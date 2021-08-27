How to Find Cheap College Textbooks

The average full-time undergraduate student at a four-year public college spends nearly $1,300 on textbooks every year, according to the College Board. But you might be able to lower that cost if you can find cheap college textbooks from discount sellers or used book marketplaces.
If you want to try to avoid shelling out thousands of dollars for required books, read on to learn where to find cheap college textbooks.
- Where to find cheap college textbooks
- Tips for finding cheap college textbooks
- How to shop around for college textbooks
Where to find cheap college textbooks
With school costs reaching all-time highs and student loans becoming a major issue, cutting costs wherever you can is essential to making college affordable.
And thanks to some ingenuity and research, you can definitely find college books at a discount.
First and foremost, skip the school bookstore. Schools charge premiums, and because many students don’t realize they have options, they hand over their money for overpriced books.
Instead, check out these alternative online marketplaces to get the cheapest college textbooks, whether new, used or rentals:
- Abebooks.com
- Alibris.com
- Amazon
- BetterWorldBooks.com
- Booksrun.com
- Campus Book Rentals
- CampusBooks.com
- Chegg
- eBay
- eCampus.com
- Sellbackyourbook.com
- Textbooks.com
- ValoreBooks.com
On some of these sites, you can also sell your used textbooks to make some money back at the end of the semester.
Tips for finding cheap college textbooks
Along with checking out the above college textbook marketplaces, use one or more of these six tips to save money when you’re shopping for your college textbooks:
1. Review retailers for new books
2. Consider used books
3. Rent your books
4. Share with a friend
5. Look for open source
6. Resell your textbooks
1. Review retailers for new books
If your professor assigned a newly published book, buying used is probably not an option. But many retailers sell new books for much less than a campus bookstore.
Amazon and Barnes & Noble often carry textbooks with lower prices and sometimes offer coupons and promotional codes as well.
If you have to buy new, check out BigWords, Bookfinder.com, CheapestTextbooks.com or SlugBooks.com before you purchase. These sites compare prices from major online booksellers, so you can find the best deal available.
2. Consider used books
If you don’t mind a book with dog-eared pages or writing on some pages, a used book can be a great choice.
You can find used books in fair to excellent condition at sites like Amazon, eBay or Textbooks.com. Oftentimes you can get a huge discount on books.
For example, Psychology by David Myers, is around $173 brand new at Amazon. However, you can get the same book in “acceptable” condition on Ebay for just $20.
So if you can put up with a little wear and tear, you can save significantly on the purchase price.
3. Rent your books
Another option is to try renting textbooks to get them cheap for college. Some sites offer online or hardcopy rentals for the length of your semester. For textbook rentals, check out sites like,
- Amazon
- Chegg
- Campus Book Rentals
But if you go this route, make sure you compare multiple sites for the best rate before renting.
4. Share with a friend
Even if you can buy used textbooks or rent your books, the cost of textbooks for multiple classes can still add up in the hundreds.
The good news is you can cut your costs in half by sharing your books with a classmate. If you divide up the costs between the two of you, it can make textbooks much more affordable.
This idea works best when you are in different time slots for the same class, so you can pass off the book to each other in between sessions. While it can take some planning and scheduling, sharing the cost can save you money.
5. Look for open source
Finally, many professors are starting to realize what a burden expensive books are on students.
More and more teachers are instead using open source texts for their classes. Open source books are published for free online. The authors post them with an unrestricted license, so students can download them and even read them on their smartphones. It’s one of the best ways to get cheap textbooks for college.
College Open Textbooks and OpenStax are two of the biggest sites for open source books. They offer high-quality texts that are peer-reviewed by industry leaders, just like the expensive books. But, they’re free to read and download.
To find out if your school or a particular professor uses open source books, check with the school library. Or, ask the instructor directly.
6. Resell your textbooks
Finally, selling your new or used textbooks when you are done with them can help you recoup some of your costs.
Again, skip the school bookstore and sell your books online. You’ll get more money than the bookstore would offer. And, you can compare different offers to ensure you get the best price for your books.
How to shop around for college textbooks
College textbooks can add thousands of dollars to your education costs.
So before picking up next semester’s books from the school bookstore, shop around and explore your options. You may be able to rent, buy a used book or find a free version.
By finding more affordable versions of your college textbooks, you could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the course of your education.
Kat Tretina contributed to this report.
