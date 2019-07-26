Free Student Loan Help For 5 Major Predicaments

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Paying back your student loans can feel like a huge burden — one that affects nearly every aspect of your life. But sometimes, it’s more than just an inconvenience. If there are bigger issues at play, you may need some student loan help.

Luckily, there are several resources that can offer assistance with your debt. Here are some places you can turn to depending on what type of student loan help you need.

If you’re having trouble making payments

If you’re having trouble with your loan servicer

If you’re curious about student loan refinancing and other repayment options

If you’re facing default

If you’re looking for community support/help from an expert

1. If you’re having trouble making payments…

There may be times when you will have difficulty putting together enough money for your payments. If you’re struggling to make the monthly bill on your student loans, a good place to start for student loan help is with your loan servicer.

You may or may not have the best relationship with your loan servicer, but that company is your main point of contact when it comes to repaying your loans. It’s crucial that you contact your loan servicer to discuss various repayment options. You can learn more about deferment or forbearance, as well as other options that may offer some student loan help.

If you don’t contact your loan servicer, you may be vulnerable to student loan default, which can wreak havoc on your credit and your financial life (see below).

2. If you’re having trouble with your loan servicer…

Unfortunately, student loan borrowers can’t choose who their loan servicers are. If you’re having issues with your servicer, you can’t just decide to switch to another company (unless you refinance your student loans).

If you’ve tried to directly communicate with your loan servicer, and it’s either not working or you’re not getting a response, you can contact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal agency that was established to help empower consumers and help enforce federal consumer financial laws.

In a 2017 CFPB report, the agency said it handled more than 60,000 student loan complaints since 2011 and returned more than $750 million in relief to affected borrowers. Since then, the agency has shut down its division that focused on protecting student loan borrowers from abuses by loan servicers and others. However, if you’re having trouble with your loan company, it might still be worth seeking CFPB help by submitting your issue via its general complaint portal.

If you need legal assistance, the National Association of Consumer Advocates (NACA) can connect you to an attorney who can help with servicing issues on both private and federal student loans. (See more on student loan attorneys below.)

3. If you’re curious about student loan refinancing and other repayment options…

Student loan refinancing offers the possibility to reduce your interest rate and save money, as long as you or a cosigner have solid credit.

Student loan refinancing can be a good option, if it’s the right choice for you. For instance, refinancing might not be the best idea if you’re trying to get your federal student loans forgiven. This is because refinancing will turn any federal loans you have into a single private loan, meaning you won’t be able to take part in some government forgiveness programs and will lose access to other federal protections.

However, if you feel good about your progress toward repayment and want to change your monthly payment amount, switch lenders, or possibly save a bundle on interest charges, then refinancing could be a wise move. Just make sure to shop around for the best refinancing deal.

If you want to learn more, you can check out our guide to student loan refinancing and search for some good lenders.

4. If you’re facing default…

Facing default on your student loans can be scary. Luckily, there’s help out there if you find yourself in this situation.

If you’re at risk of default, there are steps you can take to protect your financial future, including looking into income-driven repayment plans that can potentially shrink your monthly payments down to zero. Or if that doesn’t work, there’s forbearance or deferment — even some private student loans offer this.

Default can be a very sticky situation, so do your research and be informed about the risks out there. In some cases, it might be worth checking with a student loan lawyer, who may be able to help you.

5. If you’re seeking community support or help from an expert…

If you’re looking for more resources on how to manage your money and pay back your student loans, there are people out there willing to help.

For one thing, you can start right here at Student Loan Hero, where we offer free student loan help with a wide variety of tools, advice and other helpful material.

If you need to take it up a notch and speak with a certified financial planner, for example, you can check out this list of free events and counseling from the Financial Planning Association where free advice is on offer. Or try the nonprofit American Consumer Credit Counselling, which can offer personalized assistance.

Know that when it comes to student loans, you are not alone.

The final word

Managing your student loans can be tough at times, and you may need a little extra student loan help. Try using the above resources — it could make your journey to repayment much easier and get you on track to secure your financial future.

Kristina Byas contributed to this report.

