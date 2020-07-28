How to Get a Fulbright Scholarship to Travel the World

Are you interested in studying, working or teaching English in another country?
If you’re a college graduate (or soon to be one), then you may want to consider reviewing Fulbright Scholarship requirements. The prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program hands out about 2,000 awards annually. Winning one could be a life-changing experience — and help you limit student loans for graduate school.
To learn how to get a Fulbright scholarship and whether the opportunity is right for you, let’s try to answer the following questions:
- What is a Fulbright scholarship?
- What are the Fulbright scholarship requirements?
- How can you get a Fulbright scholarship?
- Should you apply to the Fulbright program?
What is a Fulbright scholarship?
The Fulbright Program operates in more than 160 countries across the world (140 of which are available through the U.S. Student Program), and as such Fulbright scholarships come in all shapes and sizes. One scholarship could go to a writer finishing their novel in the Philippines. Another could support a master’s student researching robots in the U.K. A Fulbright scholarship could even sponsor a music student’s exploration of traditional folk music in rural China.
Plus, a Fulbright scholarship isn’t just for paying for grad school. It also supports research projects that drive innovation, solve complex problems or add to cross-cultural understanding.
Thanks to federal funding, the Fulbright scholarship covers most or all of the costs of tuition, books, research, room and board, living costs, health insurance and round-trip transportation. Exact amounts differ by country and student.
|Deferring student loans during a Fulbright scholarship
|Federal student loan borrowers may request a Graduate Fellowship Deferment. The deferment allows you to pause repayment on your eligible federal loans for the scholarship’s duration, although interest will accrue on unsubsidized loans. If you have private loans to repay, contact your lender to see if it operates similar support programs.
What are the Fulbright scholarship requirements?
So, how can you qualify for a Fulbright scholarship? And could this international program be the answer to your question of how to pay for grad school?
There are a few different strands of the Fulbright program, including one for international students and one for seasoned professionals — let’s focus on the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
Fulbright scholarship requirements for American students
The U.S. Student Program sends American students abroad to attend grad school, conduct research or teach English.
For this program, you need to…
- Be a U.S. citizen or national
- Hold a Bachelor’s degree before the grant starts
- For research grants: Have some proficiency in the host country’s native language (although this requirement is waived for English teachers in certain places, including South Korea and many other East Asian countries)
- For artist grants: Have at least four years of professional training in the creative or performing arts
You should also be pretty new to the host country: The Fulbright program wants to give students the opportunity to live abroad, so if you’ve already lived in your host country, then you’ll be at a competitive disadvantage.
|Preferred qualifications
|Beyond Fulbright scholarship requirements, these factors could increase your chances of winning financial aid:
How can you get a Fulbright scholarship?
A scholarship that pays for grad school, living costs and transportation while studying in a foreign country? Yes, you might now be wondering how to get a Fulbright scholarship — and it starts with putting together a stellar application.
Fulbright scholarships are merit-based, but you don’t need to be top of your class to qualify. The Fulbright committee wants to see that you’re a well-rounded person, with unique passions and goals. They rely a great deal on your application essays to get a sense of who you are and how you’ll make the most of a Fulbright scholarship.
Not only should you work hard on your application essays, but you’ll also need to provide three glowing recommendation letters.
Therefore, take the time to meet with your professors or employers to talk about your interests. A generic recommendation letter simply won’t do: You need to make sure yours goes in-depth about your strengths and personality.
Finally, you should state specific goals for the year ahead. Say exactly what you’ll study, where you’ll live and why your year deserves funding. Still, keep in mind that some countries are more competitive than others.
For the 2020-21 year, for instance, 18 students got awards for Australia out of 172 applications. Iceland gave six awards, but there were only 30 applications. Australia applicants had only about a 10% chance of acceptance, while applicants to Iceland had about a 20% chance.
The takeaway? Consider applying to a less “popular” country to maximize your chances of getting accepted.
Should you apply to the Fulbright program?
If spending a year abroad with a scholarship paying for grad school appeals to you, then you should look into the Fulbright scholarship requirements.
The Fulbright Program expects students to engage in the host country and form relationships with people. They look for people with a high level of independence and self-direction in their work. Even from the beginning, you’re expected to have a concrete plan for the year ahead.
If you decide to apply, take several months to do research, clarify your goals, write your essays and put together the best application you can.
|Fulbright scholarship application timeline for 2020-21
|February through September 2020
|Online and on-campus informational events
|March 31, 2020
|Online application opens
|August through September 2020
|Application deadlines for campus-based applications
|Oct. 13, 2020
|National application deadline
|March through May 2021
|Candidates notified if selected
If all goes well, you could be spending the next year in a foreign country having the experience of a lifetime.
Looking for other sources for grad school funding? Check out this guide to learn more about how to pay for grad school without loans.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|1.24% – 11.37%1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.25% – 9.44%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 11.98%3
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.24% – 11.44%4
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.90% – 11.66%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.73% – 13.01%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
sofiDisclosures
UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.11% to 11.81% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.78% to 11.72% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).