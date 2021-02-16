Battle Identity Theft With These 3 Fraud Alert Options

Whether your data was compromised in a data breach or you’ve been the victim of identity theft, placing a fraud alert on your credit report can help prevent new account fraud. This type of fraud occurs when an identity thief opens a new credit account in your name.
There are a few types of fraud alerts you can set, including an initial fraud alert and an active duty alert on your credit report. To learn about when and how to sign up for these fraud alert protections, as well as how to take a fraud alert off your credit report once the threat has passed, let’s look at these topics:
- 3 types of credit report fraud alerts
- Setting up a fraud alert on your credit report
- Taking a fraud alert off your credit report
- Staying aware to avoid all types of fraud
3 types of credit report fraud alerts
When a fraud alert is on your credit report, creditors will call you before approving a credit application. They’ll verify your identity and confirm you’re the applicant.
Setting up a fraud alert on your credit report is free, but it’s important to know which one is suitable for your situation.
1. Initial fraud alert
2. Extended fraud alert
3. Active duty alert on credit report
1. Initial fraud alert
While an initial fraud alert used to end after 90 days, it now lasts for a full year.
You’ll receive access to a free copy of your credit report from each of the three credit bureaus, which will allow you to check recent activity to make sure no damage has been done already.
This option is best if you suspect you might become a victim of identity theft or if you’ve been a victim but haven’t reported the fraud.
2. Extended fraud alert
If you’re a victim of identity theft already and have submitted an identity theft report, you can place an extended fraud alert on a credit report.
An extended fraud alert lasts for seven years. You’ll receive access to two free copies of your credit report from each of the three credit bureaus within 12 months, which will give you more time to check your credit reports to make sure the fraudster doesn’t try to come back for more.
What’s more, credit reporting companies must remove your name from their marketing lists for prescreened offers for five years.
3. Active duty alert on credit report
A purely precautionary measure, active duty alerts on credit reports are for service members who head out for deployment. Active duty alerts last for one year, but can be renewed as long as you’re in active duty.
In addition to normal verification requirements for creditors, the alert also requires that credit reporting companies take your name off their marketing lists. You won’t receive prescreened offers for two years.
How to set up a fraud alert on your credit report
To set up an initial fraud alert, extended alert or active duty alert on your credit report, you need to contact only one of the three national credit bureaus. It will then forward the request to the other two.
You can request an alert online or by phone. You may also be able to request an alert by mail, but this would be the slowest option.
Experian
- Online
- Phone: 1-888-397-3742
Equifax
- Online
- Phone: 1-800-525-6285
TransUnion
- Online
- Phone: 1-800-680-7289
When you request an alert, you’ll need to verify your identity. You’ll also want to include a phone number creditors can call to verify your identity.
How to take a fraud alert off your credit report
Both Experian and TransUnion allow you to take a fraud alert off your credit report online. You also can call to remove them. With Equifax, you must call to remove your fraud alert. You can remove a fraud alert at any time.
Be prepared to provide certain information to verify your identity.
Stay alert to avoid all types of fraud
Adding a fraud alert on a credit report is a great way to help prevent new account fraud. But it doesn’t do anything to prevent other types of fraudulent activity.
To protect yourself, keep track of your bank and credit card accounts. Banks and credit unions try to catch fraudulent purchases, but their computers can’t catch everything.
Also, avoid giving out your payment information to just anyone. For example, don’t buy something online if the website is not secure. You usually can see whether a website is secure by looking at the address bar at the top of your browser.
Lastly, keep an eye on your credit score and credit reports. If you notice any big changes, it could be a sign that something is wrong.
Identity theft is a real threat. But if you remain vigilant, you can limit the opportunities fraudsters have to steal your information.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
