Firstmark Student Loan Services Review: What You Should Know

Paying back private student loans can be a complicated process for both you and your lender.

Many lenders use Firstmark student loan services to help. Instead of handling payments and customer service requests, lenders can hire Firstmark Services to take care of those things.

Here’s what you should know if you need to deal with Firstmark to pay back your student loans.

Firstmark student loan services: A closer look

Firstmark — founded in 1997 — is a division of Nelnet, a student loan servicer that provides private and federal student loans to more than 5 million borrowers.

However, Firstmark doesn’t lend money to students. Instead, Firstmark:

Helps borrowers organize their payments through tools such as autopay

Processes monthly student loan payments on behalf of the lender that originated the loan

Provides customer service

The lenders set the APRs and eligibility terms, and Firstmark handles the day-to-day operations to make sure borrowers are repaying their student loans.

Lenders might opt to use Firstmark’s services so they can focus on seeking new borrowers. That way, they don’t have to allocate time and resources to track down existing borrowers. If your lender has partnered with Firstmark, you must use it. You have no choice as a borrower.

It’s also important to note that Firstmark deals with repayments on private student loans, not federal loans. It works with a number of lenders, including:

Firstmark also services refinanced student loans.

Firstmark is the primary contact for customer service-related issues and is in charge of reporting payment information to the credit bureaus. Additionally, Firstmark will help with other tasks, such as pulling a document if you need to show the status of your payments.

How Firstmark works with student loan borrowers

Firstmark student loan services can help simplify the process of paying back your student loan. The services Firstmark provides include KwikPay, which deducts your monthly payments automatically.

Firstmark also provides access to an online account where you can see:

The status of your loan

Your payment schedule

Your completed payments

Here are answers to some common questions about Firstmark.

Are there any loan fees?

There are no prepayment penalties, though Firstmark will still deduct your regular payment from your bank account each month if you enrolled in autopay.

Late fees will differ by lender. Call Firstmark customer service at 888-538-7378 or check your promissory note for more information.

You could be subject to a $5 returned payment fee if your payment method is denied.

What if I miss — or think I will miss — a payment?

If you think you’re going to miss a payment with Firstmark, consider making a partial payment. You can log in to your account (more on that below) and submit a special payment request.

However, doing so could still mean that your loan ends up being delinquent, and you could end up paying late fees and losing your borrower benefits depending on your lender. Firstmark may help — either by postponing or lowering your payments — if you call its customer service hotline, though assistance can differ by lender.

What access do cosigners have?

Cosigners can register for their own Firstmark account to access all information. They can also make payments toward student loans.

For borrowers who want to release a cosigner, contact Firstmark to see if your loan program offers this feature.

Can I refinance a Firstmark student loan?

You can refinance or consolidate a loan that’s being serviced by Firstmark, as long as you meet certain credit requirements.

Your new lender will issue a disbursement, so you’ll need to contact it rather than Firstmark if you have any questions.

Who is eligible to use Firstmark?

Firstmark doesn’t determine who is eligible for personal student loans, as it is simply a payment collector. You would need to borrow loans from a private student loan lender that works with Firstmark, such as Citizens Bank.

Multiple factors determine your eligibility, including:

Whether you have a co-borrower

Your choice of school

Your credit history

If a private student loan lender confirms your eligibility and approves the student loan, your lender will indicate who your student loan servicer is in your promissory agreement.

However, if you haven’t heard from the lender or servicer, ask your lender or look at your most recent student loan statement to see if Firstmark is listed.

You’ll want to figure out this information as soon as possible to make sure you’re on top of any payments. It’s important to read all correspondence that comes through about your student loan in case there are any changes or updates to your account.

How do you sign up for Firstmark?

Once you’ve determined your lender works with Firstmark, you can follow a few simple steps to set up your account:

Go to www.firstmarkservices.com and click “Log in/Register” in the top right corner. Make sure to click on the “Borrowers” option. You’ll be led to the login page, so click the “Register” button to continue.

You’ll need to enter your Social Security number, full name, email address and date of birth.

Create a username and password and click “Continue.”

After answering and setting up security questions, verify that your contact information is correct, make any necessary changes and submit.

Review the terms and conditions.

If you agree to the terms and conditions, select the checkbox and click “Go to My Account.”

How do I contact Firstmark?

You can call Firstmark at 888-538-7378 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Monday through Friday. You can also email customer.service@firstmarkservices.com.

If you want to make a payment, mail it to the following address:

Firstmark Services

P.O. Box 2977

Omaha, NE 68103-2977

For other types of correspondence, use this address:

Firstmark Services

P.O. Box 82522

Lincoln, NE 68501-2522

Sarah Li Cain contributed to this report

