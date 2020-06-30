6 Questions You Should Ask Before Going Back to College

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you left school before earning your degree, it’s not too late to go back. In fact, going back to college could help you increase your earning potential and land a job you want. But you also have to be careful not to overwhelm your finances with too much student debt.

6 questions to ask before going back to college

If you’re debating whether or not to go back to college, these six questions will help you decide if it’s the right financial choice for you.

1. What are your options for dealing with student loans?

2. Will your college credits count toward a degree?

3. Can you keep working while you attend school?

4. Can you get financial aid, grants or scholarships?

5. Are you choosing a high-paying career path?

6. Is it the right time to go back to college?

1. What are your options for dealing with student loans?

When you reenroll in college, your federal student loan payments are deferred, which means you will not be required to make payments until six months after you graduate.

But you shouldn’t go back to college just for a temporary reprieve from student loans. Your unsubsidized student loans will grow in deferment, thanks to accruing interest. Plus, you’ll likely have to borrow even more to cover new college expenses.

If you’re struggling with these debts, first consider other student loan repayment options, such as an income-driven repayment plan that will lower your student loan payments. Refinancing student loans could also make them cheaper and more affordable, as it can get you a lower interest rate.

2. Will your college credits count toward a degree?

Going back to college might be more worthwhile if you’ve already made significant progress. The more credits you earned before you dropped out, the closer you might be to an actual degree.

But returning students can’t always pick up where they left off. If you’ve been out of school for a long time, your previous credits might no longer be valid. Curricula can also change, meaning you might have to start your studies over from scratch.

If you’re not sure if your credits will count, contact the admissions offices at the colleges you hope to attend. The admissions counselors can compare the credits you earned to the degrees they offer. They will advise you on how many of your credits will transfer, and how long it might take to complete your schooling.

3. Can you keep working while you attend school?

With the advances in education, students have more options and flexibility. If you can attend college courses without disrupting your life too much, that’s a big plus.

For instance, you might choose a part-time course schedule instead of a full-time one so you can work while you study. You might also take some courses online for even more flexibility.

If you can keep your day job and attend night or weekend classes, you won’t have to sacrifice a steady income for college — and that’ll make it easier to cover some of the costs out-of-pocket, rather than borrowing loans.

4. Can you get financial aid, grants or scholarships?

If your existing student debts are a burden, or you’re not sure how you plan to pay for college, cost will be a key factor. Choose colleges that are cost-effective, such as community colleges or public four-year schools, over private or for-profit options.

When returning to school, you should file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to see if you qualify for federal aid. Look for scholarships, grants and institutional aid from your college that can help cover your costs. There are even scholarships and grants specifically for adults returning to school to complete their degrees.

If you do need to borrow private student loans, make sure to shop around for your lowest interest rate. Keeping your college degree affordable is key to making sure going back to college is a smart investment.

The more help you can get to cover college costs, the fewer student loans you’ll need to take out.

5. Are you choosing a high-paying career path?

No one should head to college without a clear plan for their education — and how to use it to launch a well-paying career. That starts with choosing a college and major that will be your stepping stone to a better career and higher earnings.

Carefully choose a college that produces highly-paid graduates. Get an idea of how much the college degree you’re interested in is likely to improve your career prospects.

Most universities report outcomes and employment of their graduates. You can also check outcomes for graduates with your degree and major. Plus, check out the typical wages the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports for the positions you plan to pursue.

You should also make the most of the resources available to you in college to make yourself a marketable graduate. Work on job-seeking skills and network within your industry. Don’t hesitate to ask your professors what you can do to improve your chances of being hired — then follow through.

6. Is it the right time to go back to college?

Successfully going back to college requires dedication, planning and hard work. Therefore, be honest about your situation, and whether returning to college is a smart move right now.

The timing could be right to finally earn your degree, or you might need another year to save and prepare. It is a big commitment, and not one to make lightly.

But if you’re ready to make this investment in yourself, give it all you’ve got while avoiding debt. At the end of the day, you have the power to make smart choices and work hard to ensure that college is worth it.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

