How to Track Down Your Student Loan Servicer

Since student loans come with a grace period, a lot of borrowers don’t think about their loans for four and a half years after they borrow them. When all this time has passed, it’s easy to forget which loans you borrowed and who you borrowed them from. But as your first payment approaches, you’ll need to answer some important questions: How do I find my student loans? Who is my student loan servicer? Where do I send my payments?
Fortunately, there are straightforward steps you can take to find your student loan servicer and set up on-time payments. First, let’s consider what loan servicers do and how they manage your student loan repayment.
- What student loan servicers do
- How to find my student loans (federal loans)
- How to find my student loans (private loans)
- What to do after finding my loan servicer
What student loan servicers do
A student loan servicer is a company that manages student loans. Essentially, they are a third party that acts as a middleman between you and your lender. When you make a payment toward your student loan, it is managed by your loan servicer.
Student loan servicers work with borrowers to help manage their student loan repayment. If borrowers would like to change their repayment plan or apply for deferment or forbearance, they need to discuss their options with their loan servicer first.
Borrowers do not choose their loan servicer, but rather, are assigned one. If you have federal student loans, your loan servicer is assigned by the Department of Education.
Below are eight loan servicers that currently manage federal loans, plus an additional loan servicer that deals with default resolution — though be aware that this list may soon change. Originally, the Department of Education had planned to change its roster of servicers in 2020, but while some new contracts have been announced, the only change as of December 2020 has been the departure of former servicer CornerStone. (See here for more details on impending changes to servicer lineup.)
|Loan Servicer
|Contact
|FedLoan Servicing (PHEAA)
|1-800-699-2908
|Granite State – GSMR
|1-888-556-0022
|Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc.
|1-800-236-4300
|HESC/Edfinancial
|1-855-337-6884
|MOHELA
|1-888-866-4352
|Navient
|1-800-722-1300
|Nelnet
|1-888-486-4722
|OSLA Servicing
|1-866-264-9762
|ECSI
|1-866-313-3797
|Default Resolution Group (also known as Maximus Federal Services, Inc.)
|1-800-621-3115 (TTY: 1-877-825-9923 for the deaf or hard of hearing)
Note also that your loan servicer can change during the life of your loan, so make sure to check your student loan accounts for the most current information.
How to find my student loans (federal loans)
The process for finding your loan servicer will be different depending on whether you have federal or private student loans.
If you have federal student loans, you can find your loan servicer by signing into your Federal Student Aid account. You’ll log in with your FSA ID. Once you’ve accessed your dashboard, you’ll see your student loan servicer and other details about your loans.
Alternatively, you can find your federal student loan servicer by calling 1-800-4-FED-AID (1-800-433-3243) (those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-730-8913).
Along with identifying your loan servicer, you will also find other information on your student loans, including the type of student loans you have, the loan amounts, interest accrued and outstanding balances.
How to find my student loans (private loans)
If you have private student loans, it could take a little more work to find your loan servicer. Start by signing into your student loan accounts, if you have your login information, or checking your most recent student loan statement.
Alternatively, you can track down your lenders by requesting a credit report. You can access your credit reports from the three main credit bureaus for free at AnnualCreditReport.com.
Your credit report should list your private loan lenders. Use their contact information to call them and find out which entity is managing your student loans.
What to do after finding my loan servicer
Once you know who your loan servicer is, you can create an account on their site. You’ll usually create a username and password and then share relevant information like your full name, address and Social Security number (for verification purposes). You’ll also likely be asked to create several security questions and answers for your account as well.
Once you are registered, you can connect your bank information and make payments directly from your bank account. You can send checks as well.
Typically, you’ll get a 0.25% interest rate deduction if you sign up for automatic payments. If you’re not interested in autopay, find out if you can sign up for online alerts to be reminded when a payment is due.
Knowing your student loan servicer is more than just knowing who to pay each month — it’s knowing who to turn to if you need to change your repayment term or apply for deferment or forbearance.
But since student loan servicers don’t always give the best guidance, it’s important to do your own research so you can make the best decisions for your student loans.
Rebecca Safier and Dillon Thompson contributed to this report.
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.74%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 8.56%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
