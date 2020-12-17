Georgia private and federal student loan borrowers owe an average of $39,272 in debt — third-highest in the nation and 7% more than the U.S. average of $36,689.
There are 1.6 million student loan borrowers in the state. If you’re looking for information on Georgia student loans, repayment assistance or how to refinance, keep reading.
Georgia borrowers owe average of $39,272 in federal, private student loan debt — and more facts
The University System of Georgia has more than 340,000 students attending its 26 state colleges and universities. The four largest universities in the state are all within the system:
- Georgia State University
- Kennesaw State University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- University of Georgia
Borrowers who attended an in-state private school or a public school within the University System of Georgia or the Technical College System of Georgia may also owe Student Access Loans, a 1% fixed-rate loan available for up to $8,000 a year or $36,000 total.
The Georgia Student Finance Commission administers state aid, including the HOPE Scholarship, the REACH Georgia scholarship program and the Zell Miller Grant. More information is available on the GAfutures website.
|Georgia Grants and Scholarships for College — Best Options and How to Apply
Student loan debt in Georgia’s largest counties, from Cobb to Gwinnett
Student loan debt by ZIP code in Georgia’s largest city: Atlanta
Loan repayment programs for Georgia residents
Here are some Georgia student loan repayment programs that are available for borrowers looking to pay down their student loan debt.
For each of the following programs, the medical professional must commit to working full time in an underserved, rural area of the state. They must also — with exceptions — be employed by a hospital, group medical practice, community health center or another health care organization.
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Loan Repayment Program (APRNLRP)
Advanced practice registered nurses can earn up to $10,000 a year — for a maximum of four years and $40,000 — through the APRNLRP.
Dentists for Rural Areas Assistance (DRAA) Program
The DRAA Program offers up to $25,000 a year — for a maximum of four years and $100,000 — to licensed dentists. Dentists who own their practice are also eligible.
Physician Assistant Loan Repayment Program (PALRP)
Physician assistants can earn up to $10,000 a year — for a maximum of four years and $40,000.
Physicians for Rural Areas Assistance (PRAA) Program
The PRAA Program offers up to $25,000 a year — for a maximum of four years and $100,000 — to licensed physicians.
Georgia federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe more than national average — and more comparisons
How to refinance student loans in Georgia
Considering nearly 10% of borrowers in Georgia owe $100,000 or more in federal student loan debt, refinancing may be a good way to save money and pay off the balance faster.
Refinancing your student loans means obtaining a new loan with an (ideally) lower interest rate. Not to mention, it’s much simpler to make one monthly loan payment than multiple ones.
However, there are some downsides worth considering. This is especially true if you have federal student loans, which provide certain protections that aren’t generally available with private student loans. Refinancing means you lose federal protections, including:
- Income-driven repayment options
- Loan forgiveness
- Deferment and forbearance
While you should shop around for your best refinance rates, there are Georgia institutions that offer student loan refinancing, including:
- Georgia’s Own Credit Union
- Georgia United Credit Union
- Savannah Wealth Group
Sources
- U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020
- Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020
- mappingstudentdebt.org
Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.