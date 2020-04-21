How to Budget a $45K Salary to Save Money and Pay Off Student Debt

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Note that many student loan lenders and servicers are offering relief options during the coronavirus outbreak, so be sure to also check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional information.

* * *

If you’re looking for strategies on how to budget with a $45,000 salary, you have options. Living on $45,000 a year can be tough, especially since wages haven’t kept up with the increasing cost of housing, health insurance, child care and more.

While the average hourly wage in the U.S. rose between 1978 and 2018, purchasing power has stayed nearly the same after adjusting for inflation, according to the Pew Research Center. That means that even though paychecks increased over that period, workers weren’t able to afford much more in goods or services in 2018 than they could in 1978.

How to budget a $45K salary: 11 ways to save and pay off debt

You can use the following tips as you try to make your money work for you, whether you’re looking to find freedom from debt or to gain budgeting tools.

1. Understand how much money you’re bringing home

2. Automate your savings

3. Use an app to help you budget

4. Evaluate how much rent you can afford

5. Take stock of monthly costs and bills

6. Use retirement planning tools to save for your future

7. Take a balanced approach to debt and avoid taking on more

8. Consider refinancing or consolidating student loans

9. Look into income-driven repayment plans

10. Keep an eye on discounts and free activities

11. Think of ways to grow your income

1. Understand how much money you’re bringing home

A $45,000 salary — before taxes are taken out — equates to $3,750 a month, about $1,730 biweekly or $21.63 an hour based on a 40-hour workweek.

But you won’t see all that money in your paycheck. Most states collect individual income taxes, and so do several counties, districts or municipalities. Plus, you’ll make Medicare and Social Security contributions from each paycheck. Your employer might also withhold some of your pay for health insurance, life insurance, retirement contributions or other workplace benefits.

Your net, or take-home pay will vary depending on:

Your location

Your tax filing status

Your number of dependents

Your contributions to employer-sponsored health and retirement plans

But, in all cases, understanding your take-home pay is a crucial step in setting up a budget.

Add up your paychecks and calculate your monthly net income to see how much you’re paid. Consider using a guideline like the 50/30/20 rule to allocate a certain amount of your pay to wants, needs and savings each month.

This strategy suggests spending:

No more than 50% of your income on necessities, such as housing and groceries

No more than 30% on wants like entertainment and travel

At least 20% on emergency savings, retirement savings and extra payments toward outstanding debt

2. Automate your savings

Setting up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings account each month will help you build a savings habit. First, prioritize creating an emergency fund, which you can draw on instead of relying on credit cards when an unexpected expense arises.

Ideally, you’ll have at least three months’ worth of expenses saved in your emergency fund. But it’ll take some time to get there. If you can only set aside $50 or $75 a month for emergencies to start, that’s perfectly OK. Make your initial goal to grow your account to $500. From there, continue saving automatically, and consider boosting your emergency fund with a portion of tax refunds or work bonuses when possible.

3. Use an app to help you budget

To help you stay on track while both spending and saving on a $45,000 income, try using one of the many free or low-cost budgeting apps that are available.

Popular options include Mint and YNAB. The Personal Capital app provides a snapshot of your net worth — including your retirement accounts — and a spending tracker.

If you regularly use a debit card or credit card, your bank or credit card company might also provide a spending breakdown for free on its online portal. And if you’re particularly focused on saving or paying off debt, the app Digit will analyze your spending and automatically save a certain amount each month that it determines you won’t miss.

4. Evaluate how much rent you can afford

Experts often recommend spending no more than 30% of your gross income per month on housing, whether that’s rent or a mortgage payment. But 30% might be an unrealistically low number, depending on where you live.

Instead of focusing on the 30% rule, consider how your housing costs fit into your overall financial picture. The 50/30/20 budgeting guideline can be helpful, since it offers a way to adjust your housing expenses depending on your other bills. For instance, if you aim to spend less than half your monthly income on necessities — and your necessities include minimum debt payments — a high monthly student loan payment would cut the amount you can put toward housing.

5. Take stock of monthly costs and bills

To decide how much of your $45,000 salary you can comfortably afford on rent or mortgage payments, you’ll need to understand how much you’re spending on other expenses and bills. Try tracking your spending closely for a month, taking note not just of fixed costs but of those that fluctuate, too.

