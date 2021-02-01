How to Freeze Your Credit Report and Avoid Identity Theft

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

If you suspect you’ve been the victim of identity theft or fraud, act fast to freeze your credit report. Placing a credit freeze can prevent theft from proceeding any further and protect your credit score.

Here’s what you need to know about freezing credit reports, as well as some downsides to consider before doing so:

What placing a credit freeze does

A credit freeze gives you control over who sees and uses your credit report.

When you freeze your credit report, lenders and others aren’t allowed to access it for any reason. However, when you apply for credit, you’ll need to take steps to lift the freeze.

4 reasons you should freeze your credit report

Requesting a credit report freeze can help protect you from identity theft, especially in the following situations:

In the digital age, it’s almost impossible to avoid having your sensitive information stored on a web server. And as hackers become more sophisticated, data breaches become more common.

In some cases, you might not find out immediately that your information has been compromised. So, freezing credit reports can prevent anything from happening in the meantime.

Unless you’ve opted out, you likely receive prescreened or preapproved offers from lenders. Many of these offers include a promotion for a credit card or the promise of a low interest rate on a personal loan.

In any case, the financial institution checked your credit with a soft inquiry before sending that offer. Although the inquiry itself doesn’t hurt your credit score, you might feel like your privacy has been violated.

If you do a credit report freeze, lenders won’t have access to your report.

If you’re planning to take a long trip abroad, the last thing you want to do is deal with fraud back home. And since you’re not going to be in the U.S. for a while, you likely won’t be applying for credit while you’re away.

Placing a credit freeze over the phone or online is usually instantaneous, so you can make the request anytime.

With data breaches and other types of fraud, it can be hard to say what the thieves have access to. But if you know for sure what a fraudster has stolen, freezing your credit reports can give you peace of mind.

For example, if your mail was stolen, it’s possible your Social Security number was listed on a document that had been mailed to you.

How to freeze your credit report

There are four ways to request a credit report freeze from a credit bureau:

Whichever method you choose, note that to complete the request, you’ll need to provide the following information:

Full name

Address

Date of birth

Social Security number

Other personal information

After the freeze has been placed, you’ll receive a letter in the mail with a PIN or password you can use later to lift the freeze.

This is the most convenient option. You can make online requests through the three national credit bureaus’ websites:

You can call the bureaus and make requests through their customer service teams:

TransUnion: 1-888-909-8872

Equifax: 888-298-0045

Experian: 1-888-397-3742

Although it’s a significantly slower option, two of the three credit bureaus allow you to make requests via snail mail:

Equifax Security Freeze

P.O. Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348

Experian Security Freeze

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

In June 2017, TransUnion and Equifax launched a tool that allows you to freeze and unfreeze your credit reports with a click of your mouse.

“Multi-Bureau Lock allows customers to lock both their TransUnion and Equifax credit reports simultaneously,” said Heather Battison, former vice president of consumer communications at TransUnion.

The caveat is that you need to be a paying customer for TransUnion’s Credit Lock, which costs $24.95 per month. This service also offers up to $1,000,000 in identity theft insurance.

Equifax also offers a free service called Lock & Alert™, which allows you to lock your Equifax reports.

3 downsides to consider before you freeze your credit report

Freezing credit reports sounds like a great way to avoid identity theft altogether, but there are a few things you should note before doing it:

“Freezing your credit prevents fraudsters from opening unauthorized lines of credit under your name, protecting your overall credit health,” said Battison.

But it doesn’t prevent identity theft on your active accounts. If you choose to freeze your credit report, make sure you still keep an eye on your current accounts.

Most credit monitoring services provide you with a credit report and score by making a soft inquiry on your credit report.

If your report is frozen, though, they might not be able to access it. That will make it hard to know if there’s any fraud happening on accounts you already have open.

Every time you apply for credit, an apartment lease or a utility contract, the other party typically runs a credit check. If you freeze your credit report, though, the other party can’t do that. So, you’ll need to request temporary lifts.

Credit bureaus have up to three days to lift the freeze, so make sure to do it well in advance.

Other options to consider before freezing credit reports

If you’re concerned about identity theft, freezing credit reports isn’t the only precaution you can take. You also can add an initial fraud alert to your credit reports.

“In the event of a suspected breach, place a fraud alert on your credit report to alert potential creditors or lenders you may have been a victim of fraud,” said Battison.

That way, if someone applies for credit in your name, the creditor must reach out to the phone number you listed in the alert to verify your identity.

What’s more, you have to create a fraud alert with only one of the three credit bureaus. It will then contact the others on your behalf.

If a fraud alert sounds more appropriate for your situation, choose it over a credit freeze. If, however, you feel like things are bad enough, freezing your credit reports might give you more peace of mind.

According to Battison, other ways to prevent fraud include monitoring your credit report regularly, using secure websites and using mobile payments instead of plastic at cash registers.

