustainable place. It wants students who view challenges as opportunities for innovation.

To be eligible for this scholarship, you must be enrolled in a college or graduate school in India. Besides a resume, essays and references, applicants need to create and upload a video on YouTube, explaining why they should be awarded the scholarship. Winners will receive $750 and a visit to the San Bruno, Calif., headquarters of YouTube, which is owned by Google.

Doodle for Google scholarship

The Doodle for Google contest awards scholarships to winners of its Google Doodle contest. Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are separated into groups by grade. The public votes on their favorite doodles before the top finalists are submitted to a panel of judges.

Entries will be judged on artistic merit, creativity and how well the contest theme is communicated in both the artwork and a written statement.

The national winner of the Doodle for Google contest gets a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school or nonprofit organization. Four national finalists each win a $5,000 scholarship for college.

How to win Google scholarships and other awards for college

If you’re a student of computer science and technology, then you might be eligible to win one of these Google scholarships.

To put your best foot forward and avoid mistakes in your essays or statements, make sure to communicate your passion for computer science. Show that you’re committed to your studies and aspire to use technology to make the world a better place.

Where else can you find scholarship money for college? Check out this guide for full-ride scholarships that cover the full cost of tuition and our scholarship search tools to help find money for college.

Christina Majaski contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!