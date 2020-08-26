How-to-Get-Help-Paying-Your-New-Jersey-Student-Loans

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
If you live in New Jersey and are repaying student debt, then here’s some good news: New Jersey student loan forgiveness programs are a real thing. Some are tied to areas of study like medicine or law, while others are offered by employers or New Jersey colleges themselves.
Read on to learn how you can get student loan repayment help or even forgiveness, as well as New Jersey’s limits on student loans and other private debt, and how to find even more repayment assistance.
Resources to help repay New Jersey student loans
If you are struggling with student loans in New Jersey, there are state-based student loan repayment assistance programs you might be able to qualify for.
If you studied nursing or medicine, you’re in luck. New Jersey offers a couple of programs specifically aimed at helping health care professionals get rid of their student loan debt.
If you are struggling with high tuition costs, check out programs such as Rutgers’ RU-N to the TOP, which provides free tuition for low-income families. This is a different kind of help than loan forgiveness but worth checking out to see if you qualify.
Let’s go over some of the options available — specifically:
- Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program
- Primary Care Physician and Dentist Loan Redemption Program
- The New Jersey STEM Loan Redemption Program
- John R. Justice Loan Redemption program
- Your school or your employer
Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program
This program was created to address a shortage of faculty members at nursing schools in the state. Since becoming an educator in nursing requires a graduate degree, this program incentivizes that with tuition payback in exchange for five years of full-time work at a nursing school after graduation.
However, the graduate program you attend must be one of the approved programs, such as a master’s degree in nursing (MSN), a doctor of nursing science (DNS), a doctor of nursing practice (DNP), or a Ph.D. in nursing or “another related field of study.” You also need to have maintained a 3.0 GPA in your program.
Once you graduate, you can qualify for the Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program if you obtain full-time faculty employment at a nursing school in New Jersey within one year of completing your graduate degree. Payments from this program will be sent to your student loan servicer and max out as follows:
- $5,000 for your first year
- $7,000 for your second year
- $10,000 for your third year
- $13,000 for your fourth year
- $15,000 for your fifth year
- No more than $50,000 is allowed for the entire loan redemption
You can find more information about this program through HESAA’s website or call them with questions at (609) 584-4480.
Primary Care Physician and Dentist Loan Redemption Program
If you’re a physician, physician assistant, certified nurse practitioner, certified nurse midwife or dentist working in an underserved community in New Jersey, this program can help you repay your student loans.
Primary Care Physician and Dentist Loan Redemption Program recipients can get student loan redemptions of up to $120,000. The redemption is in exchange for two to four years of service as a primary care provider in areas experiencing a critical shortage of such professionals. To be eligible, you must begin your service in one of these areas within two years of completing your training or residency.
You’re required to work full time for the first two years. You can then receive an extension by serving either another two years of full-time work, or four years of part-time work.
You can apply using this form from the program. More information is available via HESAA or the program’s website.
The New Jersey STEM Loan Redemption Program
A relatively new program (2018) in New Jersey is its STEM Loan Redemption Program, which is aimed at graduates who are employed in STEM jobs in the state. The incentive is aimed at attracting and retaining talent in the STEM fields.
The redemption exchange for this program is an employee’s commitment to working full time in a STEM field in New Jersey for up to eight years (and a minimum of four years).
After certifying that an applicant to the program has worked in a high-growth STEM job for the requisite amount of time in New Jersey, the recipients of the STEM Loan Redemption Program can have up to $2,000 eligible student loan debt redeemed, annually, for up to four years, to a maximum of $8,000.
Two other requirements are the applicants must have an outstanding balance with a state or federal loan program, not be in default on any student loans and they must have graduated on or after Dec. 14, 2018.
John R. Justice Loan Redemption program
This program is aimed at recruiting and retaining qualified prosecutors and public defenders in New Jersey.
If you do qualify for this program, you will be asked to sign an agreement to commit to remaining employed as a prosecutor or public defender for at least three years.
Unlike other programs, this award is made in a lump sum, and it is sent directly to the applicant’s lender. In 2019, the program awarded $2,409.89 to eligible prosecutors and defenders. It is not guaranteed that the program will be available in the fall of 2020, but if you are interested, you should check the website for more information.
Your school or your employer
Don’t just look to the state for assistance repaying your student loans — your alma mater and your employer might have programs to help as well.
For example, many law schools offer their own student loan repayment assistance programs. Eligibility for these programs, like the ones above, will depend on where you choose to work. Check out the assistance offered by Rutgers Law School and Seton Hall University School of Law to see what these programs look like. Then, check with your school to see if they have anything like it.
As for your workplace, many employers are starting to help their staff with student loan repayment.
If your employer isn’t yet offering a program like this, consider presenting the idea to your human resources department — not just for you, but also as a recruitment tool for millennials.
Statute of limitations on debt in New Jersey
So what happens if you’re deep in New Jersey student loan debt — and deep in New Jersey student loan default? The statute of limitations on debt in New Jersey could be on your side.
This means that debt in default has a time limit after which it becomes “time-barred.” Once that happens, collectors can still sue you for the debt, but you can use this statute as a defense and potentially win your case.
However, if you make a payment on a debt in default, the clock immediately restarts. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t make an effort to repay your debt — just that doing so clears out any time that has passed in leading up to the statute of limitations thus far.
Currently, there’s only a statute of limitation on private student loans. Federal student loans are exempt from this law. As of right now, the statute of limitations on certain debt in New Jersey is six years.
Where else to turn for New Jersey student loan help
If you don’t work in any of the fields necessary to reap the benefits of loan forgiveness programs, or your employer or school don’t offer student loan repayment assistance, don’t lose hope.
Although there might not be New Jersey-sponsored programs to help you with your loans, there are other ways to get help.
For example, there are federal student loan forgiveness programs that help teachers, nonprofit workers, government employees and others to obtain forgiveness for their loans.
And if you’re struggling to repay and don’t qualify for these programs, you can lower your monthly payments with an income-driven repayment plan and apply for forgiveness after the required number of consecutive payments.
Just keep in mind that most forgiven student loan debt, no matter which of the programs listed in this article you use, are subject to income tax. Prepare yourself so you’re not shocked by a tax bill if your debt is forgiven.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.98% – 6.90%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.24%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.10%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|2.99% – 6.06%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of August 11, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 5.80% per year for a 5-year term, 3.30% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.69% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 3.94% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.98% (with autopay) to 6.90% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of June 26, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.18%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.18% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.18% per year to 3.66% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.41% per year to 4.30% per year for a 12-year term, 3.18% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.54% per year to 6.90% per year for a 20-year term, or 4.43% per year to 7.02% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
Variable APRs and amounts subject to increase or decrease. Variable rates are indexed to the one-month LIBOR rate. The following Variable Rate examples are based on a $10,000 loan amount. Repayment examples are for illustrative purposes only. All student loan rates below are shown without the autopay discount (.25%). There are no application or origination fees, and no prepayment penalties. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 2.18% per year for a 5-year term would be $176.07. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.00% for a 7-year term would be $136.69. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 2.18% for a 8-year term would be $113.61. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 with an APR of 4.25% for a 10-year term would be $102.44. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 with an APR of 2.41% for a 12-year term would be $80.04. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 3.18% for a 15-year term would be $69.93. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.54% for a 20-year term would be from $63.48. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.43% for a 25-year term would be from $55.19.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.79% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.64% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 31, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/31/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of August 25, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.18% effective July 10, 2020.