Consider using a budgeting app or a budgeting worksheet like the one available from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Make sure to include expenses that you pay automatically from your checking account or credit card. Seeing all your expenses in one place can help you identify patterns like:

You order takeout more often than you realized

You subscribe to services that you no longer use

You spend more while shopping online than anticipated

6. Use retirement planning tools to save for your future

While it may feel difficult to save for retirement while earning $45,000 a year, doing so early will help you save more over time, thanks to compound interest. Use a retirement calculator from companies like Vanguard or AARP to analyze how much you’ll need in retirement — above and beyond Social Security income — which can motivate you to save now.

Using the 50/30/20 budget, you’ll aim to put at least 20% of your income toward multiple savings goals and debt repayment. While that might seem like a lot to juggle, any employer match your company offers on your 401(k) will ease your own savings burden.

For example, if your company will put a maximum of 3% of your income toward your retirement savings, save at least that 3% to capture the full match. Aim to save as close to 10% of your income as possible for retirement, including your employer match if it’s offered.

7. Take a balanced approach to paying off debt — and avoid taking on more

A priority goal, if you haven’t done so yet, should be to start an emergency fund — even if you have debt you want to pay off, too. That’s because without emergency savings, you may be tempted to add to your debt if you need to pay for car repairs or sudden medical bills.

Once you have a solid amount saved for emergencies — $500, say, or $1,000 — you can focus on getting rid of debt. In general, it’s best to put extra funds toward your highest-interest debt first. That will slow the growth of interest charges that make it harder to put a dent in your balance.

Don’t worry about quickly paying off low-interest debt, such as federal student loans, if you have credit cards or personal loans that are accruing more interest per month. Concentrate on prioritizing and tackling those.

8. Consider refinancing or consolidating student loans

You may be able to pay less on student loans, though, by refinancing or consolidating them. Each approach has a different goal.

Refinancing student loans may be best for borrowers with good or excellent credit scores who can benefit from getting a lower interest rate now than they originally received on their loans. Private student loans you borrowed at high rates are good candidates for refinancing. But in addition to strong credit, you’ll generally need a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio to qualify, meaning your income is meaningfully higher than the amount of debt you carry.

Student loan consolidation is available for federal student loans only. It doesn’t lower your interest rate, but it can lower your monthly federal loan bill by stretching out your repayment term. You’ll likely pay more in interest over time, but you’ll have just one monthly payment, which can make it easier to track your bills and pay them on time.

9. Look into income-driven repayment plans

Student loan consolidation can also mean certain federal student loans qualify for income-driven repayment plans. These plans tie your monthly payment to your income and provide forgiveness on the remaining balance after 20 or 25 years. On a $45,000 annual salary, that could make your monthly payment significantly more affordable if your loan balance is overwhelming.

But choosing an income-driven repayment plan means paying more in interest, since your payments likely won’t cover all the interest on your balance as it accrues. You’ll also have to pay taxes on the forgiven balance at the end of your repayment term.

10. Keep an eye on discounts and free activities

Even when living on a budget, it’s important to enjoy yourself rather than severely restricting all your hobbies or activities. That could cause you to feel deprived, making it more likely to splurge on items or experiences in moments of frustration or resentment.

Instead, use your budget as an opportunity to explore free activities in your area that can connect you with others who share your interests. Hosting potluck dinners, clothing swaps, music-listening parties and art nights at home can bring the entertainment to you for minimal costs. Look into discounts on museums, movies and theater events through your job, school or other organizations of which you’re a member. You can also try out free or cheap online workout classes as a way of replacing your gym membership.

11. Think of ways to grow your income

If you’re eager to hit certain goals that feel out of reach with your current $45,000 salary — buying a house, for instance, or going on a special vacation — add to your income. You can do so in the short term by selling furniture, clothing, books and household items you no longer need, perhaps on online platforms, such as Facebook Marketplace or Poshmark.

To make ongoing extra income, sell services you already enjoy doing for others for free. Maybe you love animals and can start a pet-sitting service, or you’re an ace proofreader and you can help others refine their resumes, cover letters or college application essays. Or, if you’re crafty, start an Etsy shop or sell items at local events, which gives you the chance to spend more time on a hobby that gives others joy, too.

Elyssa Kirkham contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!