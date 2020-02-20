How to Help Pay Off Your Student Loans With Car Wrap Advertising

Car wrap advertisements can be a great way to cash in on your commute (and pay down student debt), but the industry is rife with scams. If you’re looking for a way to get paid to advertise on your car, here’s what to know before you sign up.
How to make money on your daily commute
What the car wrap process is like
How to identify a legitimate vs. illegitimate car advertising company
How to make money on your daily commute
The average American spends 27 minutes (each way) commuting to work each day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Although you can use that time rocking out to your favorite music or listening to audiobooks, you could also be making some extra income.
Companies like Carvertise and Wrapify will pay drivers to put advertisements on their cars. These types of companies typically work with local or national businesses to develop the ads and connect them with drivers in their target area. Once you’re approved as a driver, the company will apply colorful decals — also called wraps — to your car for a set period of time.
The longer your commute, the more you can get paid to wrap your car. The more you drive, the more exposure the businesses get, so they’re willing to pay a premium for those who cover lots of miles. Depending on your commute, location and the campaign, you could potentially earn between $100 and $400 a month, or in some cases, more.
When Sonya Fishel Lawrence saw a post online for Carvertise, she thought it was too good to be true. The Pennsylvania-based registered nurse was looking to boost her monthly earnings, so this passive source of income intrigued her.
She decided to submit her application to Carvertise after looking up reviews. Within a few weeks, the company put the ad on her car and she was earning money. “I was paid $300: $150 after I took my car to be wrapped and the other $150 at the end of the campaign,” said Lawrence.
Although car advertisements can’t replace your salary, it can be a good source of income since it requires no additional time or work from you.
What the car wrap process is like
So how do you wrap your car? When you sign up for a car advertisement service, the company will prompt you to enter information about your location, daily mileage and car. Some companies have minimum requirements you must meet. For example, Carvertise has a 30-mile daily driving minimum, and your car must be a 2008 model or newer.
Custom paint jobs or specialty finishes could make your vehicle ineligible, as that can affect how the car wrap looks. Most companies require that:
- Your car has its factory paint job
- You have a clean driving record
Once you submit your application, the company will evaluate your submission and see if you’re a good fit for an upcoming campaign. In some cases, it can take weeks or even months before you hear back.
If the company selects you for a campaign, they will contact you to let you know. Though you might not get to choose the ad that’s applied to your car, you can opt out if you find the ad inappropriate in any way.
If you decide to move forward, the company will work with you to schedule a time for a specialist to wrap your car. The decals are applied with an adhesive made especially for vehicles so that it won’t damage or scratch your paint.
A campaign, depending on the advertiser and the car wrap company, usually runs anywhere from one to six months, or in some cases, even longer. After a campaign is complete, you make another appointment with the car company to have the decal removed.
How to identify a legitimate vs. illegitimate car advertising company
Although you can get paid to advertise on your car, there are many scams out there. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission issued a warning in 2019 about car wrap companies scamming college students. Shady companies will say that you can get paid for having an advertisement on your car only if you pay a fee first. Or, they might send you a check for more than they owe you and ask you to wire them the difference. After you’ve wired the money, you’ll find that the check was a fake and you’re out the cash you sent.
It is important to research the companies before applying or giving away any of your personal information.
Legitimate car wrap advertising companies will meet the following guidelines:
- They don’t charge a fee: Real car wrap companies don’t charge drivers an application fee. You should be earning money, not paying for the service.
- They cover the wrapping cost: Car wrap businesses cover the cost of applying and removing the car wraps. If they ask you to pay or say they’ll reimburse you, look for another company.
- They have minimum requirements: Shady companies don’t care what model your car is or if you have a bad driving record. They just want your money. Legit car wrap advertising jobs mean that the company will ask about your car’s make, model, year and your driving history before accepting you.
- You must have car insurance: To drive with the reputable companies, you’ll need to show proof of car insurance coverage.
- They have a customer service line: If you have questions or run into problems during a campaign, you should be able to contact the company and talk to a real person.
If you have a long commute, it is possible to boost your monthly income by wrapping your car and just going about your daily routine, but be careful before signing up. Make sure you research each company before sending in an application or giving them any personal information to verify that it is legitimate.
If car wrapping doesn’t sound like a fit for you, there are other ways to increase your income. Here are 10 side gigs you can start this week.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.03% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.38% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.89% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.38% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of February 4, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 2/04/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at hello@earnest.com, or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Figure.
Figure Disclosures
Figure’s Student Refinance Loan is a private loan. If you refinance federal loans, you forfeit certain flexible repayment options associated with those loans. If you expect to incur financial hardship that would impact your ability to repay, you should consider federal consolidation alternatives.
4 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of November 8, 2019 and is subject to change.
5 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers.
6 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
College Ave Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
1College Ave Refi Education loans are not currently available to residents of Maine.
2All rates shown include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
3$5,000 is the minimum requirement to refinance. The maximum loan amount is $300,000 for those with medical, dental, pharmacy or veterinary doctorate degrees, and $150,000 for all other undergraduate or graduate degrees.
4This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a refi borrower with a Full Principal & Interest Repayment and a 10-year repayment term, has a $40,000 loan and a 5.5% Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $434.11 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $52,092.61. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
Information advertised valid as of 1/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 1.68% effective January 10, 2020.
8 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 12/019/2019 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.90% to 8.59% Variable APR with AutoPay and 3.49% to 7.75% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
|1.89% – 6.38%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.31% – 6.48%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.93% – 6.68%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.29% – 6.65%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.06%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.62% – 6.12%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.77% – 6.25%7
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.90% – 8.59%8
|Undergrad & Graduate