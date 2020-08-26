How-to-Get-Help-Paying-Your-New-Jersey-Student-Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

If you live in New Jersey and are repaying student debt, then here’s some good news: New Jersey student loan forgiveness programs are a real thing. Some are tied to areas of study like medicine or law, while others are offered by employers or New Jersey colleges themselves.

Read on to learn how you can get student loan repayment help or even forgiveness, as well as New Jersey’s limits on student loans and other private debt, and how to find even more repayment assistance.

Resources to help repay New Jersey student loans

If you are struggling with student loans in New Jersey, there are state-based student loan repayment assistance programs you might be able to qualify for.

If you studied nursing or medicine, you’re in luck. New Jersey offers a couple of programs specifically aimed at helping health care professionals get rid of their student loan debt.

If you are struggling with high tuition costs, check out programs such as Rutgers’ RU-N to the TOP, which provides free tuition for low-income families. This is a different kind of help than loan forgiveness but worth checking out to see if you qualify.

Let’s go over some of the options available — specifically:

Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program

This program was created to address a shortage of faculty members at nursing schools in the state. Since becoming an educator in nursing requires a graduate degree, this program incentivizes that with tuition payback in exchange for five years of full-time work at a nursing school after graduation.

However, the graduate program you attend must be one of the approved programs, such as a master’s degree in nursing (MSN), a doctor of nursing science (DNS), a doctor of nursing practice (DNP), or a Ph.D. in nursing or “another related field of study.” You also need to have maintained a 3.0 GPA in your program.

Once you graduate, you can qualify for the Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program if you obtain full-time faculty employment at a nursing school in New Jersey within one year of completing your graduate degree. Payments from this program will be sent to your student loan servicer and max out as follows:

$5,000 for your first year

$7,000 for your second year

$10,000 for your third year

$13,000 for your fourth year

$15,000 for your fifth year

No more than $50,000 is allowed for the entire loan redemption

You can find more information about this program through HESAA’s website or call them with questions at (609) 584-4480.

Primary Care Physician and Dentist Loan Redemption Program

If you’re a physician, physician assistant, certified nurse practitioner, certified nurse midwife or dentist working in an underserved community in New Jersey, this program can help you repay your student loans.

Primary Care Physician and Dentist Loan Redemption Program recipients can get student loan redemptions of up to $120,000. The redemption is in exchange for two to four years of service as a primary care provider in areas experiencing a critical shortage of such professionals. To be eligible, you must begin your service in one of these areas within two years of completing your training or residency.

You’re required to work full time for the first two years. You can then receive an extension by serving either another two years of full-time work, or four years of part-time work.

You can apply using this form from the program. More information is available via HESAA or the program’s website.

The New Jersey STEM Loan Redemption Program

A relatively new program (2018) in New Jersey is its STEM Loan Redemption Program, which is aimed at graduates who are employed in STEM jobs in the state. The incentive is aimed at attracting and retaining talent in the STEM fields.

The redemption exchange for this program is an employee’s commitment to working full time in a STEM field in New Jersey for up to eight years (and a minimum of four years).

After certifying that an applicant to the program has worked in a high-growth STEM job for the requisite amount of time in New Jersey, the recipients of the STEM Loan Redemption Program can have up to $2,000 eligible student loan debt redeemed, annually, for up to four years, to a maximum of $8,000.

Two other requirements are the applicants must have an outstanding balance with a state or federal loan program, not be in default on any student loans and they must have graduated on or after Dec. 14, 2018.

John R. Justice Loan Redemption program

This program is aimed at recruiting and retaining qualified prosecutors and public defenders in New Jersey.

If you do qualify for this program, you will be asked to sign an agreement to commit to remaining employed as a prosecutor or public defender for at least three years.

Unlike other programs, this award is made in a lump sum, and it is sent directly to the applicant’s lender. In 2019, the program awarded $2,409.89 to eligible prosecutors and defenders. It is not guaranteed that the program will be available in the fall of 2020, but if you are interested, you should check the website for more information.

Your school or your employer

Don’t just look to the state for assistance repaying your student loans — your alma mater and your employer might have programs to help as well.

For example, many law schools offer their own student loan repayment assistance programs. Eligibility for these programs, like the ones above, will depend on where you choose to work. Check out the assistance offered by Rutgers Law School and Seton Hall University School of Law to see what these programs look like. Then, check with your school to see if they have anything like it.

As for your workplace, many employers are starting to help their staff with student loan repayment.

If your employer isn’t yet offering a program like this, consider presenting the idea to your human resources department — not just for you, but also as a recruitment tool for millennials.

Statute of limitations on debt in New Jersey

So what happens if you’re deep in New Jersey student loan debt — and deep in New Jersey student loan default? The statute of limitations on debt in New Jersey could be on your side.

This means that debt in default has a time limit after which it becomes “time-barred.” Once that happens, collectors can still sue you for the debt, but you can use this statute as a defense and potentially win your case.

However, if you make a payment on a debt in default, the clock immediately restarts. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t make an effort to repay your debt — just that doing so clears out any time that has passed in leading up to the statute of limitations thus far.

Currently, there’s only a statute of limitation on private student loans. Federal student loans are exempt from this law. As of right now, the statute of limitations on certain debt in New Jersey is six years.

Where else to turn for New Jersey student loan help

If you don’t work in any of the fields necessary to reap the benefits of loan forgiveness programs, or your employer or school don’t offer student loan repayment assistance, don’t lose hope.

Although there might not be New Jersey-sponsored programs to help you with your loans, there are other ways to get help.

For example, there are federal student loan forgiveness programs that help teachers, nonprofit workers, government employees and others to obtain forgiveness for their loans.

And if you’re struggling to repay and don’t qualify for these programs, you can lower your monthly payments with an income-driven repayment plan and apply for forgiveness after the required number of consecutive payments.

Just keep in mind that most forgiven student loan debt, no matter which of the programs listed in this article you use, are subject to income tax. Prepare yourself so you’re not shocked by a tax bill if your debt is forgiven.

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!