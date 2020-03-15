14 Ways to Get Assistance for Your Student Loans

While there’s no magic bullet that will make your student loans disappear, there are legitimate sources of student loan assistance. Whether you pursue a forgiveness program or use strategies to lower your interest rate, you can save money on your debt.
While not everything on this list will work for you, there’s a good chance that at least one of these approaches will. And as a result, you might be able to get rid of your student loans ahead of schedule.
14 ways to get student loan assistance
Whether you earn money back on your loan or get some of your debt canceled, these are ways to get student loan assistance and pay your debt off faster.
1. Earn forgiveness through income-driven repayment
2. Serve the public for 10 years
3. Apply for forgiveness specific to your career
4. Find a loan repayment assistance program through your state
5. Volunteer
6. Work for an employer with a student loan benefit
7. Move to a new town
8. Find out if you qualify for student loan cancellation
9. Refinance your student loans for better rates
10. Sign up for student loan auto-pay
11. Crowdfund your student loans
12. Rent out your home
13. Sell your stuff
14. Find money in your budget
1. Earn forgiveness through income-driven repayment
If you’re having trouble making your monthly payments on your federal student loans, you may not be enrolled in the right repayment program.
Fortunately, there are four repayment plans that may be helpful, plus result in having some of your student loan debt canceled:
- Income-Based Repayment (IBR)
- Pay As You Earn (PAYE)
- Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE)
- Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR)
These programs lower your monthly payments to be in line with your income and qualify you for loan forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of consistent repayment.
A couple of caveats:
- Forgiven loan amounts may be considered taxable income and taxes are due the same year you receive forgiveness.
- Student loans stretched over 20+ years could end up costing you more in interest fees than the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan.
However, if you’re missing payments because you can’t afford them, that means late fees and, if you’re not careful, default. And if you have a lot of student loan debt, holding out for forgiveness could be worth it. These income-driven repayment plans are worth a closer look.
2. Serve the public for 10 years
If you have federal direct loans, consider the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF).
To qualify, you must:
- Work at least 30 hours a week for 10 years for a qualifying government or nonprofit organization (both the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps are qualifying organizations).
- Make 120 qualifying monthly payments under one of the income-driven repayment plans.
Even better, loans forgiven under PSLF are not considered taxable income.
3. Apply for forgiveness specific to your career
PSLF isn’t the only student loan forgiveness program available to professionals. You can also find other federal programs for professions, such as doctors, nurses and teachers.
Here are a couple to look into:
- Teacher Loan Forgiveness, which forgives up to $17,500 for qualifying teachers who work for five consecutive years.
- Nurse Corps Loan Repayment, which pays off up to 60% of student loans for qualifying nurses after two years and an additional 25% after a third year.
The military also offers student loan assistance to those on active duty and veterans. For all the options, head to our complete guide to student loan forgiveness programs.
4. Find a loan repayment assistance program through your state
Many states also have student loan repayment assistance programs (LRAPs) for qualifying professionals. These programs offer thousands of dollars in student loan assistance to eligible borrowers.
Plus, you can sometimes use this student loan assistance to pay off both private and federal student loans (federal programs only forgive federal loans). Some commonly qualifying professions include
- Doctor
- Lawyer
- Dentist
- Pharmacist
- Teacher
- Veterinarian
Many LRAPs also require that you work in a shortage or high-need area for a few years. Check out our full database of state-run LRAPs to see what options are available to you.
5. Volunteer
If it won’t interfere with a full-time job you already have (and want to keep), volunteering can be a great way of getting student loan assistance to pay off your debt.
As already mentioned, both the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps are qualifying organizations for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Americorps also offers an education award which you can use to pay off student loans.
Head to an organization you’re interested in to see if it could offer student loan assistance in exchange for volunteering.
6. Work for an employer with a student loan benefit
With the student debt crisis worse than ever, some employers are stepping in to help. An increasing number of companies now offer a student loan matching benefit.
Like a 401(k) benefit, this student loan perk matches your student loan payments dollar for dollar up to a certain amount.
If you’re open to swapping companies, consider prioritizing one that will help pay off your student loans.
7. Move to a new town
If you’re open to moving, you might be interested to know that some towns offer student loan assistance to attract new residents.
Through its Rural Opportunity Zones program, for example, Kansas offers $15,000 in student loan assistance over five years to qualifying new residents.
And Hamilton, Ohio, offers up to $10,000 in student loan assistance to qualifying professionals who work in Hamilton and graduated with a STEAM degree.
While there aren’t a lot of programs throughout the country like this, keep an eye out to see if any towns you’d be interested in moving to could help pay off your student debt.
8. Find out if you qualify for student loan cancellation
In certain special circumstances, the Department of Education will cancel your federal student loans outright.
The Closed School Discharge program, for example, cancels your loans if your school closed while you attended or shortly after you withdrew. And Total and Permanent Disability Discharge cancels loans for borrowers who experience a total and permanent disability.
Although these circumstances might not apply to the majority of borrowers, they’re worth knowing about. Head to our guide for all seven reasons you could get a student loan discharge.
9. Refinance your student loans for better rates
Another option to explore is student loan refinancing. When you refinance, you take out a new loan to replace one or more of your old ones. If this new loan has a lower interest rate, you could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on your debt.
This lower interest rate might also mean you can afford to make extra payments on your student loans, thereby saving even more on interest and potentially getting out of debt ahead of schedule.
While refinancing can be a strategic way to save money on your student loans, make sure to learn about all the pros and cons before you apply.
10. Sign up for student loan auto-pay
Most student loan servicers offer an interest rate discount (usually 0.25%) when you set up autopay. This could save you hundreds of dollars over the life of your loan – not a ton, but money you can use to pay off your debt a bit faster.
Call or visit your loan servicer’s website for autopay information.
11. Crowdfund your student loans
Rather than volunteer your time, you can try a straight-up gifting campaign to crowdfund money for your student loans. While Kickstarter may seem the obvious choice, try sites more geared toward campaigns for educational expenses: Generosity by Indiegogo, YouCaring and GoFundMe.
12. Rent out your home
Do you have a guest room you could turn into a regular rental? Do you have family and friends you could stay with if you were to rent out the whole place?
Or maybe you’re planning on being gone anyway, which is a no-brainer way of making money on a space that would otherwise be empty. Airbnb has the best name recognition, but it’s not the only game in town. Check VRBO, HomeAway and FlipKey, too.
13. Sell your stuff
If you don’t need it or love it, why do you have it (especially if it represents assistance for your student loans)?
The obvious go-tos for selling pretty much anything are Amazon, Craigslist, eBay and Facebook Groups. But if it’s clothes you’re selling, you’ll likely get the best return via clothing-specific sites, like GoodTwice, Poshmark and ThredUP.
For anything that won’t sell online, never underestimate the power of an old-school yard sale, especially for furniture and miscellaneous household items.
14. Find money in your budget
It might not be the most fun, but one of the best ways to find money for your student loans is in your own budget.
Especially consider the categories of food and entertainment, where we tend to do the most spending on unnecessary items. For instance, if you haven’t already, cancel cable once and for all! You have plenty of other more affordable viewing options, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and an HDTV antenna.
Where else in your budget can you find money to put toward student loans instead? Think of the freedom you’ll have later my making a few sacrifices now.
For even more creative ideas and inspiration, head to our ultimate guide on how to pay off your student loans faster.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Important Disclosures for Earnest.
