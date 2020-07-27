Are For-Profit Colleges Bad? 6 Reasons to Be Careful

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Are for-profit colleges bad? It depends.

Some provide useful skills training, but others might be overpriced or don’t provide as valuable or affordable an education as their nonprofit counterparts. What’s more, some for-profit schools can be downright predatory, taking students’ money without providing sufficient value in return.

If you’re considering a for-profit college, here are six potential issues to look out for, so that

Are for-profit schools bad? 6 issues to be aware of

As private businesses, for-profit schools are first and foremost, a business. If you attend one, you could end up shelling out a lot of money without getting much of a return on your investment.

Before you enroll, here are six issues to watch out for if you’re looking at for-profit colleges:

1. They often cost more than traditional colleges

2. They might spend less on your education

3. You could end up earning less

4. Their job placement statistics can sometimes be misleading

5. If your school closes, credit transfers might be difficult

6. In some cases, community college might be a better option

1. They often cost more than traditional colleges

For-profits may sound like a good option for someone who doesn’t have the time or money to attend a four-year college or university. However, the price tag could set you back far more than a nonprofit school.

Annual tuition and fees for a public two-year, in-district school are $3,730, according to CollegeBoard for 2019-2020. For a public four-year, in-state school, they are $10,440. And for a for-profit college, they are $14,600.

Let’s say you study for two years to earn your associate degree. You’d save an estimated $21,740 by choosing a community college over a for-profit school. If you chose a four-year public college over a for-profit college, you’d save $16,640 over four years.

2. They might spend less on your education

According to The Century Foundation, for-profit schools typically spend less than half of their revenue on student instruction, while nonprofit colleges generally spend more on instruction than they take in as tuition revenue.

How does the student fare in this scenario? According to the National Center of Education Statistics (NCES), the six-year graduation rate for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree at for-profit schools is only 21%, as opposed to 60% at public schools and 66% at private nonprofit colleges.

For this reason, you’ll want to take a close look at graduation rates before enrolling.

You also watch out for predatory or less-than-scrupulous schools. Reports have turned up shady institutions that offer little value, including some unaccredited online schools and trade schools.

3. You could end up earning less

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), students who earn certificates at for-profit schools are less likely to be employed than students who attend public institutions. Those who do get jobs have 11% lower earnings than their public college counterparts.

While some for-profit schools might lead to great earnings, the data means that you’ll want to think carefully about your return on investment before going this route. Look for stats on post-graduation outcomes. Ideally, you can dig up some data from impartial sources or speak to students themselves rather than relying solely on the school’s advertisements for insight.

4. Their job placement statistics can sometimes be misleading

The job placement rates for-profit colleges advertise are not always accurate. In some cases, these numbers could be inflated and don’t necessarily include work found in the field that graduates studied.

If you decided to get a for-profit education for a degree in massage therapy, but end up working at Home Depot, then a lower-quality school might count that as a “placement.”

So even if a job placement rate sounds promising, do some digging. That number might not truly reflect the percentage of students who found work in their field.

5. If your school closes, credit transfers might be difficult

Let’s say you’re already attending a for-profit school, and all of a sudden, your school closes.

With for-profit colleges, this is not infrequent. In fact, in the fall of 2016, one of the best-known for-profit colleges, ITT Technical Institute, closed its doors.

The good news is, students with federal loans might be eligible for student loan discharge if their school closes. But this doesn’t apply to those who’ve already completed their programs.

What’s more, the Department of Education has recently sought to limit borrowers’ access to student loan discharge through the borrower defense to repayment program.

Students whose schools are still open might also find that their credits don’t transfer to other universities the way they hoped. This could be an issue if they intend to switch to another school or seek a higher degree later on.

6. In some cases, community college might be a better option

Many prospective students see for-profit colleges as a more flexible way to earn a degree. And that’s exactly what for-profit schools want you to think.

However, even if you’re a working parent or don’t have the GPA to get into a four-year public university, you don’t have to turn to a for-profit education.

Look to your local community college. There’s a chance it’ll be cheaper, offer night classes and allow you to attend part-time if necessary. Not only might you get a better education, but you might also obtain better results after graduation.

And if you want to earn your bachelor’s degree, you can likely transfer your credits from a community college to a four-year school.

With this in mind, make sure you carefully evaluate the pros and cons of any for-profit school before signing up.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

